From Licorice Pizza to Lubaina Himid: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment

Licorice Pizza

Out now

Set in the San Fernando valley in the 1970s, Licorice Pizza (above) finds American director Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread, There Will Be Blood) in a playful mood, with a coming-of-age story of a teenage crush, as precocious high-schooler Gary Valentine develops feelings for a much older woman (she’s 25).

Boiling Point

Out now

National treasure Stephen Graham is first among equals playing the head chef in a superbly-acted exercise in tension and claustrophobia set in a busy hotel restaurant kitchen. Filmed in one long take, this arresting debut firmly marks director Philip Barantini as a name to watch.

The 355

Out now

International intrigue ahoy, in a spy thriller employing the old “recover the world-destroying MacGuffin from the mercenaries” premise. Never mind that we all know how that one goes, The 355 appeals mainly because of its top-tier cast: who wouldn’t want to see Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o and Penélope Cruz team up to save the world?

A Hero

Out now

Iranian film-maker Asghar Farhadi (A Separation, The Salesman) always relishes a zesty moral parable, and his latest is no different: in A Hero, a man imprisoned for debt must try to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint, but as ever in Farhadi’s films, nothing is ever simple. Catherine Bray

An avatar is born … Poppy. Photograph: Erika Astrid

Poppy

11 to 15 January; starts Glasgow

American artist Moriah Pereira created Poppy (above) as a living avatar who satirised internet culture via a hugely popular YouTube channel. Over the course of four albums, however, the person beneath the android surface has started to emerge, with last year’s Flux utilising pop punk’s gonzo energy to winning effect. Michael Cragg

Lise Davidsen & Leif Ove Andsnes

Barbican, London, 13 January

Opera’s current favourite soprano teams up with pianist Andsnes for a recital centred on music by their fellow Norwegian, Edvard Grieg. Davidsen sings Grieg’s Six Songs Op 48 and his cycle The Mountain Maid, as well as Wagner’s Wesendonck Lieder and a group of songs by Richard Strauss. Andrew Clements

Sam Ryder

11 to 20 January; starts Manchester

At the start of lockdown the silky-haired, big-voiced Ryder started covering his favourite songs on TikTok, a move that found him some famous fans (Justin Bieber, Sia) and more than 11 million followers. He’s now signed to Parlophone and is taking his windswept originals on a UK tour. MC

Calum Gourlay Big Band

Vortex Jazz Club, London, 12 January

The inspirational first mentor of Calum Gourlay, the Glasgow-raised bassist-bandleader, was Scottish jazz star Tommy Smith – an education in everything from driving bass-playing to directing a cutting-edge orchestra. Gourlay’s talent-packed big band continues its regular Vortex residency, and these gigs can be enjoyed both in person or as livestreams. Fordham

Eduardo Paolozzi, Metalization of a Dream, 1963. Photograph: The Paolozzi Foundation/DACS

Hockney to Himid

PPrint-making, as old as the printing press, had a revival in the 1960s and has never looked back. This survey of 60 years of British art starts with Hockney’s pop prints and Eduardo Paolozzi (above), and comes right up to date with Tracey Emin’s passionate lines, Lubaina Himid’s bold colour, Grayson Perry’s carnivals on paper, and many more.

Fragmented Illuminations

Gorgeous and enigmatic images from medieval manuscripts, glowing with pink flower-like forms, bright blue classical columns and monks being dragged away by green devils. All these fantastic sheets were cut out of the books they originally decorated to be sold on the 19th-century art market. A cornucopia of clippings.

Allison Katz

This London-based Canadian artist has turned the gallery into a pink and red system of organic passages in which her paintings and posters hang. It is entitled Artery, to stress this theme of inner bloody space. She explores her personal history in a show conceived in lockdown.

Turner in January

The swirling storms and icy Alpine abysses painted by JMW Turner suit winter days. This display of some of his greatest watercolours is a century-old tradition, suspended last year but now roaring back. Don’t let the term “watercolour” fool you: there’s nothing insipid about Turner’s mighty seas and skies. Jonathan Jones

