Alico: Investing In Citrus

Investing in water is a simple case of supply and demand imbalances - water supplies are limited, demand is rising. This is my third article on water ETFs. Given the future supply and demand imbalances for this commodity, I consider getting exposure to water stocks to be a very interesting long-term investment. As in most physical commodities, investing in water is a simple case of supply and demand imbalances - water supplies are limited, demand is rising. Industry trends and demographic changes are largely to blame for the growing demand for the limited supply of freshwater around the world. In many areas of the United States, for instance, the demand for freshwater is likely to increase while supplies decrease due, in part, to a changing climate. Other contributing factors include an increase in the human population and changes in land use and energy generation. In this article, I will do a review of the Invesco Global Water Index ETF (CGW) which provides exposure to a basket of global water stocks.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO