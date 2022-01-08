BASKETBALL: Heritage enjoys home sweep

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team completed their sweep of Southwestern University this evening as they defeated the Pirates 67-64. It was a nail-biter in the Stephens Family Arena this evening as the Schreiner Women’s Basketball team out lasted Southwestern University in route to a 67-64 victory over the Pirates. After a strong fourth quarter push by Southwestern, the Mountaineers were forced to answer or risk giving the game away… and answer they did! A solid press by the Mountaineer’s defense resulted in a couple of crucial late game turnovers by the Pirates. Then, it came down to free throws. With under a minute left to play, freshman Nariyah Buggs went to the line with a chance to put Schreiner up by three. Buggs channeled her inner clutch gene and knocked them both down, giving the ball back to Southwestern down three points and with only 18 seconds left on the game clock. However, the Mountaineers defense held strong once again as they forced the Pirates into a tough shot that came up short. The buzzer sounded and the game was over! It would end up being Schreiner’s second win in a row, as well as their second conference win this season.

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO