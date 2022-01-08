ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Covid ‘not here to stay’ says Biden after dodging question five times

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnxT5_0dg850uW00

Responding to multiple shouted queries asking the US president if Americans should be “prepared to live with Covid forever”, Joe Biden said on Friday that he does not believe the novel coronavirus is “here to stay” — in its present form at least.

At the end of a press conference in the White House , a reporter repeated her question about the duration of the pandemic multiple times, before more reporters joined the chorus.

“No, I don’t think Covid is here to stay. But having Covid in the environment here, and in the world is probably here to stay. But Covid as we’re dealing with it now is not here to stay,” Mr Biden replied.

“The new normal doesn’t have to be. We have so many new tools we’re developing and continue to develop that can contain Covid and other strains of Covid,” he added.

The president also expressed his hope that the future would be better with improved testing.

“We are very different today than we were a year ago even though we still have problems... We are going to be able to control this. The new normal isn’t going to be what it is now – it is going to be better,” he added.

Infectious diseases experts, including the CDC director Rochelle Walensky, have said that while the global pandemic response may end, coronavirus outbreaks in some form are likely to become “endemic”.

Global vaccine inequity also risks creating new variants of the virus as long as pools of Covid remain in the population.

While over 70 per cent of people in western nations like the US, Canada and the UK have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, some nations in Africa are yet to immunise even 5 per cent of their population with one jab, according to a tracker by the New York Times .

“Vaccine inequity will leave us in pandemic longer, less healthy and poorer,” infectious disease physician Jeremy Farrar, who is also the director of the global health philanthropy body the Wellcome Trust, said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“This is wrong whatever your view of the world, whether from an economic, financial, scientific or public health perspective, a moral or ethical one, whether you care about Covid or not,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Farrar
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Africa#Americans
The Independent

Texas GOP digs in after anger for likening Covid testing lines to in-person voting

The Republican Party of Texas is drawing anger and ridicule following a series of tweets mocking Democrats’ push to expand mail-in voting and rein in the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed more than 800,000 Americans. On Friday, the state party’s official Twitter account posted a photo of Americans lining up to be tested for the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus with text suggesting that anyone who can “wait in line for hours for testing” can “vote in person”. The location of the photo appeared to be the Upper East Side of Manhattan.If you can wait in line for a covid test, you can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC4 Columbus

EXPLAINER: Where are the COVID-19 tests that Biden promised?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced last month that the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free to people to use at home. But despite high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped, White […]
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

'I don't think COVID is here to stay, but having COVID in the environment here and in the world is probably here to stay': Biden insists there WILL be a new normal in the virus fight with very mixed message

President Biden admitted Friday that the coronavirus pandemic is 'not here to stay' but the virus itself is 'probably here to stay.'. 'Covid -- as we're dealing with it now -- is not here to stay,' Biden told reporters Friday from the White House. 'Having Covid in the environment here and in the world is probably here to stay.'
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Time to finally put Biden's vaccine mandates behind us

The Biden administration spent their first year in office overreaching into every aspect of American life, the most dangerous of which is its unconstitutional vaccine mandate for private businesses. Since their announcement in November, the mandates have remained under intense legal scrutiny, losing major battles across federal courts. One of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
US News and World Report

Trump Lashes Out at Biden After Jan. 6 Speech

Former President Donald Trump released a blistering statement Thursday to mark the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol in response to President Joe Biden’s morning address, calling his successor’s remarks “political theater” and an attempt to distract from how Biden has “failed.”. [. Read:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden says he does not think coronavirus is here to stay

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday he did not believe the coronavirus will be a permanent affliction for Americans. "No, I don't think COVID is here to stay," Biden told reporters after remarks on the U.S. economy. "The new normal is not going to be what it is now, it's going to be better."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

422K+
Followers
154K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy