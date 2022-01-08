ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

BASKETBALL: Heritage enjoys home sweep

By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 2 days ago

The Heritage Generals turned a one-point first-quarter deficit into a four-point halftime lead and pulled away from visiting Southeast Whitfield on Friday night, 58-47, to move to 4-0 in Region...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
NFL
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Heritage Generals#Heritage
WTOK-TV

Southeast Lauderdale boys and girls basketball teams sweep Clarkdale

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers hosted the Clarkdale Bulldogs Friday night. The Tiger’s girls basketball team would start the night with a 58-41 victory over Clarkdale. The boys would come out on the court and Southeast’s Demondre Graham starts a big scoring drive for the Tigers....
NJ.com

Adewale’s big day powers North Star Academy past Shabazz - Boys basketball recap

Olamide Adewale had 25 points and 16 rebounds, fueling North Star Academy’s 60-55 victory over Shabazz in Newark. Adewale, a senior, now is averaging 24.5 points per game and has five double-doubles this season for North Star Academy (3-3). In the win, Quaadir Johnson had six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Johnny Mayers scored 13 points and Marco Grand Pierre added 12.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Post and Courier

Swamp Foxes sweep Timberland teams in basketball

The Ashley Ridge varsity basketball teams got mixed results the first week of January. The Ashley Ridge boys opened the week with a 58-33 win at Timberland. The Swamp Foxes took a 31-16 lead into the half and outscored Timberland 17-11 in the third quarter and 10-6 in the fourth.
BASKETBALL
bigrapidsnews.com

Reed City basketball teams sweep Chippewa Hills

REMUS – It was a tight one but Reed City slipped past Chippewa Hills 37-33 in a Central State Activities Association Gold Division girls basketball battle on Friday. For Reed City it was 11-3, 22-9, and 30-18 after the first three quarters. Eight Coyotes took part in a well-balanced...
REED CITY, MI
jambroadcasting.com

Schreiner Sports: Women’s Basketball Sweeps Southwestern

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team completed their sweep of Southwestern University this evening as they defeated the Pirates 67-64. It was a nail-biter in the Stephens Family Arena this evening as the Schreiner Women’s Basketball team out lasted Southwestern University in route to a 67-64 victory over the Pirates. After a strong fourth quarter push by Southwestern, the Mountaineers were forced to answer or risk giving the game away… and answer they did! A solid press by the Mountaineer’s defense resulted in a couple of crucial late game turnovers by the Pirates. Then, it came down to free throws. With under a minute left to play, freshman Nariyah Buggs went to the line with a chance to put Schreiner up by three. Buggs channeled her inner clutch gene and knocked them both down, giving the ball back to Southwestern down three points and with only 18 seconds left on the game clock. However, the Mountaineers defense held strong once again as they forced the Pirates into a tough shot that came up short. The buzzer sounded and the game was over! It would end up being Schreiner’s second win in a row, as well as their second conference win this season.
KERRVILLE, TX
Brainerd Dispatch

Area Wrestling: Pierz sweeps at home

PIERZ — Derek Stangl went 2-0 at 126 with a pin and a technical fall as the Pierz Pioneers picked up two wins against Milaca and Rush City/Braham at the Pierz triangular Friday, Jan. 7. Kyle Stangl and Carter Young both picked up two wins wrestling at 106 and...
WWE
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Cold Springs sweeps area matchups with Falkville

BREMEN, Ala. – Cold Springs hosted a pair of big area showdowns against Falkville Friday night and both Eagles squads earned hard-fought wins. The Lady Eagles rallied from an early deficit to top Falkville 50-46 and the Eagles outscored the Blue Devils 11-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away and collect a 48-39 win. Cold Springs 50 – Falkville 46 (varsity girls) Falkville got off to a very strong start to the game as a trio of threes gave them a quick 9-0 lead, then a pair of baskets down low saw Cold Springs looking at a 13-0 deficit late in...
FALKVILLE, AL
knopnews2.com

Roundup: St. Pat’s and Hershey get sweeps at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Irish and Panthers will head into the weekend in high spirits after strong home performances. St. Pat’s defeated Perkins County 64-35 in the girls game and then the boys bested the Plainsmen 68-45. Hershey got the better of rival Maxwell with the girls winning 65-27 and the boys getting a 53-37 victory of their own.
HERSHEY, NE
Clanton Advertiser

CCHS sweeps County Basketball Tournament

This year’s County Basketball Tournament came to its conclusion on Jan. 8 in Orange and Blue fashion as Chilton County High School made a clean sweep of the tournament. The Tigers B-Team picked up a 44-33 victory in Friday night’s final over Thorsb, while the varsity girls knocked off the Isabella Mustangs in a 57-55 thriller and the varsity boys defeating the Jemison Panthers 64-44.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy