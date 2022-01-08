ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Century Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

 2 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) announced that Lalo Flores, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11,...

MyChesCo

Conestoga Capital Advisors Launches the Conestoga Micro Cap Fund

WAYNE, PA — Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC has expanded its offering of mutual funds with the recent launch of the Conestoga Micro Cap Fund (tickers: CMCMX and CMIRX) on December 17, 2021. The Micro Cap Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the equity securities of companies with micro-market capitalizations.
CONESTOGA, PA
MyChesCo

Gladstone Group Lands Industry Veteran Derek Bruton

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Gladstone Group Inc. announced that Derek Bruton recently joined the firm as senior managing director. The addition of Bruton to Gladstone, which specializes in M&A advisory and executive search in financial services, is designed to accelerate the firm’s advisory services. Bruton will be tasked with leading the strategic growth consulting division while supporting both the executive search and M&A advisory businesses at Gladstone.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
MyChesCo

Univest Financial Corporation to Hold Fourth Quarter, Year End 2021 Earnings Call

SOUDERTON, PA — Univest Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year end 2021 earnings on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Galera to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

MALVERN, PA — Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX) announced that Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, taking place January 10-13, 2022. A webcast of the presentation will be available for on-demand viewing on January 10, 2022, at 7:00 a.m....
MALVERN, PA
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Files Provisional Patent for Stable Compositions of Aviptadil Suitable for Human Use

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) announced that it recently filed a provisional composition of matter patent application with the US Patent and Trademark Office entitled “Stable, Buffer-free Compositions of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP).” The provisional application describes compositions of vasoactive intestinal peptide, the synthetic form of which is aviptadil, that are both shelf-stable and biologically active when used to treat COVID-19 and other diseases.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

Greg Mayer Joins Argosy Healthcare Partners

WAYNE, PA — Argosy Healthcare Partners, a division of Argosy Capital, announced that Greg Mayer recently joined its team and will lead portfolio company operations. Greg was most recently Director, Corporate Strategy & M&A at Avantor (NYSE: AVTR), a Fortune 500 Life Sciences Tools and Bioprocessing company headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania. Prior to Avantor, Greg covered Healthcare as an Associate at Bank of America in the High Yield Credit Research group. Before Bank of America, Greg served six years in the United States Marine Corps as an Armor Officer. Greg received a B.A. from the University of Maryland and an MBA from the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.
WAYNE, PA
MyChesCo

Navient to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

WILMINGTON, DE — Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) announced it will release its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Navient.com/investors after market close on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Navient will host a conference call to review results on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at 8 a.m. ET. Navient states...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

AgroFresh Solutions to Present at the 2022 ICR Conference

PHILADELPHIA, PA — AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS) announced that Clinton Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, and Graham Miao, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2022 ICR Conference. The conference will be held virtually on January 10-12, 2022. The AgroFresh Solutions presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 10, 2022,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

WSFS Reaches Litigation Settlement and Recovery of $15 Million, or $0.23 EPS

WILMINGTON, DE — WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, announced that it recently finalized a settlement to resolve litigation against the counterparty to the 2010 stock purchase agreement by which WSFS purchased Christiana Bank & Trust Company (Christiana Trust). WSFS will receive $15 million under the settlement and anticipates a positive earnings per diluted common shares (EPS) impact of approximately $0.23 per share (after-tax) during the fourth quarter of 2021.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Announces Key Business Objectives for 2022

WILMINGTON, DE — Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYLA) announced its key objectives for 2022. “We believe that 2022 will be a pivotal year for Ayala as we continue to advance our unique clinical stage portfolio of gamma secretase inhibitors to treat rare and aggressive cancers with no approved therapies,” said Roni Mamluk, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ayala.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

John F. Possumato Chosen as New Founder-in-Residence for Science Center’s OnRamp Accelerator for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

PHILADELPHIA, PA —John F. Possumato, attorney, seasoned start-up entrepreneur, and the founder and CEO of DriveItAway has been chosen as the next Founder-in-Residence for the University City Science Center’s ‘OnRamp‘ accelerator. The OnRamp program was created in 2021 by the University City Science Center to support...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Arbutus to Participate at H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference

WARMINSTER, PA — Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) announced that the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference taking place January 10 – 13, 2022. Arbutus Fireside Chat Presenters:. William Collier, President and CEO; Dr. Michael Sofia, Chief Scientific Officer;...
WARMINSTER, PA
MyChesCo

Elemica CEO Recognized as One of the Best CEOs of 2021

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Elemica states that its receipt of a third Comparably award reinforces that strong leadership has positioned this company for a successful future. “Elemica excels at creating powerful connections within organization’s supply chains,” Elemica CEO David Muse commented. “Providing our clients with a top-tier service starts with an outstanding team. This is a proud moment for me to represent an elite group of individuals here at Elemica. I am so humbled by this recognition from an extraordinarily talented team, and I am grateful for all the hard work our “Elemicans” have put in to get us to where we are today.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
