ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Blind date: ‘Describe Tom in three words? Not Jack Grealish’

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yodeC_0dg853Yh00
Photograph: Christian Sinibaldi/The Guardian

Ellie on Tom

What were you hoping for?

Flowing conversation, free food and to meet my future husband.

First impressions?

He was smartly dressed and relaxed.

What did you talk about?

Travelling adventures and the awkwardness of the photoshoot.

Any awkward moments?

He said he’s been likened to Jack Grealish and I couldn’t quite hold in my laughter.

Good table manners?

Faultless. We shared tapas, and when I mentioned I was vegetarian he agreed to go meat-free with me. He didn’t even criticise me when I ended up ordering the chorizo.

Q&A

Want to be in Blind date?

Show

Best thing about Thomas?

He was super easy to talk to and has a genuine, warm laugh.

Would you introduce him to your friends?

Why not. I’m sure they’d get on well.

Describe Tom in three words?

Not Jack Grealish.

What do you think he made of you?

Hopefully easy to talk to, probably a bit loud, definitely not vegetarian.

Did you go on somewhere?

After a few cocktails we went elsewhere for tapas and stayed there till midnight.

And … did you kiss?

Nope.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

He missed the last train and my tube broke down – so the transport home.

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

Our paths could definitely cross, but just as friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTURW_0dg853Yh00
Ellie and Tom on their date. Photograph: Courtesy Ellie and Tom

Tom on Ellie

What were you hoping for?

To meet someone I get on with and have a fun evening.

First impressions?

Really pretty and less nervous than me.

What did you talk about?

Travel stories, Covid, machete-wielding cycle thieves, music festivals, the merits of ballroom dancing vs twerking.

Any awkward moments?

I should have gone to the bar with her when we were trying to negotiate free cocktails rather than watching the barman’s look of confusion from afar.

Good table manners?

Impeccable.

Best thing about Ellie?

She’s a 10/10 storyteller.

Would you introduce her to your friends?

They were trying to convince me to bring her to a roller disco afterwards.

I would have, but not on a first date.

Describe Ellie in three words?

Funny, smart, engaging.

What do you think she made of you?

Hopefully that I was good company.

Did you go on somewhere?

We headed to a little Spanish place up the road for tapas and wine until we noticed the place had emptied around us.

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Not a lot. Maybe a slightly less windy photoshoot?

Marks out of 10?

8.5.

Would you meet again?

I’d definitely like to.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Blind date: ‘Max has a penchant for doctors – maybe in a few years I’ll qualify for another date’

Someone funny and up for a good time. In a perfect world a doctor – we can all dream. Great smile and charming. He clearly had a free-spirited sense of self. Growing up in the countryside and whether London was an amazing place to live or a terrible one. Our reality TV guilty pleasures – his being a Below Deck man and my love for Made in Chelsea.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Colbert on Biden’s 6 January address: ‘Hell yes! That is the Joe Biden we stole this election for!’

Stephen Colbert observed the first anniversary of the 6 January assault on the Capitol on Thursday evening, a year after he reacted to the insurrection on live television. “The thing I remember from that day is how shocked I was at this grotesque tragedy,” he said, recalling how the Late Show writing staff scrapped a planned monologue on the certification of Biden’s victory after seeing footage of the siege during a script rewrite Zoom meeting.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Grealish
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blind Date#Ballroom Dancing#Music Festival
The Guardian

Brazil: rock breaks from cliff and falls on boaters, leaving 10 dead

A towering slab of rock broke from a cliff and toppled on to pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake on Saturday, leaving 10 people dead. Police said that there was a possibility that some people were still missing on Sunday following the accident in Minas Gerais state. At least 32 people were injured, though most were released from hospitals by Saturday evening.
ACCIDENTS
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Relationships
Distractify

Word on the Social Media Streets Is That Halle Bailey Is Dating This Rapper

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and the film's lead Halle Bailey has naturally become the center of attention. Riding high off the success of “Ungodly Hour,” the 21-year-old has established her spot as one of R&B’s shining stars. Thanks to her angelic vocals and fantastic ability of piecing together melodies, the sky’s the limit for Halle.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Taiwan ‘buys 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum rejected by China’

Taiwan’s government is sharing cocktail recipes with the public after it reportedly bought 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum bound for China amid a row between Vilnius and Beijing. The state-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor (TTL) said it made the purchase in December to support Lithuania after learning the shipment...
CHINA
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

109K+
Followers
44K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy