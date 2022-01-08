ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Licorice Pizza to Lubaina Himid: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mQPj_0dg80Bdt00

Contents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMeGl_0dg80Bdt00
Illustration: Lalalimola/The Guardian

Going Out: Cinema

Licorice Pizza

Out now

Set in the San Fernando valley in the 1970s, Licorice Pizza (above) finds American director Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread, There Will Be Blood) in a playful mood, with a coming-of-age story of a teenage crush, as precocious high-schooler Gary Valentine develops feelings for a much older woman (she’s 25).

Boiling Point

Out now

National treasure Stephen Graham is first among equals playing the head chef in a superbly-acted exercise in tension and claustrophobia set in a busy hotel restaurant kitchen. Filmed in one long take, this arresting debut firmly marks director Philip Barantini as a name to watch.

The 355

Out now

International intrigue ahoy, in a spy thriller employing the old “recover the world-destroying MacGuffin from the mercenaries” premise. Never mind that we all know how that one goes, The 355 appeals mainly because of its top-tier cast: who wouldn’t want to see Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o and Penélope Cruz team up to save the world?

A Hero

Out now

Iranian film-maker Asghar Farhadi (A Separation, The Salesman) always relishes a zesty moral parable, and his latest is no different: in A Hero, a man imprisoned for debt must try to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint, but as ever in Farhadi’s films, nothing is ever simple. Catherine Bray

Going Out: Gigs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIB2x_0dg80Bdt00
An avatar is born … Poppy. Photograph: Erika Astrid

Poppy

11 to 15 January; starts Glasgow

American artist Moriah Pereira created Poppy (above) as a living avatar who satirised internet culture via a hugely popular YouTube channel. Over the course of four albums, however, the person beneath the android surface has started to emerge, with last year’s Flux utilising pop punk’s gonzo energy to winning effect. Michael Cragg

Lise Davidsen & Leif Ove Andsnes

Barbican, London, 13 January

Opera’s current favourite soprano teams up with pianist Andsnes for a recital centred on music by their fellow Norwegian, Edvard Grieg. Davidsen sings Grieg’s Six Songs Op 48 and his cycle The Mountain Maid, as well as Wagner’s Wesendonck Lieder and a group of songs by Richard Strauss. Andrew Clements

Sam Ryder

11 to 20 January; starts Manchester

At the start of lockdown the silky-haired, big-voiced Ryder started covering his favourite songs on TikTok, a move that found him some famous fans (Justin Bieber, Sia) and more than 11 million followers. He’s now signed to Parlophone and is taking his windswept originals on a UK tour. MC

Calum Gourlay Big Band

Vortex Jazz Club, London, 12 January

The inspirational first mentor of Calum Gourlay, the Glasgow-raised bassist-bandleader, was Scottish jazz star Tommy Smith – an education in everything from driving bass-playing to directing a cutting-edge orchestra. Gourlay’s talent-packed big band continues its regular Vortex residency, and these gigs can be enjoyed both in person or as livestreams. Fordham

Going Out: Art

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yj4jQ_0dg80Bdt00
Eduardo Paolozzi, Metalization of a Dream, 1963. Photograph: The Paolozzi Foundation/DACS

Hockney to Himid

PPrint-making, as old as the printing press, had a revival in the 1960s and has never looked back. This survey of 60 years of British art starts with Hockney’s pop prints and Eduardo Paolozzi (above), and comes right up to date with Tracey Emin’s passionate lines, Lubaina Himid’s bold colour, Grayson Perry’s carnivals on paper, and many more.

Fragmented Illuminations

Gorgeous and enigmatic images from medieval manuscripts, glowing with pink flower-like forms, bright blue classical columns and monks being dragged away by green devils. All these fantastic sheets were cut out of the books they originally decorated to be sold on the 19th-century art market. A cornucopia of clippings.

Allison Katz

This London-based Canadian artist has turned the gallery into a pink and red system of organic passages in which her paintings and posters hang. It is entitled Artery, to stress this theme of inner bloody space. She explores her personal history in a show conceived in lockdown.

Turner in January

The swirling storms and icy Alpine abysses painted by JMW Turner suit winter days. This display of some of his greatest watercolours is a century-old tradition, suspended last year but now roaring back. Don’t let the term “watercolour” fool you: there’s nothing insipid about Turner’s mighty seas and skies. Jonathan Jones

Going Out: Stage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIM8O_0dg80Bdt00
Alan Carr … ready to meet his chatty fans.

The Guardian

Peter Bogdanovich: a loving cineaste and fearless genius of cinema

Peter Bogdanovich was the blazing night-sky comet of the New Hollywood generation whose trajectory got knocked off course a little, by personal tragedy and the contingencies of show business, but kept hurtling onwards with brilliant work and passionate cinephilia to the very end. His first four hits, Targets (1968), The Last Picture Show (1971), What’s Up Doc? (1972) and Paper Moon (1973) were somehow both thrillingly and authentically modern and yet also instantly belonged to the classic pantheon. With the touch of restless young genius, he seemed to reinvent pulp crime, the western, the road movie and the screwball comedy – in short order.
The Guardian

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson’s joyously nostalgic coming-of-age tale

There’s something propulsively intoxicating about the films of Paul Thomas Anderson. Watching Punch-Drunk Love left me in exactly the state described by the title; Inherent Vice demanded to be inhaled rather than watched; I wanted to wrap myself in the poisonous couture of Phantom Thread. Anderson’s latest takes its title from a hip record store (reportedly named after an Abbott and Costello gag), and appropriately enough the result spun me round like a record. This is heady stuff, an evocation of the San Fernando valley in the early 70s, as personally nostalgic as George Lucas’s American Graffiti, albeit with an insanely adventurous edge.
The Guardian

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania review – undead franchise finally expires

Hollywood’s most tiring movie franchise has finally expired (with any luck) in a spasm of pure hyperactive pointlessness. Hotel Transylvania was the spooky, Halloweeny, animated family comedy that first surfaced in 2012 about Count Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) running a wacky hotel for his fellow scary creatures in darkest Transylvania – Tex Avery meets the Munsters. He discovers that his teen vampire daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) has fallen for the lost human backpacker, Johnny (Andy Samberg) who shows up at the hotel by accident. The 2015 sequel, co-written by Sandler, had Mavis and Johnny present Count Dracula with a grandchild and the 2018 threequel sent them all off on a frantically unfunny summer vacation.
ABC News

10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Disney Movie Is So Fitting

With Gordon Ramsay's tough exterior, it may come as a surprise that he enjoys cozying up to an uplifting Disney movie from time to time, but Insider reveals that the chef has a penchant for heartwarming tales. After starring in shows such as "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Hell's Kitchen," Ramsay's schtick quickly became his willingness to be terrifyingly blunt in the kitchen, but chefs say that, other than mid-dinner service, Ramsay is a friendly face. Previous "Hell's Kitchen" winner Christina Wilson even exclusively told Mashed that Ramsay is surprisingly "humble and gracious," regardless of his TV persona.
Deadline

‘A Manual For Cleaning Women’: Cate Blanchett To Produce & Star In Pedro Almodóvar’s First English-Language Feature

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley, Don’t Look Up) will produce and star in A Manual for Cleaning Women, the first English-language feature from Oscar-winning Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers, Pain and Glory), Deadline has confirmed. The film in early stages of development is based on Lucia Berlin’s 43-part collection of short stories, examining the lives of women working a wide variety of demanding jobs. Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini will produce for Dirty Films, with Almodóvar for El Deseo, and Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer for New Republic Pictures. Pic is Almodóvar’s follow-up to Parallel Mothers, the Sony Pictures Classic...
awardswatch.com

Houston Film Critics Society nominations: ‘The Power of the Dog’ leads

The Houston Film Critics Society announced their 2021 nominations on Monday morning and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog received the most nods from the group’s 15th annual awards. The movie is up for nine honors including best picture, director, actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), supporting actress (Kirsten Dunst) and supporting actor Kodi Smit-McPhee (supporting actor).
Deadline

From Iñárritu To Elvis & Harry Styles To Frances McDormand: 30 Movies (And A TV Series) That Could Light Up Film Festivals In 2022

Film lovers roll up. Here’s our annual list of movies that could have festivals drooling in 2022. Our list kicked off last year with The Power of the Dog and The Tragedy of Macbeth and also included the likes of Belfast, Benedetta, The Hand of God and A Hero. Fair to say those films all hit their mark in 2021. With Covid disruption continuing, a number of anticipated movies on last year’s list have yet to see the light of day so some will be included again this year as their releases come into view. Most of the titles below are in post-production, a few...
aiptcomics

‘Licorice Pizza’ is an impressively charming and funny coming-of-age love tale

I really didn’t know what to expect going in to see Licorice Pizza, the new Paul Thomas Anderson film. All I knew was that it was a coming of age film. I certainly was not expecting it to be one of the best films of the year…. but surprise, it most certainly is! This is one of those films that reminds you of the magic that can be attained when true artists are at the helm. Paul Thomas Anderson has wrote a fantastic script that manages to be both charming and wickedly funny. The cast that is assembled to breathe life into this script is super talented and makes it all seem effortless.
The Hollywood Reporter

Analysis: A Close Reading of ‘Licorice Pizza’s’ Japanese Wife Scenes

Licorice Pizza, the 1970s San Fernando Valley-set coming-of-age comedy from Paul Thomas Anderson, one of today’s most respected and versatile auteurs, is already a fixture in this season’s awards race, including landing eight Critics Choice nominations, accolades from critics groups and a best film win from the National Board of Review. That makes the movie a prime target for rival campaigns looking to seize on two of its perceived points of scandal: the 10-year age gap between central “couple” Alana (Alana Haim) and Gary (Cooper Hoffman), and the inclusion of a white character who repeatedly breaks into an exaggerated caricature...
NME

2022’s most anticipated Australian movies & TV shows

When Spider-Man: No Way Home stormed to an opening weekend gross of over $26million in December, it finally gave cinema chains and local studio bosses something to smile about. The major streamers and free-to-air channels, meanwhile, had a smile plastered over their collective face all 2021 as locked-down audiences sunk...
Daily Star

Movie Review: Teenager tries his best in 'Licorice Pizza'

In the Los Angeles area in 1969, James Greenwood founded a record store — remember those? — he called Licorice Pizza. Greenwood had expanded his empire to 34 shops throughout southern California before he sold it in 1985 to the Sam Goody record store chain. “Licorice Pizza” is...
fsunews.com

“Licorice Pizza:” A nostalgic and charismatic coming-of-age story

Movies like Paul Thomas Anderson’s newest feature, “Licorice Pizza,” prove that we were all born in the wrong generation. Inspired by Anderson’s own time as an adolescent, “Licorice Pizza” is a coming-of-age romance set amidst the backdrop of California’s San Fernando Valley in the early 70s; a place of warmth, charm and nostalgia, where passions run hot and the world is what you make of it.
capecodwave.com

Alana Haim makes ‘Licorice Pizza’ something special

As I walked out of “Licorice Pizza,” someone asked what I thought of it. “I don’t know if it’s a great film,” I said, “but I loved it.”. It stuck with me, and I couldn’t wait to see it a second time. When I finally did, my response was essentially the same.
Norwalk Hour

Review: ‘Licorice Pizza’ recreates 1970s magic

Now and then, a movie paints such a detailed picture of the past that we feel transported in time. Every moment in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” takes us back to the challenges of living in 1973, a year filled with tension across the country and oversized cars on the streets. As eyes focus on where to find gasoline to fill guzzling auto tanks, an enthusiastic 15-year-old high-school student considers how to navigate his personal and professional paths. How this ambitious teenager maneuvers through these daily choices gives this rich visual trip an emotional reason to travel. Say “yes” to Anderson’s invitation to relive such a refreshing state of mind.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

'Lost Daughter,' 'Licorice Pizza' top AP's best 2021 films

Here are The Associated Press' film writers picks for best movies of 2021:. 1. “The Lost Daughter”: There’s an element of danger, real and theoretical, permeating every moment of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s electric adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel. Despite the idyllic Greek seaside setting and the intoxicating premise of a solo vacation, the unease hovers oppressively as we follow the brilliant, passionate, selfish, cruel and inscrutable Leda Caruso (Olivia Colman) through some unorthodox choices, past and present. Not only is she one of the richest characters that has ever graced our screens, it’s the kind of film that will bury itself in your subconscious.
