ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Darius Garland carries Cavaliers past Trail Blazers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0Z7l_0dg82W0K00

Darius Garland recorded 26 points and made five 3-pointers to help the Cleveland Cavaliers post a 114-101 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Evan Mobley registered 18 points and eight rebounds and Lauri Markkanen had 15 points as Cleveland won for just the second time in its last six games.

Cedi Osman scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and Jarrett Allen contributed 13 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland. Rajon Rondo had 11 points in 17 minutes in his team debut as the Cavaliers snapped their string of seven straight losses in Portland.

Norman Powell scored 19 points and Robert Covington added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who have lost six of their past seven games and 16 of their last 20.

Jusuf Nurkic had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Anfernee Simons had 14 points and seven assists for Portland, which was again without its starting backcourt of Damian Lillard (abdomen) and CJ McCollum (lung).

The Cavaliers shot 48.8 percent from the field, including 17 of 39 from 3-point range.

Dennis Smith Jr. had 10 points for Portland, which made 40.2 percent of its shots and was 16 of 35 from behind the arc.

Osman made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers outscored the Trail Blazers 32-23.

Mobley’s dunk boosted Cleveland’s lead to 101-90 with 3:52 to play. Powell and Nassir Little answered with 3-pointers to bring Portland within five but the Cavaliers rattled off the next eight points.

Osman buried a 3-pointer, Mobley slammed home a dunk and Garland stole the ball and scored on a layup to give Cleveland a 108-96 lead with 2:08 remaining. Simons was called for a technical foul and Garland hit it to make it a 13-point advantage.

Garland knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:21 left to again make it a 13-point margin as the Cavaliers closed it out.

Garland had 16 first-half points to help the Cavaliers possess a 57-47 lead at the break.

Cleveland held a 79-68 lead after Kevin Love connected on a 3-pointer with 3:04 left in the third quarter. Portland ran off the next eight points to move within three before the Cavaliers took an 82-78 lead into the final stanza.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavaliers vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (22-17) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (24-24) at Moda Center. Cleveland Cavaliers 114, Portland Trail Blazers 101 (Final) I asked #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff about what has stood out about Darius Garland when he closes games, and where he’s grown throughout the season in those moments: pic.twitter.com/THlW2Sy3gK – 2:38 AM.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Smith Jr.
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Cedi Osman
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Nassir Little
Person
Lance Stephenson
Person
Damian Lillard
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s 3-word response when asked about Kyrie Irving

Fresh off a win in Kyrie Irving’s return, a 129-121 victory over the Indiana Pacers, Kevin Durant, James Harden and company were back in Brooklyn to host the reigning champs, the Milwaukee Bucks. Jrue Holiday was out, in health and safety protocols. For the Nets, of course, Kyrie Irving...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Portland Trail Blazers#The Trail Blazers
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins With A Bold Prediction: "I Believe Ja Morant Has A Michael Jordan Type Of Ceiling. And I Don’t Expect You To Agree But Save This Tweet And Tag Me In 10 years!"

Ja Morant is turning a lot of heads to him recently. Ever since he entered the league in 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies standout demonstrated he was ready for big stages, which hasn't changed after three seasons in the association. The point guard won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Saves An Old Lady Before A Basketball Hits Her In The Head

Stephen Curry is not only great on the court but off it, too, as he's shown several times. The 2x NBA MVP is one of the coolest players out there, always trying to help the less fortunate and bring joy to people's lives. After dressing as Santa Claus during Christmas,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
basketball-addict.com

Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s GIF response when asked to join NBA Dunk Contest

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has taken the NBA by storm this year. One of the NBA’s better paint scorers, Morant has made headlines for his thunderous finishes at the rim, as well as his clutch heroics for the Grizzlies, who sit at 26-14, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. Morant’s recent […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s GIF response when asked to join NBA Dunk Contest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
SCOTTIE PIPPEN
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers reporter Kristina Pink slips and falls after postgame interview

High heels and slick hardwood are not the best combination, and Los Angeles Clippers sideline reporter Kristina Pink unfortunately learned that the hard way on Sunday. Pink took a hard fall at the conclusion of her on-court interview with Amir Coffey following the Clippers’ 106-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The fall looked really bad, but Pink laughed it off and did not appear to be seriously injured.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy