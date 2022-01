Alongside the pandemic, 2021 continued to be marred by a significant and ongoing supply chain crisis. Disruption to shipping, increasing freight prices, and shortages of everything from semiconductors to HGV drivers has led to empty shelves for consumers and rising costs for retailers. Even the UK government confirmed that Christmas was at risk due to shattered supply chains, with key products still inaccessible and stuck in transit. Normally, the festive shopping period is a time for merchants to make the bulk of their profits; instead, 2021 saw many struggling to ensure customers can get anything at all for the holidays.

