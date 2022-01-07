ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Dysregulated B cell differentiation towards antibody-secreting cells in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

J Neuroinflammation. 2022 Jan 6;19(1):6. doi: 10.1186/s12974-021-02375-w. BACKGROUND: Anti-aquaporin 4 (AQP4) antibody (AQP4-Ab) is involved in the pathogenesis of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). However, the mechanism involved in AQP4-Ab production remains unclear. METHODS: We analyzed the immunophenotypes of patients with NMOSD and other neuroinflammatory diseases as well as...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Cell#Neuromyelitis Optica#T Cell#Differentiation#Spectrum Disorder#Aqp4 Ab#Nmosd#Transcriptome#Hc#Smb#Pmid
The Independent

Rise in autoimmune diseases linked to popularity of fast food in Western diets

Experts believe that the high volume of processed food in Western diets may be leading to a rise in autoimmune disease throughout the world.Scientists from the Francis Crick Institute in London say that more people are suffering because their immune systems are unable to differentiate between healthy cells and outside micro-organisms that have invaded the body.James Lee and Carola Vinuesa, both group leaders at the biomedical research institute, are leading two separate research groups that are aiming to help identify what the exact causes of autoimmune disease are.Autoimmune diseases occur when the body’s natural defence system becomes confused and mistakenly...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
stjude.org

Secrets of regulatory T cell development reveal clinical possibilities

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital scientists have identified key steps in production of the regulatory T cells that have a role in everything from autoimmune disorders to cancer. Immunologists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have identified biochemical “switches” that control development of regulatory T cells and offer a...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Scientist

The Influence of Rare Cells in the Nervous System

Single cell RNA-seq and spatial transcriptomic methods reveal cellular heterogeneity previously hidden by bulk sequencing. As these technologies evolve, they enable researchers to focus on rare cell populations and how they influence human health and development. In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Sebastian Lewandowski and Philip Hasel will explore the latest biological insights learned from studying rare cell populations in the nervous system.
SCIENCE
mskcc.org

Clinical Trial for Beta-Thalassemia Brings Important Insights for Treating Blood Disorders with Stem Cell Gene Therapy

After three decades of research, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center investigators may have found a new treatment option for patients with an inherited blood disorder called beta (β)-thalassemia. The approach, led by MSK physician-scientist Michel Sadelain, involves using a new stem-cell-based form of gene therapy. Results from a phase 1 clinical trial testing this treatment were reported in Nature Medicine on January 3, 2022.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Decreased memory B cells frequencies in COVID-19 Delta variant vaccine breakthrough infection

EMBO Mol Med. 2022 Jan 6:e15227. doi: 10.15252/emmm.202115227. Online ahead of print. The SARS-CoV-2 Delta (B.1.617.2) variant is capable of infecting vaccinated persons. An open question remains as to whether deficiencies in specific vaccine-elicited immune responses result in susceptibility to vaccine breakthrough infection. We investigated 55 vaccine breakthrough infection cases (mostly Delta) in Singapore, comparing them against 86 vaccinated close contacts who did not contract infection. Vaccine breakthrough cases showed lower memory B cell frequencies against SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD). Compared to plasma antibodies, antibodies secreted by memory B cells retained a higher fraction of neutralizing properties against the Delta variant. Inflammatory cytokines including IL-1β and TNF were lower in vaccine breakthrough infections than primary infection of similar disease severity, underscoring the usefulness of vaccination in preventing inflammation. This report highlights the importance of memory B cells against vaccine breakthrough, and suggests that lower memory B cell levels may be a correlate of risk for Delta vaccine breakthrough infection.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

P055 Sociodemographic Differences in Fecal Enteropathogen Testing Patterns in Adults Hospitalized for Inflammatory Bowel Disease Flares

Am J Gastroenterol. 2021 Dec 1;116(Suppl 1):S14. doi: 10.14309/01.ajg.0000798820.49929.ce. BACKGROUND: Adults with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have increased risks for gastrointestinal infections. Single-center studies in Michigan and New York report 17-31% positive enteropathogen tests in patients with symptomatic IBD. Population-based studies are lacking, particularly on factors that determine who undergo testing. Health inequities may exist in the care of patients with IBD where certain groups systematically experience social and/or economic disparities. We aim to assess sociodemographic and healthcare factors associated with enteropathogen testing of hospitalized IBD patients.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Racial Differences in Trends and Prognosis of Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy for Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction: the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) Surveillance Study

J Racial Ethn Health Disparities. 2022 Jan 10. doi: 10.1007/s40615-021-01202-5. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Racial disparities in guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT) for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) have not been fully documented in a community setting. METHODS: In the ARIC Surveillance Study (2005-2014), we examined racial differences...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

CD45-targeted antibody-drug-conjugate successfully conditions for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Blood. 2022 Jan 5:blood.2021012366. doi: 10.1182/blood.2021012366. Online ahead of print. Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) is a potentially curative treatment for patients with non-malignant or malignant blood disorders. Its success has been limited by graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). Current genotoxic conditioning regimens mediate tissue injury and potentially incite and amplify GVHD, limiting use of this potentially curative treatment beyond malignant disorders. Minimizing genotoxic conditioning while achieving alloengraftment without global immune suppression is highly desirable. Antibody-drug-conjugates (ADCs) targeting hematopoietic cells can specifically deplete host stem and immune cells and enable alloengraftment. Here we report an anti-mouse CD45-targeted-ADC (CD45-ADC) that facilitates stable murine multi-lineage donor cell engraftment. Conditioning with CD45-ADC (3mg/kg) was effective as a single agent in both congenic and minor-mismatch transplant models resulting in full donor chimerism comparable to lethal total body irradiation (TBI). In an MHC-disparate allo-HSCT model, pre-transplant CD45-ADC (3mg/kg) combined with low-dose TBI (150cGy) and a short course of costimulatory blockade with anti-CD40 ligand antibody enabled 89% of recipients to achieve stable alloengraftment (mean value: 72%). When CD45-ADC was combined with pre-transplant TBI (50cGy) and post-transplant Rapamycin, Cytoxan or a JAK inhibitor, 90-100% of recipients achieved stable chimerism (mean: 77%, 59%, 78%, respectively). At a higher dose (5mg/kg), CD45-ADC as a single agent was sufficient for rapid, high level multi-lineage chimerism sustained through the 22 weeks observation period. Therefore, CD45-ADC has potential utility to confer the benefit of fully myeloablative conditioning but with substantially reduced toxicity when given as a single agent or at lower doses in conjunction with reduced intensity conditioning.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Combination of Genomic and Transcriptomic Approaches Highlights Vascular and Circadian Clock Components in Multiple Sclerosis

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Dec 28;23(1):310. doi: 10.3390/ijms23010310. Aiming at exploring vascular components in multiple sclerosis (MS) with brain outflow disturbance, we combined transcriptome analysis in MS internal jugular vein (IJV) wall with WES in MS families with vertical transmission of disease. Main results were the differential expression in IJV wall of 16 MS-GWAS genes and of seven genes (GRIN2A, GRIN2B, IL20RB, IL26, PER3, PITX2, and PPARGC1A) not previously indicated by GWAS but encoding for proteins functionally interacting with MS candidate gene products. Strikingly, 22/23 genes have been previously associated with vascular or neuronal traits/diseases, nine encoded for transcriptional factors/regulators and six (CAMK2G, GRIN2A, GRIN2B, N1RD1, PER3, PPARGC1A) for circadian entrainment/rhythm components. Among the WES low-frequency (MAF ≤ 0.04) SNPs (n = 7) filtered in the 16 genes, the NR1D1 rs17616365 showed significantly different MAF in the Network for Italian Genomes affected cohort than in the 1000 Genome Project Tuscany samples. This pattern was also detected in five nonintronic variants (GRIN2B rs1805482, PER3 rs2640909, PPARGC1A rs2970847, rs8192678, and rs3755863) in genes coding for functional partners. Overall, the study proposes specific markers and low-frequency variants that might help (i) to understand perturbed biological processes in vascular tissues contributing to MS disease, and (ii) to characterize MS susceptibility genes for functional association with disease-pathways.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Successful application of pulsed electromagnetic fields in a patient with post-COVID-19 fatigue: a case report

Wien Med Wochenschr. 2022 Jan 10. doi: 10.1007/s10354-021-00901-2. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Post-COVID-19 fatigue is a frequent symptom in COVID-19 survivors, which substantially limits patients to achieve full recovery and potentially restrains return to work. The previous literature has not yet reported the use of pulsed electromagnetic fields in this indication.
SCIENCE
cell.com

β-catenin perturbations control differentiation programs in mouse embryonic stem cells

Moderate β-catenin levels promote EpiLCs derivation in vitro. Chemical pre-activation of the Wnt pathway enhances ESC-EpiLC transition. β-catenin overexpression tips the balance between mesoderm and endoderm. •. Cell fate is influenced by the extent of β-catenin induction. Abstract. The Wnt/β-catenin pathway is involved in development, cancer and embryonic...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Characterization of Definitive Regulatory B Cell Subsets by Cell Surface Phenotype, Function and Context

Front Immunol. 2021 Dec 20;12:787464. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.787464. eCollection 2021. Regulatory B cell or “Breg” is a broad term that represents the anti-inflammatory activity of B cells, but does not describe their individual phenotypes, specific mechanisms of regulation or relevant disease contexts. Thus, given the variety of B cell regulatory mechanisms reported in human disease and their animal models, a more thorough and comprehensive identification strategy is needed for tracking and comparing B cell subsets between research groups and in clinical settings. This review summarizes the discovery process and mechanism of action for well-defined regulatory B cell subsets with an emphasis on the mouse model of multiple sclerosis experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis. We discuss the importance of conducting thorough B cell phenotyping along with mechanistic studies prior to defining a particular subset of B cells as Breg. Since virtually all B cell subsets can exert regulatory activity, it is timely for their definitive identification across studies.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy