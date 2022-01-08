Spartans knock off Vikings, 52-50

Alexander's Kyler D'Augustino (12) and Braydin McKee (10) celebrate during a game against Warren on Dec. 18. D'Augustino scored 29 points in Alexander's 52-50 win over Vinton County on Friday. Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman

ALBANY — After a win over Nelsonville-York on Tuesday, Alexander coach Jeff Skinner said the Spartans weren't truly in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division race unless they could earn a win over Vinton County.

After Friday's thriller in the Alley, the Spartans can claim to be fully in the league title discussion.

Alexander handed Vinton County its first league defeat of the season, 52-50.

The Spartans improved to 6-7 overall and more importantly 4-1 in the TVC-Ohio.

Alexander, Vinton County and Meigs each have just one league loss, with Vinton County and Meigs each losing to the Spartans.

Kyler D'Augustino put together another masterful offensive game for Alexander, scoring 29 points. He had 20 points after halftime to nudge the Spartans ahead in the close game.

D'Augustino had eight 2-point field goals and two 3-pointers, also making all seven of his free throw attempts.

D'Augustino scored 13 of Alexander's 19 fourth-quarter points.

The Spartans trailed 11-10 after one quarter, but led 24-19 at halftime.

The Vikings won the third quarter 17-9 to go ahead 36-33 with one quarter remaining.

Alexander won the fourth quarter 19-14 for the key TVC-Ohio victory.

Braydin McKee added eight points for Alexander, with Jagger Cain scoring six points. Zach Barnhouse scored four points, Dylan Allison three points and Jace Ervin two points.

Zayne Karr led Vinton County with 20 points, making four 3-pointers and four 2-point field goals.

Brayden Cain added 13 points for the Vikings, while Eli Radabaugh had seven points. Asa Davidson and Ashton Allman each scored five points.

Alexander will look to build off the momentum with a game at Jackson on Tuesday, followed up by a trip to Athens on Friday.