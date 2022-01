LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County set a new daily record for COVID-19 positive cases. Public health officials Sunday recorded 45,584 new cases and 13 deaths. Of those, 3,364 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. This new number trumps the record set just two days ago – 43,712 – by nearly 2,000 additional cases. Experts indicate that the drastic increase of numbers over recent weeks can be attributed to the surge in testing, especially with all Los Angeles Unified School District students being tested, a requirement set by the district prior to school restarting on Tuesday. The county also reported that the positivity...

