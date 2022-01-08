Century Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Elemica states that its receipt of a third Comparably award reinforces that strong leadership has positioned this company for a successful future. “Elemica excels at creating powerful connections within organization’s supply chains,” Elemica CEO David Muse commented. “Providing our clients with a top-tier service starts with an outstanding team. This is a proud moment for me to represent an elite group of individuals here at Elemica. I am so humbled by this recognition from an extraordinarily talented team, and I am grateful for all the hard work our “Elemicans” have put in to get us to where we are today.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO