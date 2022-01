As students prepare to return to campus over the coming weeks, another term is set to begin with the spectre of a new wave of Covid-19 sweeping across UK universities. Students are into their third year of disruption. For some, their entire university careers were experienced under the cloud of Covid. No one wants a repeat of October 2020, when students were locked in halls as Covid rates rocketed across university campuses.So, over a year on, why are we still asking the same questions of the government’s pandemic response? Why are students still struggling to get lateral flow tests (LFTs)...

