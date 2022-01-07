Honeywell raised at UBS as play on air travel recovery, automation

Air Lease Corporation is a quality company that experienced a slight pullback in performance. For airlines, acquiring aircraft can be an expensive proposition. Not only do you have the high cost that is often financed through debt, you also have the fact that you can only write off the interest expense and associated depreciation of the aircraft for tax purposes. Leasing aircraft provides far greater flexibility in the long run, plus you get the tax benefit of writing off the leases in whole. Due to all of these factors, the aircraft leasing space has grown in recent years and one of the top beneficiaries of this has been Air Lease Corporation (AL). Although the company is experiencing a slight pullback in terms of performance this year, the long-term outlook for this enterprise is favorable. Debt is currently high and likely needs to come down, but shares are priced attractively enough that the company could make for a good prospect for price-conscious investors.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO