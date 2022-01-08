BASKETBALL: LaFayette boys keep pace in region standings

The Boys Basketball team hosted a good Greensburg team on Saturday Night. After a slow start trailing 17-6 after one and 35-23 at the half the Bears heated up in the third quarter. Shelbyville turned up the defense and Ollie Sandman got going on the offensive end to cut into Greensburg lead. The Bears trimmed the lead to three points during the third quarter run, but still trailed 47-39 after three. Sandman ended the game with 27 points and the Bears lost 61-54 to move to 2-8 on the year. Jake Heaton added 15 points, Parker 4, Smothers 3, and Brinkman 2 to round out the scoring. The JV was defeated as well to move to 2-8 and both teams will travel to Columbus East on Tuesday for a 6 pm JV start. .

GREENSBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO