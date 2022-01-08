ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV tonight: limitless money to win on Ant & Dec’s jaw-dropping quizshow

By Graeme Virtue and Simon Wardell, Phil Harrison, Hollie Richardson
 2 days ago

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win

8.30pm, ITV

Here’s something that might just inject a bit of excitement back into Saturday night telly: the Geordie duo host a quizshow (their first new one in a decade) with a limitless cash prize. Yes, contestants can keep adding to the prize pot as they continue to answer questions correctly – but with more money available to win comes the increasing risk of losing it all. How far will they go? Expect jaws to drop (mostly Ant and Dec’s). Hollie Richardson


Celebrity Catchphrase

6pm, ITV

The gameshow that asks you to “say what you see” continues its celebrity run, no doubt causing just as much frustration as ever. Contestants hoping to win £50,000 for their chosen charity tonight: Alexander Armstrong, Natasha Hamilton and Jamie Laing. HR

The Masked Singer

7pm, ITV

Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer, ITV. Photograph: Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot TV/ITV/PA

The berserk extravaganza continues. So far this season, we’ve been getting familiar with the cheerfully ridiculous new characters (Traffic Cone, Robo Bunny). But expect the guessing game to become a January national obsession as Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross take their places. Phil Harrison

Pointless Celebrities

7.40pm, BBC One

More celebrity pairings scour their brainpans for obscure knowledge nuggets. Hoping to triumph tonight are sportscasters Clare Balding and Mark Chapman, dance experts Oti Mabuse and Giovanni Pernice, Sunday Morning Live hosts the Rev Kate Bottley and Sean Fletcher, plus likely lads Joe Swash and JB Gill. Graeme Virtue

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

8.30pm, BBC One

Joining the comedian and his wheel of potential fortune to help out hopeful contestants are Richard E Grant, Saffron Barker, David Haye, Anneka Rice, Danny Jones, Jo Brand and Melvin Odoom. HR

The John Bishop Show

9.30pm, ITV

The comedian and Doctor Who actor delivers a brand new, aptly named show designed to make us laugh on these wintry, Omicron nights. The series sees Bishop doing a bit of standup and shooting the breeze with guests. HR


Live sport

FA Cup Football: Millwall v Crystal Palace 12noon, ITV. Third-round London derby from the Den. Followed by Hull City v Everton on BBC One at 5.20pm.

Premiership Rugby Union: Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs 2.30pm, BT Sport 2. A repeat of last season’s final lineup from Twickenham Stoop.


