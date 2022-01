The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied significantly during the trading session on Tuesday to break above the $81 level. In fact, it looks like the market is smashing towards the upside and I think that short-term pullbacks will continue to attract a lot of attention due to the fact that the market has look past the omicron variant has been a major issue. All things being equal, the market is likely to continue to find dips as value based upon the fact that we are not locking everything down.

TRAFFIC ・ 20 HOURS AGO