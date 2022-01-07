ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A Single Dose SARS-CoV-2 Replicon RNA Vaccine Induces Cellular and Humoral Immune Responses in Simian Immunodeficiency Virus Infected and Uninfected Pigtail Macaques

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Front Immunol. 2021 Dec 21;12:800723. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.800723. eCollection 2021. The ongoing COVID-19 vaccine rollout is critical for reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths worldwide. Unfortunately, massive disparities exist in getting vaccines to vulnerable populations, including people living with HIV. Preliminary...

www.docwirenews.com

docwirenews.com

ABO blood group is involved in the quality of the specific immune response anti-SARS-CoV-2

Virulence. 2022 Dec;13(1):30-45. doi: 10.1080/21505594.2021.2019959. Since December 2019, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has spread throughout the world. To eradicate it, it is crucial to acquire a strong and long-lasting anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunity, by either natural infection or vaccination. We collected blood samples 12-305 days after positive polymerase chain reactions (PCRs) from 35 recovered individuals infected by SARS-CoV-2. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells were stimulated with SARS-CoV-2-derived peptide pools, such as the spike (S), nucleocapsid (N) and membrane (M) proteins, and we quantified anti-S immunoglobulins in plasma. After 10 months post-infection, we observed a sustained SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4+ T-cell response directed against M-protein, but responses against S- or N-proteins were lost over time. Besides, we demonstrated that O-group individuals presented significantly lower frequencies of specific CD4+ T-cell responses against Pep-M than non O-group individuals. The non O-group subjects also needed longer to clear the virus, and they lost cellular immune responses over time, compared to the O-group individuals, who showed a persistent specific immune response against SARS-CoV-2. Therefore, the S-specific immune response was lost over time, and individual factors might determine the sustainability of the body’s defenses, which must be considered in the future design of vaccines to achieve continuous anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunity.
docwirenews.com

The changing dynamics of neutralizing antibody response within ten months of SARS-CoV-2 infections

J Med Virol. 2021 Dec 30. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27544. Online ahead of print. There are limited data on how long neutralizing antibody (NAb) response elicited via primary SARS-CoV-2 infection will last. Eighty-four serum samples were obtained from a prospective cohort of 42 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 inpatients at the time of discharge from hospital and in the late convalescent phase. Virus neutralization assay was performed to determine the presence and titers of NAbs with authentic SARS-CoV-2. Long-term dynamics of NAbs and factors that may have an impact on humoral immunity were investigated. Mild and moderate/severe patients were compared. The mean sampling time was 11.12±5.02 days (4-28) for the discharge test and 268.12±11.65 days (247-296) for the follow-up test. NAb response was present in 83.3% of the patients about 10 months after infection. The detectable long term NAb rate was significantly higher in mild patients when compared to moderate/severe patients (95.7% vs. 68.4%, p=0.025). In the follow-up, Nab-positive and -negative patients were compared to determine the predictors of the presence of long-term humoral immunity. The only significant factor was disease severity. Patients with mild infections have more chance to have NAbs for longer time. Age, gender, and comorbidity did not affect long term NAb response. NAb titers decreased significantly over time, with an average rank of 24.0 vs. 19.1 (p=0.002). Multivariate GEE analysis revealed that no parameter has an impact on the change of NAb titers over time. The majority of the late convalescent patients still had detectable low levels of neutralizing antibodies. The protective effect of these titers of NAbs from re-infections needs further studies. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
docwirenews.com

Analysis of the humoral and cellular immune response after a full course of BNT162b2 anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in cancer patients treated with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors with or without chemotherapy: an update after 6 months of follow-up

ESMO Open. 2021 Dec 11;7(1):100359. doi: 10.1016/j.esmoop.2021.100359. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The durability of immunogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in cancer patients remains to be elucidated. We prospectively evaluated the immunogenicity of the vaccine in triggering both the humoral and the cell-mediated immune response in cancer patients treated with anti-programmed cell death protein 1/programmed death-ligand 1 with or without chemotherapy 6 months after BNT162b2 vaccine.
MedicalXpress

Research team discovers a novel vaccine strategy to prevent SARS-CoV-2 nasal infection

Researchers at the Department of Microbiology and State Key Laboratory of Emerging Infectious Diseases, LKS Faculty of Medicine of The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) have conducted a comprehensive study for identifying an effective vaccine regimen in preventing SARS-CoV-2 nasal infection. The study demonstrated that a combination of intramuscular PD1-based receptor-binding domain (RBD) DNA vaccine (PD1-RBD-DNA) prime and intranasal live attenuated influenza-based vaccine (LAIV-HK68-RBD) boost vaccination regimen induced the strongest mucosal broadly neutralizing antibodies and lung resident memory CD8 T cells, which prevented live SARS-CoV-2 nasal challenges in two animal models. The full research article is now online in the journal of EBioMedicine, published by The Lancet.
docwirenews.com

The type of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine influences serological response in kidney transplant recipients

Clin Transplant. 2022 Jan 8:e14585. doi: 10.1111/ctr.14585. Online ahead of print. Vaccination is a promising strategy to control the ongoing pandemic; however, solid organ recipients tend to develop a weaker immune response to vaccination. Anti-spike SARS-CoV-2 antibodies titers were measured 2 to 4 weeks post-vaccination completion in 131 KT patients without previous infection. Demographic, clinical and laboratorial parameters were analyzed to identify which factors contributed to seroconversion, which occurred in 76 patients (58%). Factors that influenced seroconversion were longer time post-transplant, immunosuppression without an antiproliferative drug and vaccination with mRNA vaccines. Patients who received mRNA vaccines had significantly higher rates of seroconversion compared with adenovirus vector vaccines (67% versus 33%, p<0.001) and higher anti-spike IgG titers. These findings reinforce the need to discuss the vaccination strategy in this population, including a third dose with a mRNA vaccine. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
docwirenews.com

Immunoglobulin G immune response to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in people living with multiple sclerosis within Multiple Sclerosis Partners Advancing Technology and Health Solutions

Mult Scler. 2022 Jan 7:13524585211061343. doi: 10.1177/13524585211061343. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The impact of multiple sclerosis (MS) disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) on SARS-CoV-2 vaccination response is uncertain. METHODS: Post-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination blood samples across multiple DMTs were tested for SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulin G (IgG) response. RESULTS: Three hundred twenty-two people with MS...
docwirenews.com

Monoclonal antibodies and their target specificity against SARS-CoV-2 infections: Perspectives and challenges Short title: Monoclonal antibodies and SARS-CoV-2 infections

Recent Pat Biotechnol. 2022 Jan 6. doi: 10.2174/1872208316666220106110014. Online ahead of print. The world continues to be in the midst of a distressing pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), a novel virus with multiple antigenic systems. The virus enters via nasopharynx, oral and infects cells by the expression of the spike protein, and enters the lungs using the angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 receptor. The spectrum of specific immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 virus infection is increasingly challenging as frequent mutations have been reported and their antigen specificity varies accordingly. The development of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) will have a more significant advantage in suppressing SARS-CoV-2 virus infectivity. Recently, mAbs have been developed to target specific neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 infection. The use of the therapeutic index of mAbs that can elicit neutralization by binding to the viral spike protein and suppress the cytokine network is a classic therapeutic approach for a potential cure. The development of mAbs against B-cell function as well as inhibition of the cytokine network has also been a focus in recent research. Recent studies have demonstrated the efficacy of mAbs as antibody cocktail preparations against SARS-CoV-2 infection. Target specific therapeutic accomplishment with mAbs, a milestone in the modern therapeutic age, can be used to achieve a specific therapeutic strategy to suppress SARS-CoV-2 virus infection. This review focuses on the molecular aspects of the cytokine network and antibody formation to better understand the development of mAbs against SARS-CoV-2 infection.
docwirenews.com

In-depth Characterization of Vaccine Breakthrough Infections With SARS-CoV-2 Among Health Care Workers in a Dutch Academic Medical Center

Open Forum Infect Dis. 2021 Nov 6;9(1):ofab553. doi: 10.1093/ofid/ofab553. eCollection 2022 Jan. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection after coronavirus disease 2019 vaccination raises concerns about the emergence of vaccine escape variants. Here we characterize 14 breakthrough infections among 5860 fully vaccinated Dutch health care workers ≥14 days after the final dose of vaccination with either BNT162b2, mRNA-1273, or Ad26.COV2.S. These breakthrough infections presented with regular B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617.2 (Delta) variants and high viral loads, despite normal vaccine-induced B- and T-cell immune responses detected by live virus neutralization assays and ELISpot. High-risk exposure settings, such as in households, indicate a potential risk of viral transmission despite full vaccination.
docwirenews.com

Neutralizing potency of COVID-19 vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant

J Med Virol. 2022 Jan 5. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27575. Online ahead of print. The recent emergence of a new variant of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) called Omicron (B.1.1.529) has raised paramount concerns in scientific and medical communities due to the presence of several mutations in the spike protein, many of which are located within the receptor binding domain (RBD).1 Some of these mutations were found to have a substantial influence on host cells receptor and anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies binding,2 which may then impact infectivity and neutralizing antibodies escape, thus potentially magnifying the risk of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) vaccine breakthrough. We have hence carried out a scientific literature search, aimed at summarizing the currently published evidence on Omicron variant neutralizing properties of serum or plasma collected from recipients of COVID-19 vaccines.
docwirenews.com

Review of Clinical Performance of Serology Based Commercial Diagnostic Assays for Detection of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 Antibodies

Viral Immunol. 2022 Jan 10. doi: 10.1089/vim.2020.0313. Online ahead of print. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus, which caused the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic as declared by the World Health Organization, has created havoc worldwide. The highly transmissible infection can be contained only by accurate diagnosis, quarantining, and exercising social distancing. Therefore, quick and massive deployment of SARS-CoV-2 testing plays a crucial role in the identification and isolation of infected patients. Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction is the gold standard for COVID-19 detection; however, it needs expertise, facilities, and time. Hence, for the ease of population-wide screening, serology-based diagnostic assays were introduced. These can help determine the prevalence of infection, understand the epidemiology of the disease, and assist in suitable public health interventions while being user-friendly and less time consuming. Although serological testing kits in markets soared, their sensitivity and specificity were questioned in reports from different parts of the world. In this article, we have reviewed 40 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE-approved clinically evaluated serological kits (8 enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay [ELISA] kits, 10 chemiluminescent immunoassay [CLIA] kits, and 22 lateral flow immunoassay [LFIA] kits) for their sensitivity and specificity and discussed the apparent reasons behind their performance. We observed appreciable sensitivity in the kits detecting total antibodies compared to the kits targeting single isotype antibodies. Tests that determined antibodies against nucleocapsid protein were found to be more sensitive and those detecting antibodies against spike protein were found to have greater specificity. This study was conducted to help the decision-making while acquiring antibody kits and concurrently to be mindful of their shortcomings.
docwirenews.com

Trajectory of Viral RNA Load Among Persons With Incident SARS-CoV-2 G614 Infection (Wuhan Strain) in Association With COVID-19 Symptom Onset and Severity

JAMA Netw Open. 2022 Jan 4;5(1):e2142796. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.42796. IMPORTANCE: The SARS-CoV-2 viral trajectory has not been well characterized in incident infections. These data are needed to inform natural history, prevention practices, and therapeutic development. OBJECTIVE: To characterize early SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA load (hereafter referred to as viral load) in individuals...
docwirenews.com

Antibody Response to mRNA Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 with Chronic Kidney Disease, Hemodialysis, and after Kidney Transplantation

J Clin Med. 2021 Dec 28;11(1):148. doi: 10.3390/jcm11010148. Most trials on mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 did not include patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), hemodialysis (HD) patients, or kidney transplant recipients (KTR). However, those patients have a higher risk for a severe course of COVID-19 disease and mortality. Available literature has demonstrated a reduced efficacy of mRNA vaccines in HD patients and KTR, while data on CKD patients is scarce. Additionally, factors associated with non-response are poorly understood and not well characterized. We assessed antibody (AB) response (n = 582, 160 CKD patients, 206 patients on HD, 216 KTR) after the administration of two doses of a mRNA-vaccine with either BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273. AB measurements were carried out after a median of 91 days after first vaccinations, demonstrating non-response in 12.5% of CKD patients, 12.1% of HD patients, and 50% of KTR. AB titers were significantly higher in CKD patients than in HD patients or KTR. Factors associated with non-response were treated with rituximab in CKD patients, the use of calcineurin inhibitors in HD patients and older age, and the use of BNT162b2, mycophenolic acid, or glucocorticoids and lower hemoglobin levels in KTR. This study contributes to the understanding of the extent and conditions that predispose for non-response in patients with impaired kidney function.
docwirenews.com

Successful application of pulsed electromagnetic fields in a patient with post-COVID-19 fatigue: a case report

Wien Med Wochenschr. 2022 Jan 10. doi: 10.1007/s10354-021-00901-2. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Post-COVID-19 fatigue is a frequent symptom in COVID-19 survivors, which substantially limits patients to achieve full recovery and potentially restrains return to work. The previous literature has not yet reported the use of pulsed electromagnetic fields in this indication.
docwirenews.com

T-Cell Response against Varicella Zoster Virus in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis during Relapse and Remission

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Dec 28;23(1):298. doi: 10.3390/ijms23010298. An association between varicella zoster virus (VZV) and multiple sclerosis (MS) has been reported in Mexican populations. The aim of this study was to compare the response of T cells from MS patients, during relapse and remission, to in vitro stimulation with VZV, adenovirus (AV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). Proliferation and cytokine secretion of T cells from 29 relapsing-remitting MS patients and 38 healthy controls (HC) were analyzed by flow cytometry after stimulating with VZV, AV or EBV. IgG and IgM levels against VZV and EBV were quantified using Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay. Relapsing MS patients showed a higher percentage of responding CD4+ and CD8+ T cells against VZV compared to AV. In HC and remitting MS patients, proliferation of CD4+ T cells was higher when stimulated with VZV as compared to EBV. Moreover, T cells isolated from remitting patients secreted predominantly Th1 cytokines when cell cultures were stimulated with VZV. Finally, high concentration of anti-VZV IgG was found in sera from patients and controls. The results support previous studies of an VZV-MS association in the particular population studied and provide additional information about the possible role of this virus in the pathogenesis of MS.
MedicalXpress

Booster dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine required for immune protection against Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, says study

An additional "booster" dose of Moderna or Pfizer mRNA-based vaccine is needed to provide immunity against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a study by researchers at the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard. The results of this study, reported in the journal Cell, indicate that traditional dosing regimens of COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States do not produce antibodies capable of recognizing and neutralizing the Omicron variant.
docwirenews.com

Thyrotoxicosis following SARS-COV-2 vaccination: a case series and discussion

J Endocrinol Invest. 2022 Jan 11. doi: 10.1007/s40618-022-01739-0. Online ahead of print. AIM: To describe a case series of thyrotoxicosis likely triggered by SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and to warn physicians about this potential correlation. To report clinical, laboratory and imaging findings and provide further information that goes in line with the underlying mechanisms.
Nature.com

Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels and kinetics of vaccine response: potential role for unresolved inflammation following recovery from SARS-CoV-2 infection

The immune response after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine administration appears to be characterized by high inter-individual variation, even in SARS-CoV-2 positive subjects, who could have experienced different post-infection, unresolved conditions. We monitored anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG levels and kinetics along with circulating biomarkers in a cohort of 175 healthcare workers during early immunization with COVID-19 mRNA-LNP BNT162b2 vaccine, to identify the associated factors. Subjects with a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection were characterized by higher BMI and CRP levels and lower neutrophil count with respect to naÃ¯ve subjects. Baseline IgG levels resulted associated with CRP independently on BMI and inflammatory diseases. Among 137 subjects undergoing vaccination and monitored after the first and the second dose, three kinetic patterns were identified. The pattern showing a rapid growth was characterized by higher IgG levels at baseline and higher CRP and MCHC levels than negative subjects. Subjects previously exposed to SARS-CoV-2 showed higher levels of CRP, suggesting persistence of unresolved inflammation. These levels are the main determinant of IgG levels at baseline and characterized subjects belonging to the best performing, post-vaccine antibody kinetic pattern.
technologynetworks.com

T Cells From Common Colds Cross-Protect Against Infection With SARS-CoV-2

People with higher levels of T cells from common cold coronaviruses are less likely to become infected with SARS-CoV-2. A new study, published in Nature Communications and led by Imperial College London researchers, provides the first evidence of a protective role for these T cells. While previous studies have shown that T cells induced by other coronaviruses can recognise SARS-CoV-2, the new study examines for the first time how the presence of these T cells at the time of SARS-CoV-2 exposure influences whether someone becomes infected.
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
