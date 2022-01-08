ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Playing Super Hang-On With Hacked Controller Gives Reason For Paws

By Ryan Flowers
hackaday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a thing that happens when you’re shopping at a second hand store. You know how it goes: You see an item that strikes your fancy, your mind immediately locks in, and the item just has to be yours. [Tom Tilley] experienced this when he saw a...

hackaday.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackaday.com

Homemade Scrapyard Security Mech Gives Uncle Super Powers

[Handy Geng] is back again with another bonkers build, that we just can’t not cover. His Uncle came to visit the workshop one day and said he’d love to go there every day, and could even watch over it when [Handy Geng] was away. But being an older chap and needing a stick to get around, he would not be much use if ‘bad guys’ decided to pay a visit. The obvious solution was to build a ride-on security mech which Uncle could ride on, (video, embedded below) and use to defend the shop from bandits.
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

Tiger Boy Advance Is A 90s Kid Dream Come True

From the release of the DMG-01 in 1989 until the final Micro variant hit store shelves in 2005, the Nintendo Game Boy line represented the epitome of handheld gaming for hundreds of millions of players. But that’s not to say there weren’t a wide array of other handheld systems that aimed to chip away at the Japanese gaming giant’s monopoly. SEGA and Sony released high-tech systems that brought impressive technical innovations, while Tiger Electronics famously took the opposite approach with ultra-cheap handhelds that leveraged simplistic games based on popular children’s franchises.
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

DE10-Lite-Ful FPGA Dev Board Hack Plays The 1981 Classic Defender

We’re not sure what the assignment was, but the results of [Garret Carter]’s homework for his Digital System Design class at Tennessee Tech couldn’t help but capture our attention. Below the break you can see what [Garrett] describes as a “simplified stylized version” of the 1981 arcade hit “Defender”.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Modernizing The Game Boy Advance

[Zekfoo] decided to honor the Game Boy Advance’s 20th birthday by redesigning it at the circuit level to give it a more modern twist. To quote the project readme:. I really want to like the Game Boy Advance. Growing up with a GBA SP, I was spoiled by its clicky buttons, rechargeable battery, and illuminated screen. When I finally got my hands on an original GBA, I couldn’t be more disappointed by the stark difference in feel and function. While today’s retro modding scene has produced many improvements for the GBA (referred to from now on as its codename AGB), the console still has many quirks that simple modding hasn’t been able to fix, but that can be addressed in a circuit redesign.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Hang On#Paws#Video Game#Hacking#Paw Patrol
Top Speed

Sports Car Challenge

Pick your favorite super car out of three options and head over to the city to practice your driving skills. Play with player from around the globe and conquer the city charts as the best driver. Become a contract based driver and complete various missions in various parts of city and level up. Customize your car with stunning colors to your car body and drive in style. Complete stunt missions with various obstacles and show your driving and control skills. Make crazy stunts on the road and disturb the peace of the city. Are you ready to prove yourself as the best driver? Prove yourself with Sports Car Challenge!
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

YouTuber’s new PS5 controller adapter allows for one-armed play

The PlayStation 5 might not have its own version of the Xbox Adaptive Controller, but that hasn’t stopped one modder from making something similar. YouTuber Akaki Kuumeri recently — as part of a modding competition — designed and 3D printed his own grip for the PS5 DualSense controller that allows him to play one-handed. His initial model allowed for right-hand-only play, but the design is swappable for left-hand-only play as well.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Control Developer Remedy Partners Tencent For Free-To-Play Multiplayer Shooter Vanguard

Remedy Entertainment, known for story-driven action games such as Control and Alan Wake, has revealed some details about its upcoming multiplayer shooter. Codenamed Vanguard, the game will be published in collaboration with Tencent. The game will be a cooperative free-to-play PvE shooter that strives to bring Remedy Entertainment’s ability to...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

For some reason Megalovania played during an audience with the Pope

Six days into 2022 and we’ve already had one of the weirdest collisions of gaming culture and the wider world. Yesterday, during Pope Francis’ weekly general audience in which he said a few prayers, made a few addresses, and casually shamed voluntarily childfree people for preferring the company of their pets to tiny, screaming humans most of us cannot possibly afford, a troupe of jugglers / acrobats / general circus folk performed to a jazzy ska-esque rendition of “Megalovania” from Toby Fox’s Undertale.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
10NEWS

Reasons Why Your Dog Constantly Licks Its Paws

Dogs sometimes exhibit unusual behaviors that might raise some important questions about your dog's overall health and demeanor. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
PETS
hackaday.com

Haptic Feedback “Rifle” Lets You Take Aim In VR

There was a time when virtual reality seemed like it would remain in the realm of science fiction at least for the foreseeable future. Then we were blessed with products like the Power Glove and Virtual Boy which seemed to make it more of a reality, if not a clunky and limited one. Now, though, virtual reality is taking more of a center stage as the technology for it improves and more and more games are released. We can see no greater proof of this than the fact that some gamers are building their own custom controllers to interact with the virtual world in more meaningful ways, like this game controller specifically built for first-person shooter games.
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

Adding An Audio Jack To Classic Headphones Is A Nifty Upgrade

One of the most common ways to junk a pair of headphones is to damage the cord. Obviously, the lead can be repaired, but it involves busting out the soldering iron and can be tedious when dealing with the tiny little coated wires. [mauriziomiscio.mm] has a way of dealing with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

12 best gaming chairs for total focus and comfort

So, you’re locked into a Call of Duty team deathmatch when you start to shift uncomfortably in your seat, take your eye off the screen and before you know it, another player is picking up your dog tags.The right gaming chair can do wonders for your kill-death ratio, making it easy to get comfortable and stay that way over long sessions in front of the screen. After all, taking regular breaks to walk around and stretch isn’t always possible, especially when you’re in the thick of the battle (though it is recommended).That’s why the best gaming chair must be ergonomically...
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

This Little Minecraft Mine Cart Of Mine

[Joel] of Joel Creates loves trains and Minecraft. So what better way to combine them than to make a real-life electric mine cart and ride it around?. At first glance, it seems pretty straightforward. Four wheels, each with a flange, mounted to a box with a motor. In practice, it was a little more complex than that. Just finding a spot of track to even ride on is tricky. Most “abandoned” tracks that you might see around your city often aren’t all that abandoned. Luckily for [Joel], he remembered an amusement park in the area that he went to as a kid, which he remembered having a decent amount of track. Additionally, the rails were smaller and closer to the scale of a real Minecraft track where one block is 1 meter. After calling up the owner and receiving permission, Joel began to build his cart.
VIDEO GAMES
The Alliance Review

Fun Ways to Introduce Physics to Kids

(StatePoint) When many of us think of physics, we think of high-level science courses taught in high school and college. The truth is that not only can you teach your child the basic principles of this branch of science at a young age, but doing so can help them understand the world around them, while laying the groundwork for a continued interest in STEAM learning. ...
BGR.com

Best Xbox headsets in 2022: Extreme audio powerups

Tired of that old Xbox headset you’re rocking, but not sure where to start when it comes to finding a new one? Don’t sweat it, that’s where we come in. Finding the best Xbox headset can be difficult, especially with so many options out there. If you’re going to pick up a new one, though, you’re going to want to keep your eye on a few important things. First, think about overall comfort and how you plan to use it. Where’s your Xbox situated compared to where you usually sit? Do you have a longer distance between your console and your...
VIDEO GAMES
TMZ.com

Australian Golfer's Clubs Attacked By Giant Crab In Wild Video

A golfer in Australia is now in the market for a new driver ... 'cause a giant crab destroyed his on the course. The crazy scene happened Down Under recently ... when a golfer stepped away from his bag for just a few moments and returned to find a massive robber crab hugging his clubs.
ANIMALS
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy