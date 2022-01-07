ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie Review: “SEE FOR ME” is well worth a look

Cover picture for the articleStarring Skyler Davenport, Jessica Parker Kennedy and Pascal Langdale. SEE FOR ME features a blind heroine portrayed by a visually impaired actor, but it doesn’t sentimentalize its protagonist or her condition. Indeed, some of the best parts of the film confound our expectations about how her role is going to play...

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
Exclusive photos: The many fears of “MONSTERS IN THE CLOSET”

The independent horror anthology is now on VOD and digital from Gravitas Ventures. Released by Gravitas Ventures, MONSTERS IN THE CLOSET was written and directed by The Snygg Brothers, i.e. Spencer Snygg and Zachary Winston Snygg, a.k.a. John Bacchus. Jasmin Flores, Tom Cikoski, Denyse Arlene Hollis, Carmilla Crawford, Luke Couzens, Jordan Flippo, John Fedele and Valerie Bittner star; the synopsis: “When famous horror author Raymond Castle [Cikoski] dies under mysterious circumstances, his daughter returns home to investigate his death. Jasmin [Flores] discovers her father was using evil black magic to write his newest horror masterpiece. When the author’s audiobook is played out loud, monsters, zombies and terrifying beings spring from the undead pages to haunt the living. Never open a Pandora’s box that can’t be closed.”
The Phantom of the Movies’ spirit lives on in new VideoScope

Joe Kane, a.k.a. legendary genre critic The Phantom of the Movies, passed away in November 2020, but his long-running magazine rises again. Kane, assisted by his wife Nancy Naglin and a large, knowledgeable writing staff, edited 115 issues of The Phantom of the Movies’ VideoScope before he died, and now Naglin has spearheaded a 116th edition that goes on sale January 14. “Joe/The Phantom of the Movies’ vision is the heart and soul of VideoScope,” Naglin says. “No one can step into his shoes or replicate his voice, but he assumed VideoScope would continue. It’s both a pleasure and a vocation to go on.
See for Me (2021) Review

Blind former skier Sophie gets more than she bargains for when house sitting leads to a dangerous home invasion in See for Me. Directed by Randall Okita, See for Me tries to do some new things for the genre, introducing a lot of elements that ramp up the tension and suspense. But with so many balls in the air, the end result can feel confusing, even as the tension keeps the viewer interested.
Review: ‘Tom and Jerry: The Movie’

“Tom and Jerry: The Movie” continues the hilarious rivalry between the main characters of Tom and Jerry. Only this time, they are in the real world. This movie, directed by Tim Story, tells the adventures of Tom and Jerry in New York City. Jerry moves into a prestigious hotel around the time the wedding of the century takes place.
Film review: See For Me is a home-invasion thriller

A frightfully delightful game of cat and mouse awaits those who tune in to. , the latest from Canadian artist and filmmaker Randall Okita. The slickly paced thriller mostly takes place within the confines of a secluded mansion in the wilderness, where Sophie (Skyler Davenport) has signed on to housesit for its owner (Laura Vandervoort), who is taking an impromptu holiday following a messy divorce.
Movie Review: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

37 years later, everyone still knows who to call during a ghost encounter. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” establishes its own identity while shrouding itself in nostalgia, making it a film dedicated fans will appreciate. Callie (Carrie Coon), a single mother with two kids, inherits a dilapidated farm from her father...
Movie Review: The Tragedy of Macbeth

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” opens with the haunted, otherworldly voice of a witch promising a fateful meeting with the doomed title character. Both Shakespeare himself and writer/director Joel Coen know how to set a mood: This will not be an earthbound recounting of historical fact, but a grand drama set into motion (and repeatedly stirred up) by the supernatural.
Movie Review: “ACHOURA” Will Have You Grieving Its Lack Of Subtlety

Starring Sofiia Manousha, Younes Bouab, Omar Lotfi. Originally premiering in 2018, the atmospheric and moody horror film ACHOURA, director Talal Selhami’s debut feature, shares a distinct kinship with Andy Muschetti’s horror hit It (2017). The two films take place in a rural and suburban location where a monster feeds on the fear of children while hiding in plain sight. Those who come face to face with it aren’t able to process the supernatural and mystical entity, but they are able to remember. As such, ACHOURA is a genre flick that finds its villain in the grief that hangs over its victims, like a rain cloud, or a cloud of fog. That grief can linger.
Movie review: The Matrix Resurrections

According to Heraclitus of Ephesus, no one can step into the same river twice, for other waters are continually flowing on. It is a deceptively simple statement illustrating his acknowledgement of an impermanence — or flux — and the flow of time. According to Heraclitean philosophy, nothing is static or fixed: Everything is always in the process of becoming something else. Everyone is always in the process of becoming someone else.
Movie Review: The Babysitters

Have you ever watched a movie and felt that it should have ended in a manner far messier than it actually did? That would sum up The Babysitter’s in a nutshell, especially considering the premise is about frustrated, married men having sexual relations with teenage girls. It doesn’t help any that Shirley, who starts the idea, has no trouble starting up the business, and has no issues with ‘babysitting’ for several men, apart from the man that she initiates her first relationship with. The lure of money is what gets Shirley to continue, and what allows her to bring in her friend Melissa, who’s all too eager to make a little extra cash. The issue comes when Shirley and her first client, Michael, played by John Leguizamo, decide to expand the babysitting venture as Michael tells his friend Jerry, who tells a few other interested individuals that are ready to drop the cash that the girls charge for a romp wherever they can a bit of privacy. This is the type of movie that would likely be turned off by a lot of parents since the general feeling is a mixture of confusion and anger that is produced by the premise of this movie is enough to sicken more than a few individuals.
Now you can see a new trailer and poster for Shudder’s “THE LAST THING MARY SAW”

The period horror film starring some familiar genre faces premieres on the scream streamer this month. THE LAST THING MARY SAW, the feature writing/directing debut of Edoardo Vitaletti, debuts exclusively on Shudder Thursday, January 20. Stefanie Scott (INSIDIOUS: CHAPTER 3), Isabelle Fuhrman (ORPHAN, CELL), Rory Culkin (LORDS OF METAL) and Judith Roberts (DEAD SILENCE) star; the synopsis: “Southold, New York, 1843: Young Mary [Scott], blood trickling from behind the blindfold tied around her eyes, is interrogated about the events surrounding her grandmother’s death. As the story jumps back in time, we witness Mary, raised in a repressively religious household, finding fleeting happiness in the arms of Eleanor [Fuhrman], the home’s maid. Her family, who believe they are seeing, speaking, and acting on God’s behalf, view the girls’ relationship as an abomination, to be dealt with as severely as possible. The couple attempt to carry on in secret, but someone is always watching, or listening, and the wages of perceived sin threaten to become death, with the tension only heightened by the arrival of an enigmatic stranger [Culkin] and the revelation of greater forces at work.” See our review of THE LAST THING MARY SAW in RM #204, now on sale.
MOVIE REVIEW: Mothered Lost

Maggie Gyllenhaal makes an impressive directorial debut, adapting "The Lost Daughter" from a favorite novel. Casting the always impressive Olivia Colman ("The Favorite," "The Father") in the lead role was a helpful, but even the smaller roles, cinematography and camera angles are executed with the hand of a seasoned pro. The subject matter of the film itself resembles a recent Gyllenhaal star turn from "The Kindergarten Teacher."
Full specs/contents announced for “ALLIGATOR” Scream Factory 4K/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (4K UHD: Theatrical Version. Audio Commentary With Director Lewis Teague And Actor Robert Forster. NEW Everybody In The Pool: An Interview With Actress Robin Riker. NEW Wild In The Streets: An Interview With Director Lewis Teague. NEW It Walks Among Us: An Interview With Screenwriter John Sayles. NEW...
‘See for Me’ home-alone thriller well worth watching

A nifty little Canadian thriller from IFC Midnight, “See for Me” pits blind former champion skier Sophie (Anya Taylor-Joy lookalike and TV veteran Skyler Davenport) against multiple male intruders in a snow-covered, rural New York mansion where she is cat-sitting for its rich owner. The men are armed and dangerous. Sophie, who is no innocent, has only her wits and an app named “See for Me,” whose workers serve as blind people’s “eyes,” using their smart phones and cameras.
Movie Review: The Tender Bar

If biopics have a problem, adaptations of memoirs are an almost hopeless case. There are good, even very good, big-screen biopics, and some viewers are fond of the genre (though I’d defy anyone to name a biopic they’ve watched time and again). Very few escape an oft-fatal structural flaw, however: The beats of a life, even a very interesting one, do not make for a natural cinematic story.
Netflix releases the trailer for podcast-inspired “ARCHIVE 81”

VHS is the key to a frightening mystery in the series debuting this month. ARCHIVE 81, loosely based on the popular podcast of the same title, debuts on Netflix January 14. With executive producers including James Wan and showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine (THE VAMPIRE DIARIES), it was directed by Rebecca Thomas, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (THE ENDLESS, SYNCHRONIC) and Haifaa Al Mansour. The cast is headed by Mamoudou Athie (BLACK BOX, UNDERWATER), Dina Shihabi, Martin Donovan, Matt McGorry, Julia Chan, Evan Jonigkeit and Ariana Neal. The synopsis: “ARCHIVE 81 follows archivist Dan Turner [Athie], who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras [Shihabi], he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.”
Exclusive Interview: Actor Skyler Davenport navigates the sightless scenario of “SEE FOR ME”

In SEE FOR ME (in theaters and on VOD/digital this Friday from IFC Midnight), Skyler Davenport plays Sophie, a young blind woman whose cat-sitting gig in a huge, remote house becomes a life-and-death struggle when the home is invaded by a trio of determined thieves. In real life, Davenport is a visually impaired actor taking their first lead in a feature film–a role and performance with considerably more edge and nuance than most similar parts in genre fare.
Review: Academy Members Must See “CODA.” One of the Top Ten Movies of 2022

“CODA!” If you haven’t yet watched ApplePlus ‘s “CODA” is a must see film especially for Academy voters. “CODA,” skillfully executed by writer-director Sian Heder, is one of the best films of the year. It’s simply exquisite, a powerhouse of a movie. No matter whom you speak to in Hollywood; whatever guild, Academy Member, Critics Choice or whomever, everyone loves it. Because it’s that good, overflowing with feisty quirky charm and bursting with family warmth and love.
