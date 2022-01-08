ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Do you suffer from galvanic corrosion?

By Hanaba Welch
Times Record News
Times Record News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnCsc_0dg7zmB500

Vent. It’s a euphemism for gripe.

The word vent makes it sound like we humans might explode if we couldn’t open our release valves and gripe. Maybe we would.

Via the Internet, gripes get worldwide attention. No need to rent a giant billboard.

Therapeutic effects of griping-slash-venting are enjoyed not only by the griper (who doesn’t explode) but also by others with the same gripe. Call it vicarious venting.

Me, I just looked up “aluminum hose fittings corrode brass.” It’s no surprise I’m not the only person who’s learned that lesson the hard way.

If you don’t know what I’m talking about, maybe you haven’t bought a garden hose recently. Most have aluminum fittings. When you attach the hose to a brass faucet (bib if you prefer; I say faucet), galvanic corrosion happens.

Leave the hose attached long enough and no matter what size wrench you use, you can’t unscrew the hose fitting. The bond between the faucet and the hose is stronger than matrimony and takes less time that a courtship to happen. Divorce isn’t an option.

The same phenomenon occurs with electricity when copper and aluminum meet. Aluminum becomes the sacrificial metal because copper is more noble. You can end up with a faulty connection.

Doesn’t “noble” versus “sacrificial” sound poetic? Poetry sometimes happens in unexpected places, like amid galvanic corrosion.

Meanwhile, I’m thinking there was a Frenchman named Galvan who figured out how to galvanize sheet metal. Why aren’t galvan words capitalized?

GALVAN RESEARCH.

Would you believe it was the Italian Luigi Galvani and frog legs were involved instead of sheet metal? You can’t make this stuff up.

Galvani could make a frog’s leg twitch by simultaneously touching the operative muscle with the dissimilar metals iron and copper. Something like that. All galvan terms pay tribute to his 1780 discovery, immortalizing him but in the lowercase.

If you attended high school science fairs at Midwestern State University during the mid-1960s, you might have seen a blue ribbon-winning frog leg twitching project. No, it wasn’t my entry, but at least I didn’t enter a fake volcano or a solar-powered aluminum foil wiener roaster.

We digress.

When it comes to aluminum and brass, aluminum is sacrificial and brass is noble. If only today’s manufacturers of water hoses would be noble enough to use brass, we wouldn’t be sacrificing our sanity to galvanic corrosion every time we encounter an aluminum fitting hopelessly corroded to a brass faucet.

Incidentally, hose makers usually anodize their aluminum fittings to make them mimic brass. Sneaky. It’s like coloring margarine to make it look like butter. If butter weren’t better, margarine wouldn’t be yellow. Quote me.

Sometimes the aluminum fittings are green. At least they’re not pretending to be brass. Avoid them too.

If you’ve thus far endured my venting, possibly with empathy, here’s a fellow-venter’s tip:

Wrap the faucet threads with plumbing tape to slow down galvanic corrosion.

Ending tip from me:

If you don’t have tape, use plastic from a shopping bag.

You’re welcome.

Hanaba Munn Welch, a correspondent for the Times Record News who divides her time between Abilene and a farm north of Vernon, appears on Mondays. Her columns, as a tribute to the Childress Engine 501, always contain, amazingly, 501 words.

