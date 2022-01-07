ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Design-Focused Instagram Accounts to Follow This Year

By Sarah Lyon
thespruce.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of a new year means that we're all looking for some...

www.thespruce.com

HOLAUSA

Bad Bunny starts 2022 with a bare Instagram account before joining TikTok

We’re only a couple days into 2022 and Bad Bunny already has fans paying attention to his every move. Over the course of the last week of 2021, the reggaetonero started to delete a lot of his Instagram posts, archiving hundreds of photos from over the years. After making his account more and more selective as the days went by, he ended the year with no posts and no profile picture, following 0 people.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thespruce.com

New Year, Neat Home: 3 Simple Ways to Organize Your Home in 2022

Getting organized might not sound like the most thrilling New Year’s resolution. But it can be way more fun and impactful than you might think. Rather than simply tidying up around the house, organization can be all about transforming your space to make it feel bigger and more functional.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

MyPostcard is a Thoughtful (and Convenient) Way to Say Hey

As the gift-giving season winds down and the glitter and dust settle, there’s a decent chance that you received a gift from someone who wasn’t on your to-gift list. Or maybe you sent them something small and they sent you something more meaningful. Whatever the cause for this gift imbalance, there’s no need to panic or feel guilty. A thoughtful thank you gift will likely suffice, and we found one of the most thoughtful and unique ways to say thank you. MyPostcard is a website that makes it easy to design your own personalized postcards. Best of all, it couldn’t...
INTERNET
thespruce.com

5x8 Bathroom Layout Tips and Ideas

While 5 by 8 feet may seem like a small size for a bathroom, it's actually the most common floor plan can still encompass a sink, a shower and tub, and, of course, a toilet. That said, the limited square footage does mean that those designing such a space from scratch may struggle with layout. We spoke with experts who shared 10 tips to successfully craft a 5 by 8 foot bathroom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

The Best Feng Shui Bed Placements in a Small Room

Feng shui is a philosophy that comes from ancient China. It looks at how one can organize their living spaces, in order, to invite the most prosperity and ease into their life. In feng shui, one of the most important areas in your home is your bedroom, and the most...
INTERIOR DESIGN
9to5Mac

Instagram says it will focus on videos, messages, and creators in 2022

After a year of a lot of controversies regarding Instagram, CEO Adam Mosseri has now shared what will be the app’s key priorities in 2022. To remain relevant, Instagram will double down on its focus on video. This means you can expect many more Reels functions and a timeline that prioritizes videos over any other content. This change comes with TikTok still growing year over year while being the only app that is not from Meta to have more than 3 billion downloads globally.
INTERNET
thebrag.com

There’s a handy Instagram account providing Sydney COVID testing wait times

Instagram is usually just a messy hodgepodge of influencers and meme accounts, but sometimes a handy little page presents itself. A new Instagram account, @bondi_lines, has popped up, and it’s devoted to providing live updates of how long queues are for COVID-19 testing around Sydney. With waiting times stretching to as long as 3-4 hours in the city, that’s a very handy account to make use of indeed. The lines at testing clinics aren’t expected to get any quieter in the sunup to the new year either.
CELL PHONES
businessnewsledger.com

Mary HM Crossing Million Followers on Instagram

Mary HM is different from millions of other Social media, especially Instagram, was a perfect medium for Mary HM and her rumor. She realizes the power of the audience and reaches it offers. Mary HM, born on 01 August 1988. She has graduated in Bachelor degree in Graphics field and...
INTERNET
Boston Globe

We asked our Instagram followers about their New Year’s resolutions. Here are our favorites

If there were ever a year to forgo New Year’s resolutions, last year probably would have been it. Making and sticking to plans became all but impossible when the pandemic took hold. Travel more? Out of the question for months on end. Get in more gym time? If you could work out while wearing a mask, sure. Spend more time with friends and family? As long as they got a negative test first.
INTERNET
allkpop.com

Jay Park hints at his retirement by taking his Instagram account down

Jay Park has closed his Instagram account. On December 31st, 2021, he wrote a heartfelt letter to his fans on his Instagram, announcing his intention to step down as CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC. On January 1st, his account became no longer searchable on Instagram. It is unclear whether he deactivated or deleted his account, however.
INTERNET
My North.com

Red Hot Best 2021: Top 7 Facebook & Instagram Accounts

Looking for beautiful images, travel ideas or area updates? Follow these Red Hot Best-winning Facebook and Instagram accounts managed by Northern Michigan photographers, local businesses, visitor bureaus and more. A record-breaking 16,000 people voted in MyNorth’s 2021 Red Hot Best Awards, recognizing winners from across seven regions and 46 different...
INTERNET
thespruce.com

Guide to the 5 Most Common Kitchen Layouts

The layout of your kitchen is as much a practical decision as a design choice. Partly defined by personal preference, it will be largely determined by the bones of your space, your lifestyle, and whether you use your kitchen to warm up takeout in the microwave, or as a workspace to prepare daily meals.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

11 Designer-Approved Places to Look for Decorating Inspiration

If a home decor refresh is on your list of resolutions for 2022, now is the time to start sourcing your inspiration and shaping your vision boards. While there are plenty of places to find amazing resources online (this very site included!), the internet can also be an overwhelming place.
INTERIOR DESIGN
baltimorenews.net

Top Benefits of Instagram Followers for a Brand or Personality

Everyone, nowadays, is loving the most popular social media platform, Instagram. From sharing daily stories about life experiences to sharing your perfect image of the perfect outfit it's all done to gain more followers. It is among the top platforms for people who love social media. There are more than...
INTERNET
thespruce.com

Is a Sofa in Front of a Window Good Feng Shui?

Feng shui is a very deep and complex practice, but you can also use feng shui principles in very simple ways too. An easy way to begin playing with feng shui is to consider how you would place the furniture in your home. While there is much more to feng shui than just furniture placement, this is one of the many methods that feng shui practitioners use to adjust the qi (energy) in a space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

This Designer’s Cozy and Welcoming Farm Home Was Designed for Hosting

Owner: Designer Mary Maloney of Bee’s Knees Interior Design. Location: “Our home is located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts,” Maloney says. “We [relocated] back to our Massachusetts roots from the Pacific Northwest.” After an extensive search, this stunning home in Hopkinton eventually won out. Plus, a fun fact: at 26.2 miles west of Boston, “it’s the host town/starting point for the Boston Marathon,” Maloney says.
HOPKINTON, MA
vandegriftvoice.com

Anonymous Instagram accounts: the new sheriff in town

Like most school administrations, campuses have issues throughout the school year. Over the years, a common way to hear students’ voices was via anonymous forms or formal complaints sent to the administration offices. However, students this year have taken action through a different route. Instagram accounts like “Vandy PDA”...
EDUCATION
SPY

I Was Super Skeptical of Fitness Mirrors, but the MIRROR Changed My Mind

New fitness technology always makes me a little skeptical. Humans have been working out for decades with the same general pieces of equipment: treadmills, cycling bikes, yoga mats, hand weights and barbells. And before we created objects to move with? We had our two feet and the road in front of us. Moving doesn’t need to be complicated, and yet in our modern age of constant recreation and endless optimization through technology, it seems like there’s always a new piece of fitness equipment to try that promises to help you reach your goals better than anything that precedes it. So, naturally,...
LIFESTYLE

