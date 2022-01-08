Century Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WAYNE, PA — Argosy Healthcare Partners, a division of Argosy Capital, announced that Greg Mayer recently joined its team and will lead portfolio company operations. Greg was most recently Director, Corporate Strategy & M&A at Avantor (NYSE: AVTR), a Fortune 500 Life Sciences Tools and Bioprocessing company headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania. Prior to Avantor, Greg covered Healthcare as an Associate at Bank of America in the High Yield Credit Research group. Before Bank of America, Greg served six years in the United States Marine Corps as an Armor Officer. Greg received a B.A. from the University of Maryland and an MBA from the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.
