5 things you should know about the greenhouse gases warming the planet

By WMO/Olga Khoroshunova
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews stories about the climate crisis often contain mentions of greenhouse gases, and the greenhouse effect. Whilst most will find the analogy easy to understand, what exactly are these gases, and why are they contributing to the warming of the Earth?. 1. What is the greenhouse effect?. In a...

natureworldnews.com

Scientists Warn for Solar Storms That Could Cause “Massive Blackouts” and Threaten Life on Earth

Data from European Space Agency's (ESA) Cluster and Swarm missions led scientists to believe that a certain solar storm could cause a major blackout, destroying life on Earth. Researchers of a recently published study in Geophysical Research Letters established issued a solar storm warning after establishing a link between solar storms, bursty bulk flows (fast bursts of ions with typical velocities larger than 150 km/s) in the inner magnetosphere and disturbances in the ground level magnetic field which drive "geomagnetically induced currents" on and below Earth's surface.
ASTRONOMY
The Daily Collegian

'Growing Impact' podcast talks biofiltration, greenhouse gas emissions

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The latest episode of the "Growing Impact" podcast features Juliana Vasco-Correa, an assistant professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Penn State. She discusses her seed grant project that investigates how biofiltration could reduce greenhouse gas emissions, specifically methane and carbon dioxide. According to Vasco-Correa,...
ENVIRONMENT
UN News Centre

Climate change: For 25th year in a row, Greenland ice sheet shrinks

2021 marked the 25th year in a row in which the key Greenland ice sheet lost more mass during the melting season, than it gained during the winter, according to a new UN-endorsed report issued on Friday. The data from the Danish Arctic monitoring service Polar Portal – which forms...
ENVIRONMENT
Popular Science

Here’s exactly how wildfires are polluting our air

Scientists examined records of fine particulate matter and ozone from 2000 to 2020, and discovered that events in which people were simultaneously exposed to extreme concentrations of both pollutants have become more frequent, cover larger areas, and last longer. Dmitri Kalashnikov/NASAWestern states face a double whammy of extreme ozone and fine particulate matter levels.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

2021 was the planet’s fifth-hottest year on record as greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise

Scientists have revealed that 2021 was the fifth-hottest year on record, as emissions of greenhouse gases carbon dioxide and methane, the main drivers of the climate crisis, continue to rise.The annual analysis from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) also found that the seven hottest years on record were the last seven, by a clear margin.While 2021 was one of the cooler years out of the last seven (on a par with 2015 and 2018), Europe still experienced its warmest summer on record, according to the report published on Monday. 2020 and 2016 remain tied as the...
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

Deforestation: Facts, causes & effects

Deforestation is the permanent removal of trees to make room for something besides forest. Deforestation can include clearing the land for farming or livestock, or using the timber for fuel, construction or manufacturing. Forests cover more than 30% of the Earth's land surface, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF)....
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

How researchers can help fight climate change in 2022 and beyond

COP26 energized the global effort to halt global warming. Research is now crucial to monitoring progress and creating solutions. You have full access to this article via your institution. Late last year, the major climate summit in Glasgow, UK — the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations...
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

This giant kite helps power cargo ships and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 20%

When the now-infamous container ship, Ever Given, got wedged across the Suez Canal last year, it caused an unprecedented global traffic jam that reverberated across supply chains for months. That’s because every day, a whopping 55,000 merchant ships crisscross the oceans. Almost all of those ships run on fossil fuels; now, French company Airseas is hoping to change that with the help of an invisible force: the wind.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Last 7 years 'warmest on record' globally: EU

The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally "by a clear margin", the European Union's climate monitoring service reported Monday, as it raised the alarm over sharp increases in record concentrations of methane in the atmosphere. Countries around the world have been blasted by a relentless assault...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Most countries may see annual heat extremes every second year: study

Almost every country on Earth could experience extremely hot years every other year by 2030, according to new research Thursday highlighting the outsized contribution of emissions from the world's major polluters. The modeling study combined data on historical emissions and pledges made before the COP26 climate summit for cuts from...
ENVIRONMENT
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
Nature.com

Responsibility of major emitters for country-level warming and extreme hot years

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 7 (2022) Cite this article. The contributions of single greenhouse gas emitters to country-level climate change are generally not disentangled, despite their relevance for climate policy and litigation. Here, we quantify the contributions of the five largest emitters (China, US, EU-27, India, and Russia) to projected 2030 country-level warming and extreme hot years with respect to pre-industrial climate using an innovative suite of Earth System Model emulators. We find that under current pledges, their cumulated 1991"“2030 emissions are expected to result in extreme hot years every second year by 2030 in twice as many countries (92%) as without their influence (46%). If all world nations shared the same fossil CO2 per capita emissions as projected for the US from 2016"“2030, global warming in 2030 would be 0.4"‰Â°C higher than under actual current pledges, and 75% of all countries would exceed 2"‰Â°C of regional warming instead of 11%. Our results highlight the responsibility of individual emitters in driving regional climate change and provide additional angles for the climate policy discourse.
ENVIRONMENT
Cosmos

The Australian scientists greening ammonia for a sustainable future

Monash University has exclusively licensed a new green ammonia technology to start-up Jupiter Ionics, a company co-founded by some of the technology’s principal developers. The technology, first announced in June, offers a completely new way to produce a greener version of this essential chemical. Their licensing announcement in November...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
SCIENCE
TrendHunter.com

Air Pollution Capture Devices

Poor air quality continues to damage the health of all living beings, particularly in urban areas. A mix of factors like vehicular and industrial emissions, dust, weather patterns, construction sites, and more make the air quality highly toxic posing an imminent threat. This hazard needs to be addressed using a network of cost-effective distributed air pollution capture systems. MinusDUST is designed as a solution that captures air pollution and improves the air quality outdoors.
ELECTRONICS
The Conversation U.S.

How the Earth's tilt creates short, cold January days

Above the equator, winter officially begins in December. But in many areas, January is when it really takes hold. Atmospheric scientist Deanna Hence explains the weather and climate factors that combine to produce wintry conditions at the turn of the year. How does the Earth’s orbit influence our daylight and temperatures? As the Earth orbits the sun, it spins around an axis – picture a stick going through the Earth, from the North Pole to the South Pole. During the 24 hours that it takes for the Earth to rotate once around its axis, every point on its surface faces toward the...
MIDLAND, MI

