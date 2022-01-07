Genetic Contributors of Incident Stroke in 10,700 African Americans With Hypertension: A Meta-Analysis From the Genetics of Hypertension Associated Treatments and Reasons for Geographic and Racial Differences in Stroke Studies

Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Dec 31;19(1):416. doi: 10.3390/ijerph19010416. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death. Tobacco exposure is associated with 80-90% of lung cancer cases. The SULT1C2 sulfotransferase modifies xenobiotic compounds to enhance secretion but can also render these compounds carcinogenic. To determine if SULT1C2 contributes to tobacco-related carcinogenesis in the lung, we analyzed the expression and epigenetic state of SULT1C2 in human lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) samples and in LUAD cell lines exposed to cigarette smoke condensate (CSC). SULT1C2 expression was significantly positively correlated to overall LUAD patient survival in smokers, was elevated in LUAD tumors compared to adjacent non-tumor lung, and was significantly correlated with levels of patient exposure to tobacco smoke. SULT1C2 promoter DNA methylation was inversely correlated with expression in LUAD, and hypomethylation of the SULT1C2 promoter was observed in Asian patients, as compared to Caucasians. In vitro analysis of LUAD cell lines indicates that CSC stimulates expression of SULT1C2 in a dose-dependent and cell-line-specific manner. In vitro methylation of the SULT1C2 promoter significantly decreased transcriptional activity of a reporter plasmid, and SULT1C2 expression was activated by the DNA demethylating agent 5-Aza-2′-deoxycytidine in a cell line in which the SULT1C2 promoter was hypermethylated. An aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR) binding site was detected spanning critical methylation sites upstream of SULT1C2. CSC exposure significantly increased AHR binding to this predicted binding site in the SULT1C2 promoter in multiple lung cell lines. Our data suggest that CSC exposure leads to activation of the AHR transcription factor, increased binding to the SULT1C2 promoter, and upregulation of SULT1C2 expression and that this process is inhibited by DNA methylation at the SULT1C2 locus. Additionally, our results suggest that the level of SULT1C2 promoter methylation and gene expression in normal lung varies depending on the race of the patient, which could in part reflect the molecular mechanisms of racial disparities seen in lung cellular responses to cigarette smoke exposure.

