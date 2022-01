The James Madison men’s basketball team played its first game in 29 days on Sunday, but the Dukes let a late lead slip away as they lost to Hofstra, 87-80. The game was back-and-forth all night as there were nine ties and 23 lead changes, but the Pride scored the last eight points of the game to drop JMU to 9-3 overall and 0-1 in the CAA. James Madison was held scoreless over the final 3:45 of the second half.

