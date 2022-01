CHESTER – Longtime Chester Police Officer James Chubb announced his retirement in an email Friday, effective as of midnight. “After 32 years of a law enforcement career I have decided to retire from the City of Chester Police Department,” Chubb wrote in the email. “Retiring is not an ending, it is just a new beginning and an opportunity to do new things. Those things will consist of hanging out and traveling with my family.”

