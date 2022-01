A “no-fly zone” is to be enforced over Windsor Castle by the end of the month as part of a bid to enhance security at the royal residence, which sits less than eight miles from Heathrow Airport.The Metropolitan Police applied last year for an application for a restricted airspace order, which would prohibit aircrafts from flying within 1.5 nautical miles around the estate and up to 2,500 feet above it.The measure was sought as part of an ongoing review into security arrangements and not because of any specific threat or intelligence, Scotland Yard said, adding that the measure would “further...

