Bloomington, IN

Volunteer Bloomington: Winter celebrations, family volunteering, helping reptiles

By Submitted to the H-T
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 2 days ago
The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network is your source for information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply City endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies.

Information and registration information for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org.

Freezefest Jan. 21-22

Freezefest is a community celebration that gets families outside and active. The main events include demos and an Ice Battle by internationally recognized ice sculptors and interactive activities happening throughout the Trades District, the B-Line Trail and Switchyard Park. Energetic volunteers are sought to support the event with fire pit management and children's game zone support, as well as general set up and tear down of event spaces. Two or three-hour shifts are available between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, or 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. Contact Amanda D'Agostino at bloomingtonfreezefest@gmail.com or 1-262-745-4234 to claim a shift for you or your group.

WinterPalooza Jan. 22

Bundle up and celebrate winter — snow is not required! The Switchyard Park Pavilion will host Winter Palooza, a Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department event, 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, featuring winter-themed games and activities, a photo booth, and more. Five volunteers are needed to assist with setup and tear down of the event, as well as managing the activity areas. Volunteers age 16 and older are welcome to volunteer on their own with a signed waiver on file. Contact parksvol@bloomington.in.gov with questions or sign up online.

Family-friendly volunteer days

Family Day volunteering is back at the Community Kitchen of Monroe County! These popular family-friendly events invite all ages to spend time together participating in activities that support the Community Kitchen of Monroe County. Family volunteer days happen on Sundays when the kitchen is closed to clients. The first Family Day will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. All participating families must have vaccinated adults. Events are limited to eight families and each family will volunteer at their own table. All participants, regardless of age, must be able to stay masked during the duration of the event. Please be honest and respect the guidelines so that all participants and staff can be as safe as possible. To reserve a spot, call June Taylor at 812-332-0999 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Community Wish List Spotlight

SCALY TAILZ

This nonprofit reptile and amphibian education and rescue organization provides fun and educational reptile demonstrations to a wide variety of classrooms, schools, libraries, expos, conventions, festivals, groups, daycare, eldercare centers, health campuses and people. Scaly Tailz also takes in reptiles and amphibians that have been abandoned, as well as those that just need a new and loving home. The animals are the ones who benefit the most from your material donations. The Scaly Tailz crew is also able to perform their duties better and promote Scaly Tailz even more. Contact Sheryl Mitchell at 812-558-1937 or ScalyTailz@gmail.com to arrange pick up or drop off. Contactless arrangements are available.

Featured wishes: A reliable minivan for transporting critters and volunteers, along with printer paper (white and colors), paper towels (lots and lots), dishwashing soap, gift cards to Kroger, Walmart, Target, etc. (for getting greens, veggies, and fruit for critters), large Rubbermaid-type tubs, duct tape, small bandages (all sizes, preferably flexible fabric), and Neosporin. View their full wish list online.

You can find current in-kind, material needs on the year-round Community Wish List at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org/communitywishlist.

