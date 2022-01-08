Quick Hits: Bessemer City's Pettus, Adams make history; East Lincoln boys clamp down

DENVER — Defense has been the calling card for East Lincoln’s boys basketball team this winter.

And while it took the Mustangs’ offense time to gather itself Friday against St. Stephens, the team’s work on the opposite end of the floor remained a strong suit.

East Lincoln held the Indians to two points in the second quarter — scored with 17 seconds remaining in the period — using its defensive prowess to kickstart things offensively in a 65-35 rout.

“Our defense has been pretty good all year. We’ve held quite a few of our opponents under 50 points, and if we can do that I like to believe we have a good shot at winning,” said East Lincoln boys basketball coach Jon Hancock. “We had a bad first half offensively, just out of rhythm and not making shots. Second half the 3-ball started going in and things opened up. But our pressure was good all night, it has given some teams problems and it did again (Friday night).”

The Mustangs forced 20 turnovers on Friday night. More impressively, St. Stephens’ leading scorer JI Ikard — who came in averaging 21.4 points per game — was held to nine points, a season-low.

As for East Lincoln, it hit 12 3-pointers in Friday’s contest. Drew Bean led all scorers with 18 points, with Jeremiah Jones adding 10 for the Mustangs.

Now 12-2 overall and 5-0 in Western Foothills 3A, Hancock likes where his team is but “taking things one game at a time.”

“The key is being consistent, being solid in our preparation and effort,” the East Lincoln head man added.

Boys basketball

Friday, Jan. 7

Bessemer City 75, Cherryville 56: Randall Pettus scored his 1,000th career point as part of a 23-point, seven-rebound and six-assist effort as part of a Yellow Jacket rout of rival Cherryville. Nazari Smarr earned a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds, Keyshawn Adams had 14 points and five rebounds, with Terrance Smith posting 12 points and six rebounds in a winning effort.

Kings Mountain 85, South Point 73: Zeke Cannedy continued his scoring barrage with 48 points, with Curtis Simpson (14 points, 8 rebounds) and Maddox James (12 points) joining him in double figures to down South Point. Zavion Smith added 10 assists for the Mountaineers.

Gaston Day 69, Hickory Grove Christian 44: Chris Britt scored 30 points and Callum Richard added 22 to lead Gaston Day (15-1) past Hickory Grove Christian.

Stuart Cramer 84, Ashbrook 58: Justin Rocquemore had 17 points, four assists and five steals, with Will Kelly adding 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Storm past Ashbrook. Jacob Joyner added 10 points and seven assists for Stuart Cramer, which moved to 11-0 on the season.

Forestview 66, Hunter Huss 57: Antwan Corbin had 14 points and four assists, Brandon Alfonse added 13 points, with Nate Aguilar and Christian Williams following with 10 as Forestview took the first of two matchups with Gastonia crosstown rival Hunter Huss.

Lincoln Charter 97, Langtree Charter 51: J.J. Moore scored 41 points (6-of-11 on 3-pointers) to lead the Eagles to an easy win over Langtree Charter. Elijah Burnett added 15 points, with Joseph Bruce and Zyon Chambers following with 11 apiece.

Crest 82, North Gaston 50: Crest forced 18 turnovers and shot 50% from the field in a rout of North Gaston. The Chargers have won 15 consecutive Big South 3A contests.

West Caldwell 60, Lincolnton 57

Shelby 88, Highland Tech 55

North Lincoln 77, Foard 42

Piedmont Community Charter 56, Cabarrus Charter 43

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover: No score reported.

Thursday, Jan. 6

South Charlotte Thunder 70, Piedmont Community Charter 27

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Clover 54, South Pointe 47 (F/OT): A late rally by the Blue Eagles sent the contest to overtime, where Clover took control and claimed a win over a York County foe.

Crest 91, Burns 60: Ryan Thompson was the lone Burns player in double figures with 13 points.

East Lincoln 90, Statesville 60: Jackson Fannon knocked down six 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 20 points as East Lincoln rolled past Statesville. Drew Bean followed Fannon with 17, Keandre Walker added 16 and Jeremiah Jones had 10 in a winning effort for the Mustangs.

Catawba Ridge 73, South Point 61: South Point had no answer for a balanced Catawba Ridge attack, as four Copperheads scored in double figures to drop the Red Raiders on Monday.

Mountain Island Charter 56, Union Academy 54: Mountain Island Charter overcame a slow start to edge Union Academy on Wednesday. Cole Hart led the Raptors with 16 points, with O’Marion Ferguson adding 12 points and another double-digit rebound tally. Ashton Miller also had 12.

Girls basketball

Friday, Jan. 7

Kings Mountain 53, South Point 38: Khalia King had 25 points, with Saniya Wilson adding 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds to lead the Mountaineers to a hard-fought win at South Point. Amya Graham earned yet another double-double, scoring 15 points to go with 25 rebounds in a losing effort.

Hunter Huss 53, Forestview 39: Myla Hoover hit 9-of-15 shots for 22 points, with Brooklyn Swann adding 16 to lead the Huskies past crosstown rival Forestview.

Bessemer City 75, Cherryville 29: Janiya Adams surpassed 1,000 points for her high school career, leading the Yellow Jackets to victory over rival Cherryville. Adams finished the night with 31 points and seven steals. Dajah Hardin had 18 points and seven assists, while Tionna Pettus earned a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Thomas Jefferson at East Gaston: Postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Newton-Conover 73, West Lincoln 32: Farrah Richardson was the lone West Lincoln player to score in double figures as the Lady Rebels fell to Newton-Conover.

Lincoln Charter 61, Langtree Charter 43: Lauren Horton had 24 points, Maddie Lusk added 12 and Kenzie Ross added 11 to lead Lincoln Charter past Langtree Charter.

Hickory Grove Christian 57, Gaston Day 24

Concord Academy 93, Gaston Christian 17

Shelby 74, Highland Tech 17

Crest 45, North Gaston 24



Wednesday, Jan. 5

Catawba Ridge 65, South Point 40

Crest 62, Burns 37: Neveah Blackwell led Crest with 15 points as it picked up a win Wednesday over Burns. The Lady Bulldogs were led by Esynce Howze’s 18 points.

Union Academy 56, Mountain Island Charter 27

South Pointe 43, Clover 21

