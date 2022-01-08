Barton weekend games in SC postponed

Coming off its first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season earlier in the week, the N.C. State... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
San Diego State’s men’s basketball team has had its third game of the season postponed due to Covid, this time against Wyoming on Wednesday the 12th. The Mountain West Conference will attempt to reschedule the game.
INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart got an inside look at what it takes to build a college foot...
TAMPA, Fla. — Once the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took care of their own business, the defending Super Bow...
With four races remaining on the schedule, the chase for the 2021-22 Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series championship has come alive, and it’s a classic battle of rookie-versus-veteran. In one week’s time, the winter Super Late Model tour heads to South Carolina for a pair of races on Sat-Sun, Jan....
The Missouri State Bears (11-5, 0-0 MVC) are favored (-6) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-0 MVC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at JQH Arena. Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Predictions. Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Betting...
ROLESVILLE — Wakefield's wrestling team clinched two imperative victories over Heritage and Rolesvil...
Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
SAN DIEGO — Unbeaten no more. The Colorado State men’s basketball team went to the place where most opponents suffer and took the pain of a first loss on the season. San Diego State blew out the Rams 79-49 at Viejas Arena in a nationally televised game Saturday afternoon.
The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a four-star offensive line prospect in the 2023 class with a couple of ties to the Clemson football program. The Tigers have been showing interest in Sullivan (...)
The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
