BASKETBALL: LaFayette boys keep pace in region standings

By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LaFayette Ramblers erupted for 30 points in the third quarter and rolled to a 60-36 home win over Coahulla Creek on Friday night, boosting their record to 12-0 on the season and staying in a tie with LFO for first place in the Region 6-AAA standings at 7-0....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lafayette Ramblers#Trion
