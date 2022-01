OXFORD, Ohio - Tyler Coffey posted a hat trick and Dominic Basse had 36 saves to lead Colorado College to a dominating 5-1 victory over Miami Friday night in Oxford, Ohio. Coffey, who notched his first career multi-goal game, collected CC’s first hat trick in nearly two years, while Danny Weight and Nicklas Andrews each had a pair of assists and the Tigers won their fourth consecutive game in Oxford.

OXFORD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO