Alico: Investing In Citrus

Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlico is an interesting company with a focus largely on citrus. Although many of the food and beverage companies that are publicly traded today are large conglomerates, there are still a number of small players with particular niches in which they operate that investors can choose from. One intriguing opportunity that...

seekingalpha.com

gulfshorebusiness.com

Alico Inc. to present at Sidoti Small Cap Investor Conference

Fort Myers-based Alico Inc. Announced Monday that Alico President and CEO John Kiernan and Richard Rallo, the company’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Sidoti Small Cap Investor Conference, to be held virtually Jan. 19-20. The company’s presentation will begin at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 19. The company will also host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings. A live broadcast of the presentation will be available online in the investor relations section of the company’s website, ir.alicoinc.com. Alico Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which includes land leasing and related support operations.
FORT MYERS, FL
#Alico Inc
