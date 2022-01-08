A break from the cold today

BOSTON (CBS) — A cold front pushed through the area overnight allowing temps to tumble and the commute could be tricky Monday morning. Watch out for black ice as you head out the door and plan for some extra time for traveling.
This front is the leading edge of much colder air, and it won’t be the only drop in temps we get this week. A blast of cold straight from the Arctic will move in Monday night into Tuesday.
Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season so far with highs in the single digits and teens. Temperatures...
Chilly and breezy weather is here for Monday. The cold will be here through most of the week.
WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says, “We start the work week much cooler after a cold front Sunday night. Look for a dry, cool and breezy Monday.
The good news is this looks to be the last bitter cold day for a while. Highs will moderate nicely on Tuesday and reach near 30 ABOVE by the afternoon! Wednesday and Thursday may be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday as temperatures top off in the mid-30s both days. I'm seeing mild temperatures on Friday, but also a chance of snow as a clipper could potentially move through the region.
We are looking at sunny and cold conditions for today and it looks like we should stay dry for most of the week. We’ll see sunny skies for today with a high of 34. And, clear skies for tonight with a low of 16. We will warm up a bit in the second half of the week. The next mention of precipitation does not come into the forecast until Friday afternoon.
Today’s Planner: Cold & Sunny. High Temperature 9F. Winds NW 10-15 MPH. Skies this morning are mainly clear with temperatures below 0. Skies will turn sunny later this afternoon with temperatures warming up above 0 with a high of 9 later in the day. Clear skies continue into this evening with temperatures dropping below 0 again.
(Undated) -- After a frigid Sunday most of the state will again drop into the deep freeze Monday. Bitter cold, with some areas hovering below five degrees, will be common. That will also produce areas with sub-zero wind chills. More seasonable temperatures are expected later in the week with highs in the 20s by Wednesday and even touching the 30s by the end of the week.
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Monday: Monday is shaping up to be another cold one, but it looks to be the last of the brutal cold for a little bit. With mostly sunny skies overhead, temperatures only make it into the single digits above and below zero for actual high temperatures. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH. For most, that means wind chills throughout the afternoon hours are still 15-25 degrees below zero.
