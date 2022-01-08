3. Create built-in details on a budget.

Mitsuru Nikaido, a Kurashiki-based artist, makes sculptures of different animal species from LEGO building blocks. Mitsuru Nikaido has been creating intricate sculptures out of LEGO building blocks for years. Backed with a wide-ranging and diverse portfolio, Nikaido feels most inspired to build his sculptures in the shapes of different animal species.
The way we build homes is changing. In 2016, the world’s tallest modular apartment building opened in New York City. In 2018, Ikea’s experimental Space10 lab designed a modular home that cost less than $10,000. Even Disney’s new castle in Hong Kong was built using modular construction—its 13 towers were prefabricated off-site then craned into place.
WE went into lockdown with every intention of using the time wisely... and came out of it having completed every TV series on Netflix. Twice. But savvy DIY fan Lynsey Bleakley seems to be the exception to this rule - and spent the days creating the wardrobe of her dreams.
Dan John Anderson and a towering totem made of pine. Logs of cypress, redwood, sugar pine, oak, olive, and cedar arrive to Dan John Anderson as just that: hunks of raw nature poised to fulfill the artist’s intention. Carved wood sculptures — some strengthened with applied patchwork — emerge from his studio as stools, objects, and totems.
Did you know you can refresh dated tile with a special tile paint? It’s much more affordable than a big bathroom renovation. TikTok creator @sydneyleanndesign updated some brown 90s tile with black paint for a modern look.
Best Overall Built-In Refrigerator: GE Cafe 48-Inch Built-In Side-by-Side Refrigerator. Best Value Built-In Refrigerator: Bosch Benchmark 36-Inch French Door Refrigerator. Best 36-Inch Built-In Refrigerator: Miele PerfectCool 36-Inch 4-Door Built-In Refrigerator. Best 42-Inch Built-In Refrigerator: Dacor Professional 42-Inch Built-In Side-by-Side Refrigerator. Best 48-Inch Built-In Refrigerator: Sub-Zero Pro 48-Inch Glass-Door Built-In Refrigerator.
Like any newly engaged woman, Bailey Kenworthy wanted to break the news of her engagement from the rooftops of New York City. However, she made a mistake thinking New York City would give a crap. Unable to contain her joy, 24-year-old Bailey Kenworthy, from Texas, shouted out of an apartment...
The year 2021 is about to end and it’s safe to say that the age belonged to the brilliant feats in the world of design and architecture. Kicking off fresh beginnings in 2022, we are ready to chug champagne and embark on a new journey to the future that belongs to downsize living. But before that, let’s have a glimpse of some of the most intriguing tiny houses of 2021 that were featured on Homecrux.
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
How far are you prepared to go to build a novelty seasonal ornament? Maybe a gingerbread house, or perhaps a bit of 3D printed glitter to hang on your Christmas tree. For [The Brick Wall], none of this was enough. Instead what was needed was a complete LEGO automated factory that builds a log cabin, from the unlikely raw material of cucumbers.
Tori Spelling has shared that her entire family tested positive for COVID-19. The 48-year-old actress — who shares kids Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, with husband Dean McDermott — revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that people were "getting frustrated not getting responses" from her, so she decided to explain why.
A good closet organizer does more than just corral your clothes and clutter; the right design helps curate your most-loved items and can even bring a sense of calm to a chaotic morning routine. In the words of Elaine Welteroth on her own custom closet reno, “You have to systemize your styling situation to avoid the mania about dressing every day.”
A MUM-of-10 has shown off her evening routine in her whopping family, and it looks exhausting. Alicia Dougherty, who runs the Dougherty Dozen page, doesn't get to bed until midnight prepping her kids’ lunches, bags and toothbrushes. She uploaded a video on her @doughertydozen TikTok showing her “evening routine...
2nd Home is a series of tiny homes planned and built by Japanese startup SANU with minimal building material to immerse travelers in the wonder of nature for a quick respite from the hustle of city living. Ever since quarantine orders were put into place, many of us turned to...
Chip and Joanna Gaines have created a significant TV empire, which now includes the Magnolia Network (a joint partnership with Discovery). Previously known as Diy Network, the HGTV offshoot thrived with programming aimed at those who love do-it-yourself-related programming. Recently though, one of the channel’s new shows, Home Work, has found itself on the receiving end of some significant backlash. The program has since been removed and, now, series stars Andy and Candis Meredith are speaking out amid the controversy.
Tiny living doesn’t always mean giving up the pleasures of a larger home. Elsa, by Olive Nest Tiny Homes, is a perfect example. Featuring a greenhouse and porch swing, Elsa allows for the cozy and minimalist lifestyle that is so attractive about tiny homes but adds the pleasure of having a backyard.
A "spring clean" isn't just for the spring and summer months. If you are anything like us you may need a good clear out after Christmas to get your home back in ship shape, especially when the Christmas tree needles have filled the floor, glitter is in every crevice and the influx of LEGO has taken over the home.
Bathrooms have a knack for getting away from their users. At first, a black spot of dirty grout doesn’t seem so bad, and neither does awkwardly placed shower rods or old-fashioned vanities. Even the most unfortunate colors have a way of drifting into the background after a while, especially when the focus can stay on skincare and tooth-brushing routines. And then, once you realize one problem, it’s like finally being able to acknowledge them all.
It runs in the family. Blue Ivy may only be 10-years-old, but it’s safe to say that she’s already a budding fashion icon. But that’s no major surprise, right? After all, she’s Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter. And she’s casually been making stylish cameos since 2018.
