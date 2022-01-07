Designing Effective eHealth Interventions for Underserved Groups: Five Lessons From a Decade of eHealth Intervention Design and Deployment

Telemed J E Health. 2022 Jan 10. doi: 10.1089/tmj.2021.0410. Online ahead of print. Introduction: Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been rapid expansion in the use of telehealth. As a result, many providers who had no prior experience using telehealth are now using it to provide patient care. The goal of this study was to survey health care providers on a wide range of telehealth topics including their experiences examining and connecting with patients digitally, identifying which types of patients may be best suited to telehealth, and identifying technical and logistical areas for improvement when using telehealth. Methods: Physicians and advanced practice providers (n = 944) at a large midwestern academic system were invited to complete an anonymous online survey during a 2-week period in October 2020. Results: Surveys, completed and analyzed (n = 178), indicated 86.6% of respondents felt confident in their clinical assessment, and 86.1% felt they formed an adequate personal connection with the patient in the majority of telehealth visits. A majority (58.5%) of providers felt telehealth was not effective for new patients, but 83% of providers felt it was effective for providing care to established patients. Respondents identified several areas for technological improvement including issues with video (27.5%) and audio (16.8%) quality. In 24.4% of visits, these technology issues were severe enough providers needed to convert an audiovisual appointment to telephone. Conclusions: Provider experience with telehealth has largely been positive at our institution. Although telehealth may not be appropriate for new patients, providers did feel it was an effective means of providing care for established patients. To continue improving the quality of telehealth, a multiteam approach should be considered, including members of technology and clinical operations teams working closely with those providers experienced in telehealth.

