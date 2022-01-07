MicroRNA-210 regulates the metabolic and inflammatory status of primary human astrocytes

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Dec 28;23(1):310. doi: 10.3390/ijms23010310. Aiming at exploring vascular components in multiple sclerosis (MS) with brain outflow disturbance, we combined transcriptome analysis in MS internal jugular vein (IJV) wall with WES in MS families with vertical transmission of disease. Main results were the differential expression in IJV wall of 16 MS-GWAS genes and of seven genes (GRIN2A, GRIN2B, IL20RB, IL26, PER3, PITX2, and PPARGC1A) not previously indicated by GWAS but encoding for proteins functionally interacting with MS candidate gene products. Strikingly, 22/23 genes have been previously associated with vascular or neuronal traits/diseases, nine encoded for transcriptional factors/regulators and six (CAMK2G, GRIN2A, GRIN2B, N1RD1, PER3, PPARGC1A) for circadian entrainment/rhythm components. Among the WES low-frequency (MAF ≤ 0.04) SNPs (n = 7) filtered in the 16 genes, the NR1D1 rs17616365 showed significantly different MAF in the Network for Italian Genomes affected cohort than in the 1000 Genome Project Tuscany samples. This pattern was also detected in five nonintronic variants (GRIN2B rs1805482, PER3 rs2640909, PPARGC1A rs2970847, rs8192678, and rs3755863) in genes coding for functional partners. Overall, the study proposes specific markers and low-frequency variants that might help (i) to understand perturbed biological processes in vascular tissues contributing to MS disease, and (ii) to characterize MS susceptibility genes for functional association with disease-pathways.
