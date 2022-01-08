ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A shopping guide to the best … ankle boots

By Melanie Wilkinson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
The ankle boot is a classic of winter footwear – reliable whatever the weather and occasion. The high street has designs that fit into trends – see the cowboy ankle boot with a twist. If you want to invest, a durable hiking style or a chunky-soled Chelsea boot will last several seasons.

Or you may be in the market for something a bit more glitzy. Heeled boots that have a one-night-only feel are plentiful at rental sites. Go rock’n’roll with snakeskin or choose midnight blue velvet for a luxe edge. Pair them with a rented party dress for a “wow” effect.

And if you don’t mind walking in someone else’s shoes, you can pick up secondhand designer boots for a steal. Leather ones wear particularly well; or if you’re lucky you might find a never-worn pair.

Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22oodh_0dg852fy00

Cream chunky, £240, essentiel-antwerp.com

These work with wide-leg jeans and midi dresses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdFjz_0dg852fy00

Cowboy ankle, £119, zara.com

A twist on a classic, these boots will look fun with a party dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8Iqh_0dg852fy00

Black lace-ups, £118, nae-vegan.com

Made from vegan leather, with a flexible sole that prevents blisters.

Rent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ITrlp_0dg852fy00

Crocodile-look, from £43, by Paris Texas, hurrcollective.com

Style these with a long-line knitted dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wLdh_0dg852fy00

Black lace-ups, £14 for three days’ rental, by Karen Millen wearmywardrobeout.com

Lace-up boots are the perfect addition to a tailored suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KoUZI_0dg852fy00

Blue velvet, from £7 a day, by 3.1 Phillip Lim, mywardrobehq.com

Ease back into high heels with this statement style.

Thrift

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4O9k_0dg852fy00

Burgundy leopard print, £75, us.vestiairecollective.com

Snap up a bargain: these never-worn Calvin Kleins are a real find.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d0iVg_0dg852fy00

Black suede, £35, cosresell.com

Suede is always versatile – just be sure to protect it against the elements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4pzS_0dg852fy00

Tan lace-up, £44, marketplace.asos.com

These lace-ups will be the focal point of your look – style with a floral dress.

The Guardian

The Guardian

Community Policy