'You're a marked man' - Telford child porn pervert's jail warning after images found

By Nick Humphreys
Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA "perverted" man who had indecent images of children on his devices has been warned he faces jail if he offends again. Police seized a laptop and phone from the home of Benjamin Lawrence in Gregson Walk, Dawley, Telford, and found images including one Category A - considered to contain the...

www.shropshirestar.com

