Two Colorado Springs men sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two men involved in two 2018 murders were sentenced Friday after being convicted by a jury in 2021.

According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office Marquis Hazard and Nashid Rivers were both sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In May 2021 , Rivers was convicted on all counts for his involvement in the deaths of 21-year-old Serena Garcia, of Parker, and 20-year-old Marcus.

Hazard was found guilty in October 2021 .

