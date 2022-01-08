ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Identifying Metastatic Risk of Melanoma Skin Cancer

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
snntv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.kirschderm.com/identifying-metastatic-risk-of-melanoma-skin-cancer/. Melanoma is a dangerous type of skin cancer that can spread quickly (metastasize) through the body. Early detection and appropriately responsive treatment are critical for addressing melanoma. Here at Kirsch Dermatology, melanoma skin cancer screening is taken very seriously, and we take immediate steps to treat patients...

www.snntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

What Is Side Effects of Chemotherapy?

-urinary bladder dysfunction. -loss of appetite (common) -sore throat (may persist for months after treatment is completed). A patient felt tired and had some pain in the joints. The doctor ordered a blood test and an X-ray test. After the results came, the doctor told him that he had cancer and he had to undergo chemotherapy as soon as possible. The man was scared and depressed at this news but then started feeling bad about himself because he thought he couldn’t handle it or that his family would not cope.
CANCER
womenworking.com

Numbness and Tingling: A Possible Symptom of Brain Cancer

Often when we experience a tingle in our bodies, our first thought is that it’s something innocuous — like we slept on our arm wrong or our foot fell asleep — and that’s if we think about it at all. But according to Moffitt Cancer Center, numbness and tingling could also be a warning sign of a brain tumor.
CANCER
Medscape News

COVID-19 May Promote Tumor Development in Patients With Cancer

The study covered in this summary was published on medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Cancer patients exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection experience persistent increases in cytokines, chemokines and (angiogenic) growth factors (CCGs) over and above those seen in unexposed patients, indicates a Belgian analysis of serial blood samples.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Skin Cancer#Cancer Staging#Kirsch Dermatology
asapland.com

Esophageal Cancer Symptoms

Esophageal cancer symptoms are the first way to identify esophageal cancer. It is a dangerous disease, which affects the esophagus. The esophagus performs functions like swallowing food, breathing, and speaking correctly. Early detection of this cancer allows curing it successfully. Symptoms of Esophageal Cancer:. Esophageal cancer symptoms depend on the...
CANCER
Good News Network

Experimental Treatment in Spain Puts 18 Cancer Patients in Complete Remission

18 out of 30 Spanish patients with incurable blood cancer are in complete remission, and a few more have seen the cancer’s progression stopped in its tracks, thanks to a new and much cheaper treatment option. Using a patient’s own white blood cells, doctors reprogramed them to better identify...
CANCER
asapland.com

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Stages

The symptoms of bladder cancer are very similar to those of other types. If you have any of these problems, you need to see your doctor right away to get the appropriate treatment. Bladder cancer is considered in various stages depending on where it started in the bladder and its...
CANCER
Emporia gazette.com

Diabetes drug recalled for cancer risk

A medicine prescribed to people with type 2 diabetes is being recalled, because a cancer-causing ingredient could be mixed in. The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that Viona Pharmaceuticals is recalling Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets nationwide. The medicine could be contaminated with NDMA, which laboratory tests have found can...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
The Interior Journal

Lung cancer: early diagnosis is key for survival

Lung cancer is not only the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States but it’s also the number one cancer-causing death in Kentucky. Cigarette smoking accounts for 90 percent of those deaths, although you don’t have to be a smoker to be diagnosed with lung cancer. Second-hand smoke kills just the same, while other individuals develop lung cancer by exposure to chemicals like radon and asbestos, or family history.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Lung Cancer in Never Smokers

Most never smokers who develop lung cancer have tumor mutations that make them eligible for precision medicine, according to a recent study. At least 10% to 20% of people with lung cancer never smoked, and they appear to have a distinct form of the disease. (See “Finding Grace in Adversity.”). One difference is that it occurs more often in women. Another is that patients are more likely to have so-called driver mutations that spur uncontrolled cell growth—and that can be treated with targeted therapies.
CANCER
henryford.com

Understanding Neuropathy, A Side Effect Of Cancer Treatment

Eradicating tumors, of course, is the main objective of cancer treatment. But along the way—and after treatment is over—doctors are equally concerned with their patients’ quality of life, especially as certain cancer treatments can lead to side effects that interfere with a patient’s day-to-day life. Neuropathy,...
CANCER
eturbonews.com

Pancreatic Cancer Treatment: Encouraging Survival Results

Cantargia AB today announced updated interim results from the CANFOUR phase I/IIa clinical trial investigating nadunolimab in first line therapy of pancreatic cancer (PDAC) in combination with chemotherapy. The updated dataset from the initial 33 patients eligible for efficacy analysis continue to show stronger results than expected from chemotherapy only.
CANCER
yoursun.com

Advances in surgery give hope to pancreatic cancer patients

Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the United States and about 7% of all cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society. Although uncommon, a pancreatic cancer diagnosis can be frightening as survival rates can be low, depending on the stage at which it is discovered. A Venice surgeon says that advances in surgical techniques and technologies are giving hope to patients facing the disease. Hussein Mohamed, M.D., F.A.C.S., of ShorePoint Medical Group General Surgery in Venice, is an internationally renowned, board-certified surgeon with extensive experience in minimally invasive and robotically-assisted surgical techniques for all aspects of liver and pancreatic cancer. He is a member of the medical staff at ShorePoint Health Venice.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Ovarian cancer researchers bring natural product β-escin to the fore

For women with ovarian cancer, there is a high rate of mortality, in part due to the ease of cancer cell spreading, or metastasis, in the abdominal cavity. Current treatments can be expensive and have proven to be ineffective against long-term survival in these patients. It's one of the reasons many researchers have sought to identify natural products and synthesized compounds with pharmacological effects against cancer cells.
CANCER
Woman's World

A New Test Can Detect More Than 50 Kinds of Cancer

When it comes to detecting cancer, time is of the essence. Routine screenings can help doctors find abnormal tissues in the early stages, when treatment works best, but unfortunately, there are more than 100 types of cancer — and screenings can only catch a few of them. Creating new early-detection methods is critical, and a company called Grail believes it has an answer: a blood test for cancer.
CANCER
Science Focus

New blood test can tell if cancer has spread around the body

Cancer researchers have developed a new blood test that could improve diagnosis and treatment for patients. The test is the first to be able to detect not only the presence of cancer but also the spread of the disease around the body, which is often categorised in cancer stages. Currently,...
CANCER
womenworking.com

Ovarian Cancer Risk Factors: Who is Most Likely to Get It?

According to Mayo Clinic, ovarian cancer is a growth of cells that forms in the ovaries and can invade and destroy healthy body tissue. The American Cancer Society ranks ovarian cancer fifth in cancer deaths among women, and the disease claims more lives than “any other cancer of the female reproductive system.” The numbers are staggering: a woman’s risk of getting ovarian cancer during her lifetime is about 1 in 78.
CANCER
WHYY

New Developments in Cancer Treatment

It seems like every week, we hear about new breakthroughs in cancer treatment — new discoveries, new medications, new hopes for a cure. The war on cancer has been a slow and steady grind, with incremental progress that’s been built one study, one breakthrough at a time. Behind...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy