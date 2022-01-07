San Pedro Collision Turns Fatal When Vehicle Crashes Into Home

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A body was found burned on top of a pallet near a freeway connector road in Long Beach Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers responded at 1:46 a.m. to the connector road of the Artesia (91) Freeway and the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway where they found the victim, the California Highway Patrol reported. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and on Sunday authorities ruled the death a homicide. An arson investigator with the Long Beach Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 6:33 a.m. and a representative from the coroner’s office was called out to the location at 6:48 a.m. The CHP urged anyone with information regarding the death to call them at (323) 644-9550. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO