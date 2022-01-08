Anti-Aging Hand Sanitizers

This multi-tasking daily moisturizer by Vi Derm stands out on the market with its highly efficient formula that promises to treat the skin while diminishing visible signs of aging. The addition of 10% Glycolic Acid works to clear away dull skin cells, fight free radicals, and counter discoloration. A dose of Retinol, on the other hand, contributes to skin repair and stimulates, together with THD Ascorbate (Vitamin C), the production of new collagen. Other ingredients in the multi-tasking daily moisturizer include Azelaic Acid (reduces blemishes and protects against breakouts) and Green Tea which has a soothing and reviving effect.
Comments / 0