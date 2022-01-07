ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MicroRNA-210 regulates the metabolic and inflammatory status of primary human astrocytes

J Neuroinflammation. 2022 Jan 6;19(1):10. doi: 10.1186/s12974-021-02373-y. BACKGROUND: Astrocytes are the most numerous glial cell type with important roles in maintaining homeostasis and responding to diseases in the brain. Astrocyte function is subject to modulation by microRNAs (miRs), which are short nucleotide strands that regulate protein expression in a post-transcriptional manner....

CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
Fairfield Sun Times

Experts Issue Guidelines on Diabetes-Linked Nerve Damage

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) – A leading medical group has updated a guideline for treating pain and numbness caused by diabetes. The problems, which affect the hands and feet, are the result of nerve damage, also known as diabetic neuropathy. The new guideline from the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) aims to help doctors pick the best oral and topical treatments for the painful disorder.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

What Is An Anti-Inflammatory Diet, And What Are The Benefits?

There are many reasons to adopt a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and lean proteins. A diet like this can help you lose weight, prevent heart disease and diabetes, lower your cholesterol and blood pressure, increase your energy level, and improve your mood. The anti-inflammatory diet is based...
FITNESS
Daily Mail

Alzheimer's breakthrough as experts find clue as to how memory-robbing disease starts and say hallmark mutations may starve brain of crucial energy

Hopes of stopping Alzheimer's in its tracks were raised today as scientists said they may have found what drives the memory-robbing disease. Australian researchers believe their discovery — if proven true in human trials — may 'enormously benefit our ageing population'. Genes thought to raise the risk of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cell.com

Clusterin is involved in mediating the metabolic function of adipose SIRT1

Adipose SIRT1 triggers mitohormesis and UPRmt, in turn upregulating clusterin. Adipose SIRT1 and clusterin regulate the protein and lipid compositions at MERCs. Adipose SIRT1 and clusterin reinforce UPRmt-mediated anti-ER stress signaling. Adipose SIRT1 dysfunction causes obesity and associated metabolic abnormalities. Summary. SIRT1 is a metabolic sensor regulating energy homeostasis. The...
SCIENCE
cell.com

Metabolic signatures of regulation by phosphorylation and acetylation

CAROM predicts PTM targets in a condition based on enzyme & reaction properties. Growth-limiting enzymes are preferential targets of acetylation. Isozymes and futile-cycles are associated with phosphorylation. •. CAROM reveals a ‘division of labor’ and a unique regulatory role for each PTM. Summary. Acetylation and phosphorylation are highly conserved...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

P055 Sociodemographic Differences in Fecal Enteropathogen Testing Patterns in Adults Hospitalized for Inflammatory Bowel Disease Flares

Am J Gastroenterol. 2021 Dec 1;116(Suppl 1):S14. doi: 10.14309/01.ajg.0000798820.49929.ce. BACKGROUND: Adults with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have increased risks for gastrointestinal infections. Single-center studies in Michigan and New York report 17-31% positive enteropathogen tests in patients with symptomatic IBD. Population-based studies are lacking, particularly on factors that determine who undergo testing. Health inequities may exist in the care of patients with IBD where certain groups systematically experience social and/or economic disparities. We aim to assess sociodemographic and healthcare factors associated with enteropathogen testing of hospitalized IBD patients.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
docwirenews.com

Age Demographics of Subjects Enrolled in Global, Interventional Phase 3 Melanoma Clinical Trials

Ther Innov Regul Sci. 2022 Jan 9. doi: 10.1007/s43441-021-00362-0. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Melanoma is a skin cancer with a rising worldwide incidence of just over 280,000 individuals with the greatest burden of illness in European, New Zealander, and Australian populations. Patients are diagnosed with melanoma with the mean and median ages being 65 and 59 years old, respectively. Phase 3 trials not only provide a wide representation of the target population but also study the efficacy for a certain intervention.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Genetic and Mitochondrial Metabolic Analyses of an Atypical Form of Leigh Syndrome

Front Cell Dev Biol. 2021 Dec 22;9:767407. doi: 10.3389/fcell.2021.767407. eCollection 2021. In this study, we aimed to establish the mitochondrial etiology of the proband’s progressive neurodegenerative disease suggestive of an atypical Leigh syndrome, by determining the proband’s pathogenic variants. Brain MRI showed a constellation of multifocal temporally disparate lesions in the cerebral deep gray nuclei, brainstem, cerebellum, spinal cord along with rhombencephalic atrophy, and optic nerve atrophy. Single voxel 1H MRS performed concurrently over the left cerebral deep gray nuclei showed a small lactate peak, increased glutamate and citrate elevation, elevating suspicion of a mitochondrial etiology. Whole exome sequencing revealed three heterozygous nuclear variants mapping in three distinct genes known to cause Leigh syndrome. Our mitochondrial bioenergetic investigations revealed an impaired mitochondrial energy metabolism. The proband’s overall ATP deficit is further intensified by an ineffective metabolic reprogramming between oxidative phosphorylation and glycolysis. The deficient metabolic adaptability and global energy deficit correlate with the proband’s neurological symptoms congruent with an atypical Leigh syndrome. In conclusion, our study provides much needed insights to support the development of molecular diagnostic and therapeutic strategies for atypical Leigh syndrome.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Successful application of pulsed electromagnetic fields in a patient with post-COVID-19 fatigue: a case report

Wien Med Wochenschr. 2022 Jan 10. doi: 10.1007/s10354-021-00901-2. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Post-COVID-19 fatigue is a frequent symptom in COVID-19 survivors, which substantially limits patients to achieve full recovery and potentially restrains return to work. The previous literature has not yet reported the use of pulsed electromagnetic fields in this indication.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Targeting AhR as a Novel Therapeutic Modality against Inflammatory Diseases

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Dec 28;23(1):288. doi: 10.3390/ijms23010288. For decades, activation of Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor (AhR) was excluded from consideration as a therapeutic approach due to the potential toxic effects of AhR ligands and the induction of the cytochrome P450 enzyme, Cyp1a1, following AhR activation. However, it is now understood that AhR activation not only serves as an environmental sensor that regulates the effects of environmental toxins, but also as a key immunomodulator where ligands induce a variety of cellular and epigenetic mechanisms to attenuate inflammation. Thus, the emergence of further in-depth research into diverse groups of compounds capable of activating this receptor has prompted reconsideration of its use therapeutically. The aim of this review is to summarize the body of research surrounding AhR and its role in regulating inflammation. Specifically, evidence supporting the potential of targeting this receptor to modulate the immune response in inflammatory and autoimmune diseases will be highlighted. Additionally, the opportunities and challenges of developing AhR-based therapies to suppress inflammation will be discussed.
HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Fiber, FODMOP, Micronutrient Intake Lower in Patients With Active Inflammatory Bowel Disease

HealthDay News — Compared with individuals without inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), those with active IBD have lower intakes of fiber; fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols (FODMOP); and micronutrients, according to a study published in the December issue of the Journal of Crohn’s and Colitis. Selina R. Cox,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Combination of Genomic and Transcriptomic Approaches Highlights Vascular and Circadian Clock Components in Multiple Sclerosis

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Dec 28;23(1):310. doi: 10.3390/ijms23010310. Aiming at exploring vascular components in multiple sclerosis (MS) with brain outflow disturbance, we combined transcriptome analysis in MS internal jugular vein (IJV) wall with WES in MS families with vertical transmission of disease. Main results were the differential expression in IJV wall of 16 MS-GWAS genes and of seven genes (GRIN2A, GRIN2B, IL20RB, IL26, PER3, PITX2, and PPARGC1A) not previously indicated by GWAS but encoding for proteins functionally interacting with MS candidate gene products. Strikingly, 22/23 genes have been previously associated with vascular or neuronal traits/diseases, nine encoded for transcriptional factors/regulators and six (CAMK2G, GRIN2A, GRIN2B, N1RD1, PER3, PPARGC1A) for circadian entrainment/rhythm components. Among the WES low-frequency (MAF ≤ 0.04) SNPs (n = 7) filtered in the 16 genes, the NR1D1 rs17616365 showed significantly different MAF in the Network for Italian Genomes affected cohort than in the 1000 Genome Project Tuscany samples. This pattern was also detected in five nonintronic variants (GRIN2B rs1805482, PER3 rs2640909, PPARGC1A rs2970847, rs8192678, and rs3755863) in genes coding for functional partners. Overall, the study proposes specific markers and low-frequency variants that might help (i) to understand perturbed biological processes in vascular tissues contributing to MS disease, and (ii) to characterize MS susceptibility genes for functional association with disease-pathways.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Nucleic Acid Point-of-Care Testing to Improve Diagnostic Preparedness

Clin Infect Dis. 2022 Jan 7:ciac013. doi: 10.1093/cid/ciac013. Online ahead of print. Testing programs for SARS-CoV-2 have relied on high-throughput PCR laboratories and rapid antigen assays to meet diagnostic needs. Both technologies are essential, however issues of cost, accessibility, manufacturing delays and performance have limited their use in low resource settings and contributed to the global inequity in Covid-19 testing. Emerging low-cost, multi-disease point-of-care nucleic acid tests may address these limitations and strengthen pandemic preparedness, especially within primary healthcare where most cases of disease first present. Widespread deployment of these novel technologies will also help close long-standing test access gaps for other diseases, including tuberculosis, HIV, cervical cancer, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections. We propose a more optimized testing framework based on greater use of point-of-care nucleic acid tests together with rapid immunologic assays and high-throughput laboratory molecular tests to improve the diagnosis of priority endemic and epidemic diseases, as well as strengthen the overall delivery of primary healthcare services.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A Case Report of Non-Bacterial Cystitis Caused by Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Front Immunol. 2021 Dec 23;12:788629. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.788629. eCollection 2021. We report a case of non-bacterial cystitis after treatment with programmed death-1 (PD-1) and programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) antibodies, which was considered an immune-related adverse event (irAE). A 48-year-old male patient with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) was treated with nivolumab after postoperative multi-line treatment. This patient recurred worsening of psoriasis and repeated urinary tract discomfort. The drug was discontinued and surgery was performed due to the recurrence of the tumor suggested by imaging. After receiving three cycles of chemotherapy treatment combined with atezolizumab, urinary tract discomfort reappeared. No bacteria were found in multiple urine cultures, and non-bacterial bladder inflammation was considered after cystoscopy biopsy. This is a report of non-bacterial inflammation of the urinary tract caused by immunotherapy.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The Role of Molecular Imaging as a Marker of Remyelination and Repair in Multiple Sclerosis

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Dec 31;23(1):474. doi: 10.3390/ijms23010474. The appearance of new disease-modifying therapies in multiple sclerosis (MS) has revolutionized our ability to fight inflammatory relapses and has immensely improved patients’ quality of life. Although remarkable, this achievement has not carried over into reducing long-term disability. In MS, clinical disability progression can continue relentlessly irrespective of acute inflammation. This “silent” disease progression is the main contributor to long-term clinical disability in MS and results from chronic inflammation, neurodegeneration, and repair failure. Investigating silent disease progression and its underlying mechanisms is a challenge. Standard MRI excels in depicting acute inflammation but lacks the pathophysiological lens required for a more targeted exploration of molecular-based processes. Novel modalities that utilize nuclear magnetic resonance’s ability to display in vivo information on imaging look to bridge this gap. Displaying the CNS through a molecular prism is becoming an undeniable reality. This review will focus on “molecular imaging biomarkers” of disease progression, modalities that can harmoniously depict anatomy and pathophysiology, making them attractive candidates to become the first valid biomarkers of neuroprotection and remyelination.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Network Pharmacology-Based Study on the Active Component and Mechanism of the Anti-Non-Invasive and Invasive Bladder Urothelial Carcinoma Effects of Zhuling Jisheng Decoction

Comput Math Methods Med. 2021 Dec 31;2021:7667707. doi: 10.1155/2021/7667707. eCollection 2021. Zhuling Jisheng decoction is employed for the treatment of bladder urothelial cancer in clinical practice of traditional Chinese medicine. However, there are few studies on its precise mechanism. For the antibladder cancer action of Zhuling Jisheng decoction, a network pharmacological technique was used to design a component/target/pathway molecular regulatory network. The TCMSP dataset was used to identify the chemical makeup of Zhuling Jisheng decoction, which was then analyzed and assessed for oral bioavailability and pharmacological similarity. The chemical composition of Zhuling Jisheng decoction was identified through the TCMSP database, and it was evaluated and screened based on oral bioavailability and drug similarity. The GEO database was searched for genes associated with urothelial bladder carcinoma, and gene targets associated with bladder urothelial cancer resistance were chosen by comparison. The function and linked pathways of the target genes were examined and screened using annotation, visualization, and a comprehensive discovery database. The impact of Zhuling Jisheng decoction on urothelial bladder cancer was studied using Cytoscape software to create a component/target/pathway network. Finally, 69 and 55 target genes were discovered for noninvasive bladder urothelial cancer and invasive bladder urothelial cancer, respectively. In noninvasive urothelial cancer, 118 pathways were highly enriched, including the TNF signaling pathway and the IL-17 signaling route. 103 pathways were highly enriched in invasive urothelial cancer, including the p53 signaling route, bladder cancer route, and calcium signaling route. There were 18 and 15 drug targets associated with noninvasive and invasive bladder urothelial carcinoma prognoses. Many signaling pathways directly act on tumours, and indirect pathways inhibit the development of bladder urothelial carcinoma. This research establishes a scientific foundation for further research into the framework of action of Zhuling Jisheng decoction in the therapy of bladder urothelial cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Greater occipital nerve block efficacy in COVID-19 associated headache: a preliminary study

Acta Neurobiol Exp (Wars). 2021;81(4):386-392. COVID‑19 is an infection caused by the new coronavirus SARS‑CoV‑2. Headache is one of the most common neurological findings. In the treatment of various chronic headaches, the greater occipital nerve (GON) block is often used as a safe and effective method. The aim of our study was to investigate the effectiveness of the GON block in the treatment of headaches observed in COVID‑19 patients. Between March and May 2020, 27 patients (with laboratory‑confirmed 2019‑nCoV infection by next‑generation sequencing confirmation of real‑time PCR) that had moderate or severe headache associated with COVID‑19 and treated with a single session of GON block were retrospectively analyzed. The visual analogue scale (VAS) values and the number of analgesic usage of patients were recorded before and after the blockade on the 1st and 10th days. Fifteen (55.6%) patients included in the study were male and twelve (44.4%) were female. In terms of VAS values, the difference between pre‑treatment and post‑treatment values on the 1st and 10th days was found statistically significant. Likewise, the difference between analgesic use before and after the procedure was statistically significant. GON block appears to be an effective pain management method in COVID‑19 related headache, and it revealed promising reductions in pain scores and analgesic usage. As well as we know, this is the first study of “COVID‑19 associated headache treated with GON blockade”. More long term and well‑designed prospective studies with more participants are needed to better define this headache and develop effective treatment strategies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Reduced RBPMS Levels Promote Cell Proliferation and Decrease Cisplatin Sensitivity in Ovarian Cancer Cells

Int J Mol Sci. 2022 Jan 4;23(1):535. doi: 10.3390/ijms23010535. Worldwide, the number of cancer-related deaths continues to increase due to the ability of cancer cells to become chemotherapy-resistant and metastasize. For women with ovarian cancer, a staggering 70% will become resistant to the front-line therapy, cisplatin. Although many mechanisms of cisplatin resistance have been proposed, the key mechanisms of such resistance remain elusive. The RNA binding protein with multiple splicing (RBPMS) binds to nascent RNA transcripts and regulates splicing, transport, localization, and stability. Evidence indicates that RBPMS also binds to protein members of the AP-1 transcription factor complex repressing its activity. Until now, little has been known about the biological function of RBPMS in ovarian cancer. Accordingly, we interrogated available Internet databases and found that ovarian cancer patients with high RBPMS levels live longer compared to patients with low RBPMS levels. Similarly, immunohistochemical (IHC) analysis in a tissue array of ovarian cancer patient samples showed that serous ovarian cancer tissues showed weaker RBPMS staining when compared with normal ovarian tissues. We generated clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)-mediated RBPMS knockout vectors that were stably transfected in the high-grade serous ovarian cancer cell line, OVCAR3. The knockout of RBPMS in these cells was confirmed via bioinformatics analysis, real-time PCR, and Western blot analysis. We found that the RBPMS knockout clones grew faster and had increased invasiveness than the control CRISPR clones. RBPMS knockout also reduced the sensitivity of the OVCAR3 cells to cisplatin treatment. Moreover, β-galactosidase (β-Gal) measurements showed that RBPMS knockdown induced senescence in ovarian cancer cells. We performed RNAseq in the RBPMS knockout clones and identified several downstream-RBPMS transcripts, including non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) and protein-coding genes associated with alteration of the tumor microenvironment as well as those with oncogenic or tumor suppressor capabilities. Moreover, proteomic studies confirmed that RBPMS regulates the expression of proteins involved in cell detoxification, RNA processing, and cytoskeleton network and cell integrity. Interrogation of the Kaplan-Meier (KM) plotter database identified multiple downstream-RBPMS effectors that could be used as prognostic and response-to-therapy biomarkers in ovarian cancer. These studies suggest that RBPMS acts as a tumor suppressor gene and that lower levels of RBPMS promote the cisplatin resistance of ovarian cancer cells.
CANCER

Community Policy