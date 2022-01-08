ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Two Colorado Springs men sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murders

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48WXQy_0dg88hyh00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two men involved in two 2018 murders were sentenced Friday after being convicted by a jury in 2021.

According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office Marquis Hazard and Nashid Rivers were both sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In May 2021 , Rivers was convicted on all counts for his involvement in the deaths of 21-year-old Serena Garcia, of Parker, and 20-year-old Marcus.

Hazard was found guilty in October 2021 .

The post Two Colorado Springs men sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murders appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 14

Bob W
2d ago

just wait give the governor a few days he will commute this sentence to 10 years as well because life is too long for the loss of life from. the actions or inaction of these individuals

Reply(1)
4
Adam Miller
2d ago

Marquis and Nashid, congratulations! You guys have won the grand prize. When your living years have multiplied x3 you might realize you wasted your lives.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

1 killed overnight at Colorado Springs bar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) say one person has died, and their death is being investigated as a homicide. The incident happened in the 900 block of North Circle Drive, just a few blocks west of the Citadel Mall. Officers received a 911 call just after midnight The post 1 killed overnight at Colorado Springs bar appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2 juveniles killed, more injured; Colorado Springs Police investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two juveniles were killed in a shooting at the Summit Creek Apartments in Colorado Springs, and a suspect is still at large, according to Colorado Springs Police. Police say that the shooting happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were called to the The post 2 juveniles killed, more injured; Colorado Springs Police investigating appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Reports of police activity south of Dublin, southbound Austin Bluffs blocked

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There are reports of police activity on Austin Bluffs just south of Dublin causing southbound Austin Bluffs blocked at Dublin and northbound Austin Bluffs near Jenkins Middle School. This is a developing story. Police activity Austin Bluffs south of Dublin has SB Austin Bluffs blocked at Dublin and blocking NB The post Reports of police activity south of Dublin, southbound Austin Bluffs blocked appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash ejects motorcyclist from their bike Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash between a vehicle and motorcycle Friday night ejected the motorcycle driver from their bike and they were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The crash happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on South Nevada Avenue. Police said a car was The post Crash ejects motorcyclist from their bike Friday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Parker, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Police looking 14-year-old runaway teen from Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Canon City Police say they are looking for a 14-year-old runaway, named Kailey Chappel. She was last seen Friday, January 7th by her parents at around 5:00 p.m, and was reported missing at around 10:30 p.m. Chappel was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve crop top shirt, blue jeans, The post Police looking 14-year-old runaway teen from Canon City appeared first on KRDO.
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Three Colorado Springs men arrested for assault in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested three men in connection to an assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 2400 block of northbound I-25 on reports of a man found unconscious on the side of the road on August 1, The post Three Colorado Springs men arrested for assault in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man dies after falling at Steel Mill in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO confirmed a 55-year old man died after injuries were sustained from a fall at EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel in Pueblo on Tuesday. According to Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter, James Fiddler from Tennessee died after being transported to a local hospital on Tuesday. Cotter says there is no final indication The post Man dies after falling at Steel Mill in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison
KRDO News Channel 13

Juvenile arrested for threats made to Manitou Springs schools before winter break

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A juvenile has been arrested and is facing numerous felony charges for making violent threats toward schools in Manitou Springs in mid-December, just before winter break. Classes were cancelled on Dec. 15 at Manitou Springs Middle School and Manitou Springs High School after the district received threats on Dec. 14, The post Juvenile arrested for threats made to Manitou Springs schools before winter break appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

New report shows 63 Coloradans died in 2020 from domestic violence incidents

(KRDO) -- A report released by the Attorney General's Office shows at least 63 people died in Colorado in 2020 as a result of domestic violence incidents. That number includes suspects, the number of victims who died in Colorado due to domestic violence is 39. According to the report from the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality The post New report shows 63 Coloradans died in 2020 from domestic violence incidents appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

COVID incidence rate leads to court trials suspended in El Paso and Teller counties

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO)- Jury trials in El Paso and Teller counties have been suspended until mid-January, after Chief Judge William Bain made the order this week due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases. The order, posted on the El Paso County, Colorado Judicial branch website states that based on the rapidly rising COVID-19 The post COVID incidence rate leads to court trials suspended in El Paso and Teller counties appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Man dies following shooting Tuesday near Potter Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man has died late Tuesday night following a reported shooting near Potter Drive. According to CSPD, at approximately 7:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Potter Drive to investigate a reported shooting. Upon investigation, police say they found a deceased man with what appears to be The post Man dies following shooting Tuesday near Potter Drive appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo City Councilman-elect Vicente Martinez Ortega in court as records remain sealed

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In early November, Vicente Martinez Ortega was elected to serve on the Pueblo City Council representing District 4, the Bessemer area of Pueblo, but a new hearing in mid-January may affect his future on the council. Since his election, KRDO learned Martinez Ortega was charged with felony criminal mischief for allegedly The post Pueblo City Councilman-elect Vicente Martinez Ortega in court as records remain sealed appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Retired K-9 Officer Zora, who served Colorado Springs for 8 years, dies at 13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department announced one of their retired K-9 officers passed away. On Dec. 31, 2021, retired K-9 Officer Zora passed away at the age of 13. According to the department, K-9 Zora served the City of Colorado Springs and the Airport from January 2012 until 2020 as The post Retired K-9 Officer Zora, who served Colorado Springs for 8 years, dies at 13 appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Pay increase for workers at the ADX Super Max Prison in Florence

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pay increase is on the way for workers at the Federal Correctional Complex Florence, which holds many of the violent inmates in the country. Federal prison officials have so far agreed to give 10% retention pay to all non-custody workers who were forced to work longer hours and out of The post Pay increase for workers at the ADX Super Max Prison in Florence appeared first on KRDO.
FLORENCE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Aurora man arrested for stealing a vehicle in Douglas County

DOUGLAS, COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An Aurora man is in custody Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle last Tuesday, Dec. 28. Ahmarion Shead, 19, allegedly contacted a man who was selling his vehicle on Facebook Marketplace, inquiring about purchasing his vehicle. The two men agreed on a time and place to meet up for Shead The post Aurora man arrested for stealing a vehicle in Douglas County appeared first on KRDO.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Home Building & Remodeling Show this weekend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over eight thousand people are expected to attend the 26th annual Colorado Springs Home Building & Remodeling Show, which will bring the area’s top exhibitors to the Norris-Penrose Event Center on January 7, 8, and 9, 2022.  The show will feature exhibits and demonstrations from local and national companies, designed to help consumers through the process of home improvement.  “The Home Building & The post Home Building & Remodeling Show this weekend in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Three grass fires break out from homeless camps in Colorado Springs within 24 hours

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports seeing three separate fires related to homeless encampments between Monday evening into Tuesday afternoon. While that might seem like a lot, Captain Mike Smaldino said they get fire calls related to homeless camps almost daily. While all the recent fires in Colorado Springs have The post Three grass fires break out from homeless camps in Colorado Springs within 24 hours appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews respond to grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire Wednesday night in southeast Colorado Springs. According to CSFD, Engine 8 reported a grass fire with trees involved at Academy and Chelton at 8:35 p.m. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #grassfire at Academy/Chelton. Engine 8 reporting a 30’ x The post Crews respond to grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County Sheriffs Deputy alleges demotion was politically motivated

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Joey Musso has been with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office for eight years. Last week, he was demoted from School Resource Officer (SRO) for District 70 schools to Detention Deputy at the Pueblo County Jail, the position he began his career in. Now, Musso is alleging the demotion was politically motivated. The post Pueblo County Sheriffs Deputy alleges demotion was politically motivated appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy