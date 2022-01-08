ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Pantry teaches children benefits of giving

By Cathy Spaulding cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrving Elementary second-grader Emma Bautista knows what her school's pantry is all about. "It can help people who don't have food," Emma said. "You put food in here, and then people bring food." The Irving outdoor pantry, located on the school's west side along J Street, allows people to...

www.muskogeephoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Reporter

Childrens Coats Available

The American Legion Bayonne Post 19 has just completed our yearly coat drive with much success again, this year we have children’s coats available for those families in need. All children sizes are available. Please contact the Post at 201-858-9349, or visit us at 683 Broadway between the hours of 6 Pm to 11 PM Monday thru Friday.
BAYONNE, NJ
civicplus.com

Biers with Benefits - COOL Food Pantry

Wednesdays your biers have purpose! ZümBier gives 10% of sales to local charity and tonight is COOL Food Pantry! COOL Food Pantry operates year round in our community to feed our friends and neighbors. Come on out have some great bier and the sales will help the food pantry keep the shelves full. ZümBier will also collect cash donations or non-perishable goods. It’s win win all around!
CHARITIES
coastalbreezenews.com

“Dine for a Cause” Raises $17,000 to Benefit the Children of Immokalee

In celebration of their 30th year serving the children of Immokalee, The Immokalee Foundation collaborated with 30 local restaurants to ‘Dine for a Cause.’ The ‘30 for 30’ event lasted the course of five days with participating restaurants donating a portion of their proceeds to benefit the Foundation and contribute towards their programs.
IMMOKALEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonperishable Food#Non Perishable Food#J Street#The Pantry#Charity#Irving Elementary#Home Improvement#9th Grade Center
Cecil Whig

Spirit of Giving: Chase UMC food pantry sees increase in demand

CHASE — As families park their car next to the old-fashioned, white building for Chase United Methodist Church every third Saturday of each month, a number of volunteers meet them outside to pack ready-to-go bags of food and other items into the back seat or trunk, and then asks the driver if he or she would like to leave a phone number so that they can reach out to help meet other needs. Since June of this year, Chase United Methodist Church has operated a...
CHASE, MD
Cape Gazette

Convergence Communities gives $2,500 to Milton food pantry

The Milton Community Food Pantry recently received a donation of $2,500 from Convergence Communities. The funds will be used to purchase fruits, vegetables, meats, and canned and dry goods to be distributed to those in need in the Milton area. “This is a wonderful surprise,” said Donna Murawski, president of...
MILTON, DE
Houston Chronicle

Kingwood nonprofit teaches children life with winter cooking classes

A nonprofit based in Kingwood called The Creativity Shell, held their three-day “Holiday Faves” camp on Monday, aimed at allowing kids to cook and decorate their own pastries for a fun snack in the classroom, and a heartwarming gift for families back at home. From cookies to cakes,...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Charities
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Volunteering a worthy New Year’s resolution

New Year’s resolutions typically focus on self-improvement: lose weight, stop smoking, exercise. This year, why not resolve to do something to help others? You can resolve to improve the life of a local child by becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA volunteer. CASA volunteers are everyday citizens...
CHARITIES
Greater Milwaukee Today

Matching funds campaign to benefit new Cedarburg All Children’s Playground

CEDARBURG — Cedarburg Friends of Parks & Recreation has announced a matching funds campaign to benefit the All Children’s Playground in Cedarburg. An anonymous donor will match every donation raised up to $50,000 for the All Children’s Playground until Jan. 15. Cedarburg Friends of Parks & Recreation...
CEDARBURG, WI
The Daily Sentinel

‘Pack the pantry’

POMEROY — In an effort to help families with food insecurity, the Meigs County Foundation (MCF) started the Meigs County Schools Food Pantry. The food pantry, which has been running as a drive-thru, is available to any Meigs County family with school-aged children, said Laura Sheets, member of the Foundation.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
fox44news.com

Kindergartener gives pajamas to foster children

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Five-year-old Braelyn Liles counts the sets of new pajamas as she sorts them by size. Hers was a very special Christmas delivery to children who most likely had very little this holiday season – children in the foster care system. The reigning Little Miss...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
freemanjournal.net

Causes benefit from donations

First State Bank and Town & Country Insurance staff joined together this holiday season to collect donations for local charities in each of the communities the businesses serve. Staff donations were then matched by the organization.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Salem News Online

Knights of Columbus breakfast benefits food pantry

The Knights of Columbus Council 1818 Salem held a pancake breakfast recently at the Salem Eagles aimed at helping the Salem Community Pantry. With the donation of a non-perishable food item, breakfast was reduced $1. Over 100 breakfasts were served. Food donations filled the pick-up truck of Food Pantry Director Don Yeasted. Along with many cash donations including $100 from the Italian Club, a final donation of $500 was presented to Yeasted, right, by Bruce Cody, left, a member of The Knights of Columbus. The K of C thanked those donating and to the Eagles for the club’s cooperation. (Submitted photo)
SALEM, OH
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Teaching Children The Skills Of Problem Solving

Flagstaff Academy has a history of teaching children the skills of problem solving and critical thinking. The public charter school charges no tuition and offers top STEM learning in Longmont. Your student will gain a strong understanding in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, with four well-equipped, onsite science labs. But the goal is to develop well-rounded students, so physical education flexes a muscle here, too. Girls and boys basketball and co-ed track and field encourage healthy habits and friendly competition. Flagstaff Academy even has its own climbing wall. Prepare your student for high school, college, and the world beyond. Call 303.651.7900 to schedule an RSVP tour of Flagstaff Academy in Longmont. Use the 2022-2023 online application to apply now.
LONGMONT, CO
Beaumont Enterprise

Elks Lodge selling fireworks to benefit children’s camp

Beaumont’s Elks Lodge #311 is helping area residents ring in the New Year with a bang at their annual holiday fireworks stand located outside the lodge on U.S. 90. The money raised from the sales will help others celebrate in a different way. Each year, proceeds benefit a summer...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy