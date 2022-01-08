ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Analysts predict increase in demand during 2022

By Alex Mills
Times Record News
Times Record News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbXwb_0dg7zn3o00

The oil and natural gas industry in Texas and the U.S. ended 2021 on a positive note as drilling and production increased from declines caused by the pandemic during 2020.

“There has been a noticeable shift in sentiment in the oil market, with an increasing number of forecasts stating that demand destruction coming from the Omicron variant would not be as bad as previous variants due to the absence of widespread lockdowns,” according to Oilprice.com.

“Sure enough, cases have been climbing in key areas, but governments are reluctant to repeat 2020/2021 policies again,” Oilprice.com stated. “Oil demand remained solid in December, essentially trending on par with November levels, whilst global manufacturing activity strengthened globally amidst easing supply chain bottlenecks.”

Activity in Texas increased 25% in 2021 since the pandemic lows.

“A sharp increase in crude oil prices helped push the Texas Petro Index upward in October with posted WTI prices averaging $77 for the month, the highest monthly average crude oil price since October 2014… Natural gas prices are now the highest since 2010,” Petroleum Economist Karr Ingham, author of the Texas Petro Index, said.

Rig count continues a steady climb, and crude oil production in Texas is moving toward 5 million barrels per day (estimated 4.97 million b/d in October). Ingham said the record for Texas crude oil production is 5.4 million b/d in March 2020, which could be eclipsed in 2022.

“Permian production is growing faster than Texas statewide production, which is growing faster than U.S. national production… Texas share of U.S. total production is likely to grow higher than its current 43-to-44 percent in 2022,” Ingham said.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other oil producing countries, including Russia, agreed this week to approve an increase of oil production of 400,000 barrels per day.

Production will exceed demand worldwide by 1.4 million barrels a day in the first three months of the year, the group’s Joint Technical Committee stated, compared with 1.9 million in its previous assessment.

The cartel isn’t concerned about adding barrels at a time of surplus because fuel inventories are currently at low levels. Stockpiles in developed nations were 85 million barrels below their average from 2015 to 2019 as of November, according to the report.

In other news this week, the U.S. became the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in December as the increase in investments in LNG plants along the Gulf coast and the rise in domestic natural gas production came online in 2021.

LNG exports from the U.S. are expected to grow this year as global demand continues to rise especially in Europe.

Alex Mills is the former President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Oil prices steady as supply concerns offset Omicron fears

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Monday as concerns over oil supply from Kazakhstan and Libya were offset by demand fears stoked by the rapid global rise in Omicron coronavirus infections. Brent crude fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $81.64 a barrel at 1442 GMT while U.S....
TRAFFIC
AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. "Riots obviously can stop production and exports," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at Swedish bank SEB. Over the week, crude prices gained about five percent and on Friday Brent exceeded $83 per barrel, "putting it at its highest level since the price slide triggered by the first appearance of the Omicron variant in late November," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. Protests spread across the country of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which many use to fuel cars.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
rigzone.com

Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It

The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production. EOG Resources Inc., one of the biggest U.S. shale oil producers, is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it. The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production, but that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Will 2022 be kinder to buyers of diesel fuel?

There is a drumbeat of predictions that oil prices will continue their upward march in 2022, even though some of the most basic supply-and-demand forecasts raise a question as to why. The final scorecard for 2021 was not kind to buyers of fuel for the transportation sector. Retail diesel prices...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#U S Oil Production#Crude Oil Price#Omicron#Oilprice Com#The Texas Petro Index#Permian
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
stlouiscnr.com

U.S. Equipment Manufacturers Predict Rising Demand in 2022

More than 80 percent of Association of Equipment Manufacturers members predict rising demand for construction and agriculture equipment during 2022. According to AEM Director of Market Intelligence Benjamin Duyck, a recent membership survey’s findings indicate that 44 percent of those asked believe construction equipment demand in 2022 will prove above normal, while 65 percent of those surveyed believe the demand for ag-related equipment will be above normal.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Analyst Outlines Omicron Oil Demand Impact

Rystad Energy's head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, offers his insight. Real-time transportation data globally suggests there has not been any significant impact on oil demand so far from Omicron. That’s what Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, said in an oil market report sent to Rigzone on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wpr.org

Demand for Wisconsin frac sand increased slightly in 2021

Industry experts say demand for Wisconsin frac sand increased slightly in 2021. While many of the state's mines remain idle, some oil and natural gas companies in places like Texas have turned to the Badger State's "northern white" sand to fill gaps caused by production problems at local mines. After...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WANE-TV

As demand for solar energy increases, so does interest in Midwest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Renewable energy industries like wind turbines and solar panels saw some of the largest job growth last year and industry experts say the market will likely continue to grow. Jayson Waller, founder and CEO of PowerHome Solar, said there is a common misconception that...
FORT WAYNE, IN
rigzone.com

Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research now sees the average price of Brent hitting $72 per barrel this year. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest multi-year oil price forecast, which stretches to 2026. According to its latest projections, the company now sees the average...
TRAFFIC
Entrepreneur

Natural Gas Gains 47% in 2021: Will It Climb Further in 2022?

Natural gas prices rose 4.8% on the last trading day of 2021 to settle at $3.73 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), notching the biggest annual gain in five years. To be precise, the fuel closed out 2021 with a rise of some 47% — its best 12-month performance since 2016 — supported by higher cooling demand in the summer months, hurricane-related disruption in supplies, and a strong liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export trend.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Why Pioneer Will Not Hedge Its Oil Production In 2022

Pioneer Natural Resources has decided not to hedge its oil production this year, signaling that it expects robust fundamentals. The company has already closed almost all of its hedges for 2022, Bloomberg reported, citing a regulatory filing, and added that the decision would cost the company some $328 million this year. The benefits from higher prices could, however, offset this.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Rising Energy Costs Rattle Manufacturers in Turkey, Pakistan

With skyrocketing prices for electricity and natural gas, the Turkish and Pakistani manufacturing sectors are feeling the squeeze. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Picayune Item

Demand, higher prices increase poultry value

RAYMOND, Miss. — Strong consumer demand for chicken is one part of the equation that added up to a nearly 40% increase in production value for Mississippi’s poultry industry in 2021. The commodity held on to the No. 1 spot among all the state’s agricultural commodities, totaling an...
RAYMOND, MS
ambcrypto.com

Here’s what this investment analyst predicts for Bitcoin in 2022

Bitcoin frequently defied expectations in 2021 with both dizzying highs and lows. Naturally, investors might feel like they’re starting 2022 without a thread to lead them through the maze of what is to come. To that end, investment analyst Anthony Pompliano shared his crypto outlook for 2022, and explained...
MARKETS
Times Record News

Times Record News

437
Followers
481
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy