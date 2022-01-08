ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warmer today with more cold on way

By Robert Poynter
Duluth News Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday will leave the cold temperature trend with highs in the mid-20s. This will not...

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Tuesday Could Be Coldest Day In Nearly 3 Years As Potentially Record Low Temperatures Arrive

BOSTON (CBS) — A cold front pushed through the area overnight allowing temps to tumble and the commute could be tricky Monday morning. Watch out for black ice as you head out the door and plan for some extra time for traveling. This front is the leading edge of much colder air, and it won’t be the only drop in temps we get this week. A blast of cold straight from the Arctic will move in Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season so far with highs in the single digits and teens. Temperatures...
BOSTON, MA
WWL-AMFM

Cold temperatures arrive today

Chilly and breezy weather is here for Monday. The cold will be here through most of the week. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says, “We start the work week much cooler after a cold front Sunday night. Look for a dry, cool and breezy Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature
Salina Post

NWS: Cold tonight, warmer than normal on Monday

It will be clear and cold tonight across the area, according to the National Weather Service. Low temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper teens to lower 20s. Monday is expected to be warmer, with highs forecast to be in the upper 40s, just above seasonal normals.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Plenty of sunshine today with warmer weather this week

After a chilly start to the day this morning our afternoon highs should reach the lower to middle 40s with plenty of sunshine to go around. A light breeze out of the southwest will help with the warm-up today and even more so as we head into the middle of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

Clear and cold night on the way

Cold air is settling in behind the cold front from Sunday night and that will lead us to another chilly night on the way tonight. Look for skies to clear later in the day Monday for more sun in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool with mid to upper 50s through the afternoon. Winds will also be brisk out of the north at 10-20 with higher gusts.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Duluth News Tribune

WeatherTalk: Cold air makes a difference

Cold air has a quality. Actually, several. Most important to us, it is heavy and it is dry. When air is very cold, it becomes denser and the air pressure increases. This is counterintuitive if you are thinking about closed containers. A sealed balloon loses pressure when it gets very cold because the molecules inside slow down, decreasing the pressure. But the atmosphere is not a closed container. In the air, cold air becomes denser. One quality of this dense air is that sound waves are carried more efficiently, making it easier to hear things far away.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

After the extreme cold, more snow is on the way

The relatively quiet, albeit very cold, weather pattern setting into much of the Midwest and Northeast during the second week of January will be short-lived, AccuWeather forecasters caution, as they monitor for more weather trouble and any storms lurking in the long-range forecast. A storm originating from western Canada will...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy