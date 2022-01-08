Warmer today with more cold on way

BOSTON (CBS) — A cold front pushed through the area overnight allowing temps to tumble and the commute could be tricky Monday morning. Watch out for black ice as you head out the door and plan for some extra time for traveling. This front is the leading edge of much colder air, and it won’t be the only drop in temps we get this week. A blast of cold straight from the Arctic will move in Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season so far with highs in the single digits and teens. Temperatures...

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO