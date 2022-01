Without question, some of the most hardworking people during the pandemic are the staff in the healthcare field. The staff at Berkshire Health Systems put their lives, health, and safety at risk every day to make sure people are cared for during these trying times...and for that matter, anytime. Sometimes, people may not notice all that the staff is doing but they are always there on the front line, making sure that folks here in the Berkshires and beyond are cared for. So, the team at Berkshire Health Systems deserves a bit of gratitude and a big thank you.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 17 DAYS AGO