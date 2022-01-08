ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: When to quarantine, or isolate? What’s the difference?

By Caroline Bleakley
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGKIm_0dg895kf00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control revised its guidelines on coronavirus again which is raising questions about who should quarantine or isolate, and for how long.

One thing is certain. There is a difference between quarantine and isolation. You should quarantine if you come into contact with someone who has coronavirus and you think you have it. You should isolate if you confirm you have coronavirus even if you don’t have symptoms.

WHO DOESN’T NEED TO QUARANTINE?

If you come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, you do not need to quarantine if:

  • You are 18 and older and have received all the vaccine doses, including the booster, and any additional shots for immunocompromised people.
  • You are 5 – 17 years old and have completed the COVID-19 vaccines.
  • You tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days.

WHO SHOULD QUARANTINE?

If you come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, you should quarantine if:

  • You are 18 and an older and completed the vaccines but have NOT received the booster shot.
  • You received the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago and have not had a booster.
  • You have not completed the initial doses of the vaccine.

QUARANTINE GUIDELINES:

The CDC suggests a person quarantine for five days following their last contact with the infected person. Your day of exposure is day 0. Stay home and away from other people. If you are around people at home, wear a well-fitting mask. You should watch for a fever, shortness of breath, or other COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately and isolate until you receive the results.

If you test positive, the CDC suggests you follow guidelines for isolation. If you do not develop symptoms after five days, and you receive a negative test, you can leave your home but should continue to wear a facial mask until it has been 10 days since the exposure.

ISOLATION GUIDELINES:

People in isolation should stay home in a specified sick room to be separated from others and wear a well-fitting mask if they must be around others in the home. You should isolate a full five days. Day 0 is the first day of symptoms or the date of the positive test for a person with no symptoms. You can end isolation after a full 5 days if you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication and other symptoms have improved. However, you should wear a mask for an additional five days while in public.

You can find more detailed information at this CDC link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Quarantine#Klas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Call to end mass testing and vaccinations after booster campaign

Mass Covid testing and vaccination should be ended for all but the most vulnerable after the booster campaign has been completed, the former chairman of Britain’s vaccine taskforce has said.Dr Clive Dix has called for an overhaul of the current Government strategy in the coming months, claiming the impact of cellular immunity on fighting the virus may have been downplayed.Covid should instead be treated like flu or a heavy cold among younger people who have been fully jabbed, the former vaccines tsar said.Speaking to C4 News, Dr Dix claimed that mass vaccination has outlasted its main purpose, which he said...
WORLD
KRQE News 13

From delta to omicron, here’s how scientists know which coronavirus variants are circulating in the US

(THE CONVERSATION) The omicron variant quickly took over the global coronavirus landscape after it was first reported in South Africa in late November 2021. The U.S. became the 24th country to report a case of omicron infection when health officials announced on Dec. 1, 2021, that the new strain had been identified in a patient in California. How do scientists […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy