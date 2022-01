A litter of abandoned puppies are being cared for by an animal welfare charity after being found at the side of a road in Co Armagh.The six-week-old German Shepherd puppies were described as trembling when they were discovered by a member of the public at a gateway on the side of a country road in South Armagh.They are now being cared for by the USPCA.The litter is one of several instances of animal abandonment reported by the USPCA as they reopened on Wednesday following the Christmas break.Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA development manager, said one of the puppies was critically ill, and...

