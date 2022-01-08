PREP BASKETBALL: Cold Springs sweeps area matchups with Falkville
BREMEN, Ala. – Cold Springs hosted a pair of big area showdowns against Falkville Friday night and both Eagles squads earned hard-fought wins. The Lady Eagles rallied from an early deficit to top Falkville 50-46 and the Eagles outscored the Blue Devils 11-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away and collect a 48-39 win.
Cold Springs 50 – Falkville 46 (varsity girls)
Falkville got off to a very strong start to the game as a trio of threes gave them a quick 9-0 lead, then a pair of baskets down low saw Cold Springs looking at a 13-0 deficit late in the first quarter. Malaya Taylor got the Lady Eagles on the scoreboard with a layup with six seconds left, but Cold Springs trailed, 13-2, after one.
The second quarter was a different story, though. Ella Bruer drilled a trey to make it a 13-5 game, then Calvert hit a layup to make it a six-point game. After forcing a Falkville turnover, Paisley Whitlow got fouled and made the basket. She completed the three-point play to cut the Lady Blue Devil lead to 13-10 early in the second period. Kenady Graves then nailed a long-range shot of her own to tie the game up at 13 with a little over four minutes to go in the first half. Falkville broke the tie with five straight points and that gave them an 18-13 lead. After the Lady Eagles tied it up at 18 on a pair of Calvert free throws, a pair of Lady Blue Devil threes gave them a 24-20 lead and Cold Springs would go into the locker room down by four.
Falkville held a 27-24 lead early in the third period, but a Calvert three tied things up at 27 with less than six minutes to go in the third quarter. The Blue Devils would later hit a pair of threes to help push their lead from 30-29 to 36-29. But late in the third period, the Lady Eagles cut into the deficit as Taylor, Whitlow, and Calvert each hit a basket down to make it a 36-35 game. Falkville added a layup before the end of the quarter and Cold Springs would go into the final period down by three at 38-35.
Taylor hit a pair of free throws to make it a one-point game, then later added a layup to give Cold Springs a 39-38 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Lady Blue Devils, though, answered right back with six straight points of their own to give them a 44-39 lead with a little over three minutes to go in the game. Cold Springs got huge baskets from Calvert and Taylor as that tied the game up at 44 with a little over a minute left. Erin Bailey put in a big basket as well to give the Lady Eagles a 46-44 lead. Falkville tied it up at 46 on a pair of free throws, but back-to-back enormous baskets by Calvert and Bailey would help seal the 50-46 win for Cold Springs.
Taylor finished the game with 18 points and 12 rebounds for Cold Springs (7-10). Calvert added 15 points and 15 rebounds. Whitlow ended up with seven points and a pair of steals. Bailey added four points, while Graves and Bruer each finished with three points.
Cold Springs 48 – Falkville 39 (varsity boys)
Each team would trade threes to start out the game. A pair of Falkville threes gave them a 6-3 lead early in the first quarter, but Cody Bales nailed one of his own from long range to tie the game up at six. A driving layup by Seth Williams gave Cold Springs an 8-6 lead with a little over four minutes to go in the first period. A shot down low by Brody Peppers gave the Eagles a 10-9 lead late in the first period, but a Falkville basket down low would give them an 11-10 lead going into the second period.
A three-point play by Peppers gave Cold Springs the lead right back at 13-11 early in the second quarter. After the Blue Devils tied it up at 13 on a basket down low, three free throws by Williams and two by Kilgo broke the tie and gave the Eagles an 18-13 lead with four minutes left to go until the half. A Tanner Kilgo layup made it a 20-15 game, but a huge run by the Blue Devils saw them get the lead right back at 24-20 late in the second quarter. After a Williams free throw trimmed the deficit to just three at 24-21, Peppers nailed a shot from long-range just before the buzzer as that tied the game up at 24.
Back-to-back baskets down low by Kilgo gave Cold Springs a 29-27 lead, then a Williams trey pushed their lead to 32-28 late in the third period. The Blue Devils grabbed a 33-32 lead on a layup, but shots down low by Bales, Williams, and Kilgo gave the Eagles a 37-33 lead going into the final period.
Cold Springs looked to finally create some distance between them and the Blue Devils as a pair of driving layups by Williams, plus one by John Mark Smith, helped increase the Eagle lead to 43-33. But Falkville cut it to 43-37 on a pair of free throws. One of Falkville’s players, though, got called for a technical foul and Smith nailed both free throws to make it a 45-37 game. The Blue Devils never got any closer after that as the Eagles picked up a huge 48-39 region win.
Williams finished the game with 17 points, five rebounds and five steals for Cold Springs (12-6). Kilgo added 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and a block. Peppers ended up with eight points, eight rebounds, a steal, and a block. Smith also finished with eight points, along with a steal. Bales ended up with five points and a pair of steals.
Cold Springs will travel to take on Winston County on Tuesday night in another pair of huge region games.
Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Comments / 0