ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Genetic Contributors of Incident Stroke in 10,700 African Americans With Hypertension: A Meta-Analysis From the Genetics of Hypertension Associated Treatments and Reasons for Geographic and Racial Differences in Stroke Studies

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Front Genet. 2021 Dec 21;12:781451. doi: 10.3389/fgene.2021.781451. eCollection 2021. Background: African Americans (AAs) suffer a higher stroke burden due to hypertension. Identifying genetic contributors to stroke among AAs with hypertension is critical to understanding the genetic basis of the disease, as well as detecting at-risk individuals. Methods: In a population comprising...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Sex-Related Differences in Outcomes After Endovascular Treatment of Patients With Late-Window Stroke

Stroke. 2022 Jan 5:STROKEAHA121037127. doi: 10.1161/STROKEAHA.121.037127. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Sex-related differences exist in many aspects of acute stroke and were mainly investigated in the early time window with conflicting results. However, data regarding sex disparities in late presenters are scarce. Therefore, we sought to investigate differences in outcomes between women and men treated with endovascular treatment in the late time window.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Racial Differences in Trends and Prognosis of Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy for Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction: the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) Surveillance Study

J Racial Ethn Health Disparities. 2022 Jan 10. doi: 10.1007/s40615-021-01202-5. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Racial disparities in guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT) for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) have not been fully documented in a community setting. METHODS: In the ARIC Surveillance Study (2005-2014), we examined racial differences...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pcrm.org

Studying Ischemic Stroke on a Chip

Study in a Sentence: Researchers developed a novel method that replicates the blood vessel structures in the brain and demonstrated its ability to model the biological underpinnings of ischemic stroke in humans. Healthy for Humans: Ischemic stroke occurs when a blocked artery disrupts blood flow to the brain. To better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#Genetics#Meta Analysis#Prs#European#Ntm#Aas
Medical News Today

Dementia: Frailty is an independent risk factor, study says

A range of genetic, behavioral, and environmental factors causes dementia, which affects millions of people, primarily older individuals. In a new study, researchers have found a link between increased frailty and a higher risk of dementia. There was a link between levels of frailty and dementia risk, even for people...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
rebelem.com

MR CLEAN-NO IV: Endovascular Treatment for Stroke Compared to Alteplase Followed by Endovascular Treatment: No Difference, But Also Not Not Worse

While the effects of stroke can be both debilitating and devastating, the benefit of certain treatments have not always been clear and the data supporting them are fraught with controversy. Reanalysis of the two trials demonstrating the benefit of thrombolytics in the treatment of stroke (NINDS-21 and ECASS III2) produced results that challenge the originally stated benefits of this treatment approach.3,4 For further reading on this topic, you can refer to the blog post by Salim Rezaie on REBEL EM here.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thurstontalk.com

New Videos from the Genetic Support Foundation Educate Viewers on Hereditary Genes

The Genetic Support Foundation has created educational videos discussing how understanding family genetics is connected to understanding individual cancer risks. In a partnership with Washington State Department of Health, GSF created a series of videos that include personal stories about family cancer connections and a tutorial on how genes work. The videos walk viewers through gene function and hereditary connections by means of narration and easy to follow diagrams. Viewers will find sincere stories and accessible information on a complex topic.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Variable roles of interleukin-17F in different cancers

BACKGROUND: Interleukin (IL)-17 family is a group of six cytokines that plays a central role in inflammatory processes and participates in cancer progression. Interleukin-17A has been shown to have mainly a protumorigenic role, but the other members of the IL-17 family, including IL-17F, have received less attention. METHODS: We applied...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
docwirenews.com

The Sulfotransferase SULT1C2 Is Epigenetically Activated and Transcriptionally Induced by Tobacco Exposure and Is Associated with Patient Outcome in Lung Adenocarcinoma

Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Dec 31;19(1):416. doi: 10.3390/ijerph19010416. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death. Tobacco exposure is associated with 80-90% of lung cancer cases. The SULT1C2 sulfotransferase modifies xenobiotic compounds to enhance secretion but can also render these compounds carcinogenic. To determine if SULT1C2 contributes to tobacco-related carcinogenesis in the lung, we analyzed the expression and epigenetic state of SULT1C2 in human lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) samples and in LUAD cell lines exposed to cigarette smoke condensate (CSC). SULT1C2 expression was significantly positively correlated to overall LUAD patient survival in smokers, was elevated in LUAD tumors compared to adjacent non-tumor lung, and was significantly correlated with levels of patient exposure to tobacco smoke. SULT1C2 promoter DNA methylation was inversely correlated with expression in LUAD, and hypomethylation of the SULT1C2 promoter was observed in Asian patients, as compared to Caucasians. In vitro analysis of LUAD cell lines indicates that CSC stimulates expression of SULT1C2 in a dose-dependent and cell-line-specific manner. In vitro methylation of the SULT1C2 promoter significantly decreased transcriptional activity of a reporter plasmid, and SULT1C2 expression was activated by the DNA demethylating agent 5-Aza-2′-deoxycytidine in a cell line in which the SULT1C2 promoter was hypermethylated. An aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR) binding site was detected spanning critical methylation sites upstream of SULT1C2. CSC exposure significantly increased AHR binding to this predicted binding site in the SULT1C2 promoter in multiple lung cell lines. Our data suggest that CSC exposure leads to activation of the AHR transcription factor, increased binding to the SULT1C2 promoter, and upregulation of SULT1C2 expression and that this process is inhibited by DNA methylation at the SULT1C2 locus. Additionally, our results suggest that the level of SULT1C2 promoter methylation and gene expression in normal lung varies depending on the race of the patient, which could in part reflect the molecular mechanisms of racial disparities seen in lung cellular responses to cigarette smoke exposure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Who gives consent for treatment when a person with stroke cannot?

Who gives consent for treatment when a person with stroke cannot? The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) is issuing a position statement for neurologists on how to navigate consent issues for people who have experienced acute ischemic stroke. The statement is published in the January 10, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, and was developed by the Ethics, Law, and Humanities Committee, a joint committee of the AAN, American Neurological Association and Child Neurology Society. This position statement replaces the American Academy of Neurology's 1999 position paper as well as a 2011 policy statement on this topic.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Salon

The double-vaccinated are barely protected from omicron — but those with boosters are in good shape

Since the omicron variant was first discovered in the United States last month, many scientists have been fearful that the variants' many unique mutations compared to its peer variants (including delta) might make omicron more adept at evading existing vaccines. A new study validates those worries, but also provides a splash of hope for those who have received their booster shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy