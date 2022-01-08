ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warmer today with more cold on way

By Robert Poynter
Daily Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday will leave the cold temperature trend with highs in the mid-20s. This will not...

www.superiortelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Trending warmer after today

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Any lingering clouds will clear out around sunrise allowing for a day filled with sunshine. Much like yesterday though, it will still be cool with highs in the teens. Tonight, under clear skies we will have no problem quickly cooling off to either side of zero. Gusty south winds will develop on Tuesday leading to highs back in the 30s. Most of the work week will feature highs in the 30s. The next system of note appears to be Friday into Saturday with chances for snow during that time frame. It’s still a long way off so snowfall amounts are unknown, but it appears it could impact travel.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Plenty of sunshine today with warmer weather this week

After a chilly start to the day this morning our afternoon highs should reach the lower to middle 40s with plenty of sunshine to go around. A light breeze out of the southwest will help with the warm-up today and even more so as we head into the middle of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature
Post-Bulletin

Cold today with warmer weather to follow

The good news is this looks to be the last bitter cold day for a while. Highs will moderate nicely on Tuesday and reach near 30 ABOVE by the afternoon! Wednesday and Thursday may be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday as temperatures top off in the mid-30s both days. I'm seeing mild temperatures on Friday, but also a chance of snow as a clipper could potentially move through the region.
ENVIRONMENT
KRIS 6 News

Windy and much cooler again

Canadian high pressure will slowly ease into the area with winds gradually decreasing, dry air , and much cooler temperatures. Temperatures do warm up but not until the end of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

Clear and cold night on the way

Cold air is settling in behind the cold front from Sunday night and that will lead us to another chilly night on the way tonight. Look for skies to clear later in the day Monday for more sun in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool with mid to upper 50s through the afternoon. Winds will also be brisk out of the north at 10-20 with higher gusts.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

After the extreme cold, more snow is on the way

The relatively quiet, albeit very cold, weather pattern setting into much of the Midwest and Northeast during the second week of January will be short-lived, AccuWeather forecasters caution, as they monitor for more weather trouble and any storms lurking in the long-range forecast. A storm originating from western Canada will...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy