Aerospace & Defense

Honeywell raised at UBS as play on air travel recovery, automation

By Carl Surran
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoneywell (HON +2.3%) moves higher as UBS upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $237 price target, raised a bit from $229, despite the stock's premium valuation, as the firm sees growth...

C-Com Satellite Systems receives over $3M for antenna systems

C-Com Satellite Systems (OTCQB:CYSNF +4.3%) jumps after receiving an order in excess of $3M for its iNetVu antenna systems from various customers in the US, Europe and Asia. "Despite supply channel and component shortage issues which are affecting many manufacturers, our extensive inventory of ready to ship products makes it possible for us to fulfill large orders within weeks," the company statement.
ECONOMY
Bespoke Air Travel Apps

Air Partner, a world-leading company in the provision of aircraft charter services and related solutions to companies, governments and wealthy individuals around the world, has launched a brand new air travel app that aims to make it more convenient for members of the JetCard membership program to go about accessing perks and making reservations from the comfort of their smartphone.
CELL PHONES
Generac raised to Buy at UBS as long-term residential storage winner

Generac (GNRC +2.2%) bounces off seven-month lows after UBS upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $480 price target, seeing the company as well positioned to take share in the behind-the-meter battery storage market. UBS analyst Jon Windham believes Generac's "diverse product suite, dominant position in the home energy...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honeywell#Ubs#Bofa#H1#Ge
Singapore targets ‘further recovery’ in travel demand in 2022

Singapore anticipates “further recovery” in passenger traffic this year — in line with global projections — as it reiterates its commitment to reopening its borders to all vaccinated travellers. At a parliamentary sitting on 10 January, Singapore transport minister S Iswaran adds that Singapore “[remains] confident...
TRAFFIC
Honeywell Stock (HON): $237 Price Target From UBS

The shares of Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) have received a price target of $237 from UBS. These are the details. The shares of Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) have received a price target of $237 from UBS. And UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier increased the price target from $229 while upgrading the rating from “Neutral” to “Buy.”
STOCKS
Richard Branson: Virgin Orbit has enough cash, will beat competition with nimble business model

Virgin Orbit founder Richard Branson said Friday that the satellite launch service collected enough cash from its recent SPAC deal to achieve its goals. Speaking to CNBC, the billionaire investor added that Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) can beat the competition because of its more nimble business model, which allows the company to take off from almost any location.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Is 5G Safe for Airplanes and Air Travel?

In late 2021, US airlines and aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus claimed the rollout of 5G wireless would cause safety risks for airplanes. The aviation industry is concerned that the deployment of C-Band spectrum 5G wireless will interfere with aircraft electronics, potentially causing issues in and around airports using the technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Air Lease Corporation: An Attractive Play On Air Travel

Air Lease Corporation is a quality company that experienced a slight pullback in performance. For airlines, acquiring aircraft can be an expensive proposition. Not only do you have the high cost that is often financed through debt, you also have the fact that you can only write off the interest expense and associated depreciation of the aircraft for tax purposes. Leasing aircraft provides far greater flexibility in the long run, plus you get the tax benefit of writing off the leases in whole. Due to all of these factors, the aircraft leasing space has grown in recent years and one of the top beneficiaries of this has been Air Lease Corporation (AL). Although the company is experiencing a slight pullback in terms of performance this year, the long-term outlook for this enterprise is favorable. Debt is currently high and likely needs to come down, but shares are priced attractively enough that the company could make for a good prospect for price-conscious investors.
TRAVEL
Retail Automation Firm Raises $25.8M for AI-Powered Solutions

Highlighting the future role of AI-powered automation in the grocery sector, Focal Systems has closed a $25.8 million funding round. The Silicon Valley retail automation company, supported by investors including Point72 Ventures, Costanoa, Zetta and Zebra Technologies, is working with several large retailers to replace traditional sales-based inventory systems with real-time, computer vision-based systems.
BUSINESS
908 devices expects 54% revenue growth in FY21, roughly in line with consensus

908 Devices expects preliminary unaudited revenue for 4Q to be at least $15.1M (consensus $15.12M), compared to $5.7M in the 4Q of 2020, reflecting growth of at least 165%. FY21 revenue is expected to be at least $41.5M (consensus $41.49M), compared to $26.9M in the FY20, reflecting growth of at least 54%.
MARKETS
The Global Actuarial Shortage And The Role Automation Can Play

Geoff Keast, CEO of Montoux, The Decision Science platform for life and health insurers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for actuaries is projected to increase 24% from 2020 to 2030 — much faster than the average profession. For insurers who are already strapped for actuarial resources, this statistic is a sure source of anxiety and raises a burning question: Who is going to fill those positions?
COMPUTER SCIENCE
AgriFORCE completes due diligence on planned acquisition of European ag-tech firm

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) has completed the due diligence process on its planned acquisition of an European ag-tech consultancy. In Oct 2021, AgriFORCE entered into a binding LOI to acquire the agriculture/horticulture and ag-tech business, with global operations and 2020 annual revenues of $26M and EBITDA of $3M. The deal...
BUSINESS
Wells Fargo previews US oil refiner results - estimates going higher

Ahead of Q4 results, Wells analyst Roger Read provides a preview of upcoming refiner earnings - a confluence of positive macro and company specific factors take his estimates higher; a bullish signal for refiners, despite bearish downstream guides from Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A). In updating estimates, Read flags wider...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State Street Global Advisors launches three ESG ETFs

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), publicized the unveiling of three new environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) ETFs. State Street's new funds are the SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (ESIX), SPDR Bloomberg SASB Developed Markets Ex US ESG Select ETF (RDMX),...
MARKETS

