There's no doubt that when it comes to calling a place your home, the Berkshires are second to none. Think of all the celebrity sightings that occur in Berkshire County. Not to mention a number of celebrities, have chosen to make the Berkshires their home, and for good reason. Between the views, the hometown feel, friendly residents that will go out of their way to help you and make you feel welcome, who wouldn't want to live in the Berkshires? Those are just a few reasons to live in the Berkshires. There are many more but we'll save all of those reasons for another article.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO