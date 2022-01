The loop of the same question has started yet again on “Whether Kyrie Irving will get vaccinated or not?”. The Brooklyn Nets have lost their fifth consecutive match at Barclays Center against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday with a score of 121-109. Kyrie Irving is still unvaccinated, and as per the New York vaccine mandate, no player without vaccination is allowed to play in front of a crowd of more than 10000 people. Hence, Kyrie has to sit out of all the home games until and unless he doesn’t get vaccinated.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO